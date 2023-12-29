Playoff berth on the line in Week 17: Rams clash with Giants on NYE | Game Preview

It was also great to get their thoughts on former teammate Torry Holt, who is now a Hall of Fame finalist for a fifth time.

Wink and a Nod

It's not uncommon for opposing coaches to wax poetic about the Rams they're about to engage. Happens weekly with Aaron Donald, in fact.

But Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale has seen it all and he took it a step beyond the norm in discussing Matthew Stafford.

"I think that Stafford is playing at a Hall of Fame-type level," Martindale, the football coach not the renowned radio personality, told the New York media this week. "I think that he and (Ravens quarterback) Lamar (Jackson) should be up for the MVP candidate. That's the kind of year he's having."

For several weeks now, we've been beating the drum for Stafford. Now it seems the NFL community at large is on board.

Giant Killers

Stafford and the Rams will have to be careful with this Giants defense, though. The ball is bouncing their way lately.

Only the Chicago Bears have more interceptions since Week 10.

In fact, 16 of the Giants' 24 takeaways have come since then – no team has more in that span, despite the Giants having a Week 13 bye.

Notably, New York forced a league-high six takeaways (three interceptions and three fumble recoveries) in Week 11 against Washington.

Despite their offensive struggles, the Giants (5-10) have earned a plus-seven turnover differential in 2023. All the teams with better marks than that have winning records.

Oh, Line

The benching of reserve sensation Tommy DeVito in favor of fellow backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor got all the attention this week, but the problems up front for the Giants are the real crux of the matter.

New York is going through it, a lot like Los Angeles did a season ago.

According to NFL Research, they've allowed 77 sacks (16 more than the next-closest offense). Nine different Giants offensive linemen have started at least five games (also the most in NFL).

It's a well-timed reminder to appreciate the return to continuity the Rams have enjoyed in the trenches in 2023.

Where There's a Will(iams)

And it's no coincidence that Stafford and Rams running back Kyren Williams have thrived as a result.

Here are a few of my favorite notes of the week on the second-year back, who should be closing in on All-Pro honors:

If he can rush for 100 yards or more on Sunday (or in Week 18 at San Francisco), he'll be the first Ram since his childhood hero Steven Jackson to churn out seven games of 100-plus yards rushing in a season (2009).