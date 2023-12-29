Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Playoff berth on the line in Week 17: Rams clash with Giants on NYE | Game Preview

Dec 29, 2023 at 03:00 PM
jb_long_headshot
J.B. Long

Voice of the L.A. Rams

When Los Angeles Rams COO Kevin Demoff penned an open letter to Season Ticket Members in March, the message was met with various interpretations – many of them pessimistic.

Understandably, the focus fell on the organization opting for "replenishing our draft capital and improving our long-term salary cap situation," as opposed to continuing to exchange picks for proven players and structuring contacts in a way that fit all that veteran talent under a financial ceiling.

L.A.'s customary discipline in free agency suddenly felt like austerity. Bobby Wagner returned to Seattle. Leonard Floyd and Taylor Rapp signed with Buffalo. A'Shawn Robinson landed in New York. Jalen Ramsey was traded to Miami (in part, for a pick that was used to select outside linebacker Byron Young).

In short order, Project 2024 became a fixture in Rams parlance, with the anticipation that would be the year the Rams finally returned to the first day of the Draft and had a generous budget to deploy.

But this week, I went back and re-read Demoff's memo, wanting to quote the sentiment that my mind had underscored in the spring, percolated throughout the summer, trumpeted after a Week 1 victory, and clung to tenaciously at 3-6 limping back from Lambeau Field:

"Let me be clear – our goal for 2023 is to win the NFC West and make a deep playoff run," Demoff wrote. "Change doesn't mean that we expect to take a step back."

While the division is regrettably out of reach, I think we'd all agree that instead of taking a step back, the Rams took a quantum leap forward. And a deep playoff run is very much on the table.

They've overachieved through financial restraint, inspired drafting, shrewd signings and trades, exceptional player development, collaborative scheming, and the sheer force of their resolve.

Sunday in New York, the Rams can secure a winning season and move within one subsequent outcome of a playoff berth.

The promise of the New Year is still thrilling.

But suddenly, Project 2024 refers as much to January as it does to next season.

In a Clinch

You've seen the scenarios by now, but just for the record, here's what needs to happen for Los Angeles to punch a playoff ticket before the ball drops in Times Square: Beat the Giants.

Additionally, either Pittsburgh must win in Seattle, or the Packers and Vikings could play to a draw.

It's also worth restating: The Rams don't need any help to get in; they just need to win their final two games.

New Year's Resolutions

What will it take for the Rams to do just that? To not only play on Wild Card weekend but do some damage?

We offered New Year's resolutions on this week's Between the Horns with D'Marco Farr and Maurice Jones-Drew.

Related Links

It was also great to get their thoughts on former teammate Torry Holt, who is now a Hall of Fame finalist for a fifth time.

Wink and a Nod

It's not uncommon for opposing coaches to wax poetic about the Rams they're about to engage. Happens weekly with Aaron Donald, in fact.

But Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale has seen it all and he took it a step beyond the norm in discussing Matthew Stafford.

"I think that Stafford is playing at a Hall of Fame-type level," Martindale, the football coach not the renowned radio personality, told the New York media this week. "I think that he and (Ravens quarterback) Lamar (Jackson) should be up for the MVP candidate. That's the kind of year he's having."

For several weeks now, we've been beating the drum for Stafford. Now it seems the NFL community at large is on board.

Giant Killers

Stafford and the Rams will have to be careful with this Giants defense, though. The ball is bouncing their way lately.

Only the Chicago Bears have more interceptions since Week 10.

In fact, 16 of the Giants' 24 takeaways have come since then – no team has more in that span, despite the Giants having a Week 13 bye.

Notably, New York forced a league-high six takeaways (three interceptions and three fumble recoveries) in Week 11 against Washington.

Despite their offensive struggles, the Giants (5-10) have earned a plus-seven turnover differential in 2023. All the teams with better marks than that have winning records.

Oh, Line

The benching of reserve sensation Tommy DeVito in favor of fellow backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor got all the attention this week, but the problems up front for the Giants are the real crux of the matter.

New York is going through it, a lot like Los Angeles did a season ago.

According to NFL Research, they've allowed 77 sacks (16 more than the next-closest offense). Nine different Giants offensive linemen have started at least five games (also the most in NFL).

It's a well-timed reminder to appreciate the return to continuity the Rams have enjoyed in the trenches in 2023.

Where There's a Will(iams)

And it's no coincidence that Stafford and Rams running back Kyren Williams have thrived as a result.

Here are a few of my favorite notes of the week on the second-year back, who should be closing in on All-Pro honors:

If he can rush for 100 yards or more on Sunday (or in Week 18 at San Francisco), he'll be the first Ram since his childhood hero Steven Jackson to churn out seven games of 100-plus yards rushing in a season (2009).

In a league-wide context, Williams is the first player with 1,000 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns in his first 10 career starts since Ezekiel Elliott in 2016 with Dallas, per NFL Research.

If the Rams rush for 120 yards or more as a team, it will mark the first time the franchise has done that in six straight games in Sean McVay's lifetime – not since he's become the head coach in 2017; since he was born in 1986.

New York State of Mind

The Rams have authored some fond moments in the Meadowlands since returning to Los Angeles.

Johnny Hekker's 78-yard punt in a 9-6 win over the Jets in 2016 was unforgettable. A four-takeaway day in 2021 as part of a 7-1 start to the 2021 World Championship season wasn't bad.

But Week 9, 2017 is the one I've been reflecting on this week.

You might recall Los Angeles beating the Arizona Cardinals in London to get to 5-2 going into their bye. Everyone knew these Rams had changed and that head coach Sean McVay was the real deal.

But how would they handle success? With time off to read their press clippings and collect pats on the back from friends and loved ones, how would they perform flying back across the country for an early kickoff against the New York Giants?

The Rams hammered the Giants that day, 51-17. Caffeinated performances in the eastern time zone have been a calling card of the franchise ever since.

Though we're much farther along in this season, and especially in McVay's tenure, I sense similar dynamics as the Rams prepare for another trip to East Rutherford.

Going into the Saints game, we wrote that the Rams had become the team no NFC opponent wanted to see in the playoffs. Since that wire-to-wire win, just about every outlet has been echoing those sentiments.

Beating New Orleans completed the climb back above .500 for the first time since the opener in Seattle. Through a mini-bye and holiday weekend, they've collected plenty of accolades and commendations, including another (well-deserved) round of Player of the Week honors for Puka Nacua.

How will these Rams handle success as they head to the Big Apple for the final day of 2023?

PRACTICE PHOTOS: Rams keeping the intensity as they get ready to face the Giants in Week 17

Take a look through photos of Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams, wide receiver Cooper Kupp, defensive back Cobie Durant, and more Rams players practicing ahead of Sunday's Week 17 matchup against the New York Giants.

E_TOD31989
1 / 57
Bryce Todd/LA RAMS
E_TOW25986
2 / 57
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW16284
3 / 57
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOD25629
4 / 57
Bryce Todd /LA Rams
E_TOW16467
5 / 57
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW26109
6 / 57
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW16360
7 / 57
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW16418
8 / 57
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW25640
9 / 57
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOD25813
10 / 57
Bryce Todd /LA Rams
E_TOW16257
11 / 57
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW16389
12 / 57
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW25479
13 / 57
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOD25340
14 / 57
Bryce Todd /LA Rams
E_TOW26076
15 / 57
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW38377
16 / 57
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOD25564
17 / 57
Bryce Todd /LA Rams
E_TOD25785
18 / 57
Bryce Todd /LA Rams
E_TOW16461
19 / 57
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW16380
20 / 57
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOD31709
21 / 57
Bryce Todd/LA RAMS
E_TOW25768
22 / 57
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW25804
23 / 57
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW16484
24 / 57
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW16264
25 / 57
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOD32258
26 / 57
Bryce Todd/LA RAMS
E_TOW25753
27 / 57
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW38679
28 / 57
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW25677
29 / 57
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW38526
30 / 57
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOD25649
31 / 57
Bryce Todd /LA Rams
E_TOW26171
32 / 57
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW26059
33 / 57
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW38347
34 / 57
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW16447
35 / 57
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW25532
36 / 57
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW25817
37 / 57
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW25576
38 / 57
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOD31613
39 / 57
Bryce Todd/LA RAMS
E_TOD25846
40 / 57
Bryce Todd /LA Rams
E_TOW38430
41 / 57
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOD32022
42 / 57
Bryce Todd/LA RAMS
E_TOW16184
43 / 57
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW25849
44 / 57
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOD32543
45 / 57
Bryce Todd/LA RAMS
E_TOD25652
46 / 57
Bryce Todd /LA Rams
E_TOW16321
47 / 57
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW16403
48 / 57
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOD31889
49 / 57
Bryce Todd/LA RAMS
E_TOW25537
50 / 57
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOD31859
51 / 57
Bryce Todd/LA RAMS
E_TOW38609
52 / 57
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW38330
53 / 57
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW16575
54 / 57
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW16410
55 / 57
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW25833
56 / 57
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW38369
57 / 57
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Injury Report 12/29: Tre Tomlinson out for for Week 17 at Giants; Puka Nacua, Ernest Jones IV, Joe Noteboom and Alaric Jackson questionable but expected to play

A look at the Friday injury report for Sunday's Week 17 regular season game between the Rams and the Giants at MetLife Stadium.
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald, Mike LaFleur, Raheem Morris and Cooper Kupp preview Week 17 at Giants

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford, offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and wide receiver Cooper Kupp's weekly press conferences as they continue their preparation for Sunday's game against the Giants at MetLife Stadium.
news

Kevin Dotson's change of scenery benefitting him and Rams in 2023

A preseason acquisition, starting right guard Kevin Dotson has become a crucial part of the physical playing style of the Rams' offensive line.
news

Los Angeles Rams at New York Giants: How to watch, listen to and live stream Week 17 regular season matchup

How to watch, listen to and live stream Rams at Giants on December 31, 2023.
news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 17

An aggregate look at where the Los Angeles Rams rank across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into their Week 17 matchup with the New York Giants. 
news

Puka Nacua named NFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 16

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua's Week 16 performance against the Saints has earned him NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors. 
news

First Look: Rams head to East Coast for New Year's Eve matchup with Giants in Week 17

An early preview of Sunday's Week 17 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.
news

'No doubt, we're different when he plays': Kyren Williams continues to boost Rams offense

Since returning from injury in Week 12 against the Cardinals, running back Kyren Williams has been a pivotal difference maker for the Rams offense at an important time.
news

"Nos hemos ganado la oportunidad": los encendidos Rams dan otro paso en la carrera a los playoffs al vencer a los Saints | Resumen del partido

Actuaciones espectaculares de Puka Nacua y Kyren Williams ayudan a Los Ángeles a ganar su quinto juego desde la semana de descanso y volver a tener marca positiva 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacua react to Rams' 30-22 Week 16 win over Saints

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford's postgame press conferences following the team's Thursday Night Football win over the Saints at SoFi Stadium. 
news

Game Recap: Rams defeat Saints 30-22 on Thursday Night Football

Big nights by Matthew Stafford, Kyren Williams, Puka Nacua and Demarcus Robinson help propel Rams to primetime home win over Saints in Week 16. 
Advertising