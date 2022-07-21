Rams Breakout Candidates: Veterans | Jalen Ramsey, Allen Robinson II, & Matthew Stafford

Despite the late glimpses of Brycen Hopkins and Kendall Blanton we saw during the Super Bowl run, Higbee will lead the tight end room in targets so long as he's healthy. Is a career-best receiving line of 70-800-6 feasible over the course of a 17-game schedule with Stafford at the controls? For sure.

Flipping to the defense, A'Shawn Robinson was phenomenal in 2021, and was particularly unsung (though not in this space) during the playoffs. Without Sebastian Joseph-Day, the Rams are counting on Robinson to carry that momentum forward. Still just 27 years of age, the former Top-50 pick would be a good bet to breakout. Like Havenstein, he's on the verge of free agency, as well.