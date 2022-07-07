Rams Breakout Candidates: 2019 Draft Class | Greg Gaines & David Long Jr.

I like the opportunity in front of both safeties. Scott, in particular, has ascended from a special teams ace to perhaps the hardest-hitting safety in the league. Nonetheless, the very fact that he and Rapp are together on this list, and playing next to captain Jordan Fuller, makes it nearly impossible to single either out.

If Henderson were to have a career campaign, the only surprise would be that he did it despite our hopes and expectations for Cam Akers.

Edwards should be coming into his prime at left guard. And it's Hollins's job to lose at right edge opposite Leonard Floyd. Gay's already been selected to a Pro Bowl.

This was really difficult; probably the toughest choice I've had to make in this series so far.

Therefore, I defaulted to arguably the fastest man in the National Football League. Gaines not only became a fan favorite and a viral Sounds of the Game sensation, he also graded as the 35th-best interior defensive lineman in the league last year, according to Pro Football Focus. Forming a trio with Aaron Donald and A'Shawn Robinson, they made life miserable for opposing offenses, and I like Gaines's chances of taking it to another level at age 26.