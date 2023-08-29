53-Man Roster Takeaways: All 14 drafted rookies make squad

Eligibility

Let's look at the skill group in totality, as the eligible targets are inextricably linked.

Four tight ends is a big number, especially for an offense predicated on 11-personnel. Last year, ﻿Tyler Higbee﻿ was the only Ram at this position to log more than 17 percent of offensive snaps!

Perhaps that will change in 2023, because ﻿Brycen Hopkins﻿ had his best summer yet, L.A. acquired ﻿Hunter Long﻿ from Miami for a reason, and drafted rookie ﻿Davis Allen﻿'s performance against the Raiders (and in practice settings) made him too intriguing to release.

At running back, the Rams also keep four with ﻿Cam Akers﻿ and ﻿Kyren Williams﻿ thriving atop the depth chart, and ﻿Ronnie Rivers﻿ refusing to take no for an answer this summer. As their fourth, drafted rookie ﻿Zach Evans﻿ gets the nod over veteran Royce Freeman, who as a vested veteran gets to choose his next destination, perhaps on the practice squad in Thousand Oaks?

At receiver, it appears to have come down to ﻿Demarcus Robinson﻿, who shined in training camp, and Tyler Johnson, who thrived under the preseason lights. Robinson wins out as for now, which is consistent with his NFL track record, leaving the Rams with six in what I believe is a very underrated receiving corps.

Finding a New Edge

Interesting and unsurprising to see the Rams go a different direction at outside linebacker. It was a position group that underachieved last season, was attacked in the draft, and is now under the leadership of a new position coach.

﻿Michael Hoecht﻿ is the only returning player at the position to make this first Rams roster (﻿Zach VanValkenburg﻿ was on the practice squad in 2022), and even he wasn't in the edge rusher framework until late last season.

﻿Byron Young﻿ earned a starting role early in the preseason, and ﻿Nick Hampton﻿ makes it as a drafted rookie, as well.

Meantime, ﻿Ochaun Mathis﻿ is straight out of central casting on the edge at 6-foot-5 and 260 pounds, listings reminiscent of Leonard Floyd or Terrell Lewis from recent Rams rosters. Let's hope it's only a matter of time until we see him in action. Depending on his injury recovery timeline, he could be someone who is moved to injured reserve after making the initial cut.

Copeland Cut

We had a feeling it wasn't a good sign when Marquise Copeland was playing deep into Saturday's contest in Denver, despite being listed as a depth chart starter and being the free agent the Rams opted to retain this offseason. I'm curious to hear the context on that decision, given the defense's struggles up front in August.

Cornering the Market

As with Copeland, Robert Rochell's playing time against the Broncos didn't bode well for this week, and he was among the final cuts on Tuesday afternoon. It's an unfortunate ending (at least temporarily) for a prospect who once held such promise within the organization.

Kicking It Down the Road

For the moment, the Rams are without a placekicker after waiving Tanner Brown. The carousel is spinning rapidly league-wide, and only 32 of the best on the planet will have roster spots by the end of the week.

Thus, the Rams can and should take their time exploring what option makes the most sense for the opener at Seattle, even if staging further competition is required. Hopefully Brown or another candidate can remain in waiting on the practice squad, to be elevated on game day or in case of emergency.

What about college free agents?