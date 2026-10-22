 Skip to main content
Advertising

Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams name Goldin as Official Auction House Partner

Oct 22, 2026 at 08:00 AM
Author Image
TheRams.com

The Los Angeles Rams and Goldin Auctions today announced a multi-year partnership, naming the collectibles marketplace as the team's Official Auction House Partner.

Through the collaboration, Goldin, an eBay company, will give fans access to a variety of Rams memorabilia, including game-used jerseys, game footballs, and items taken directly from the team's sidelines and locker rooms. The partnership allows fans and collectors to gain access to unique pieces of franchise history as it unfolds.

"The Rams are a storied franchise with a rich history," said Ken Goldin, CEO and Founder of Goldin. "We're excited to bring memorabilia from their electric on-field moments directly to fans in Los Angeles and around the world through dedicated auctions and our Goldin on eBay Live programming."

"The Rams are committed to creating meaningful experiences for our fans, and partnering with Goldin creates a new way for them to connect with the team through authentic memorabilia from some of our most memorable moments," said Jennifer Prince, Chief Commercial Officer, Los Angeles Rams. "We're excited to work with a trusted leader in the collectibles space to bring unique pieces of Rams history directly to fans and collectors around the world."

Beginning immediately, this collaboration will provide select game-worn memorabilia and franchise items to fans and collectors throughout the remainder of the 2026 football season, available through auctions on Goldin's website as well as its popular, interactive eBay Live programming. eBay Live is a livestream shopping experience that connects collectors directly with trusted sellers, industry experts, and today's favorite pop culture figures in real time.

In addition, Goldin will serve as the digital auction platform provider for Rams Auctions powered by Goldin. Rams Auctions will be available through TheRams.com and the Rams mobile app, providing fans with direct access to one-of-a-kind Rams items through Goldin's industry-leading auction platform. All proceeds from Rams Auctions sales will benefit the Los Angeles Rams Foundation and support the team's community outreach programs.

Goldin is a globally recognized leader in trading cards, collectibles, and memorabilia.

Related Content

news

U2 to perform at Thanksgiving Eve halftime

Netflix announced today that U2 will headline the halftime show of our Thanksgiving Eve game, when we host the Green Bay Packers at SoFi Stadium on Wednesday, November 25, 2026. The game will kick off at 5pm PT and will be broadcast globally on Netflix, as well as locally on NBC-4.

news

Know Before You Go: Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium

Los Angeles Rams & Cedars-Sinai to celebrate cancer fighters & survivors on gameday.

news

Know Before You Go: Rams vs. Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium

Los Angeles Rams to recognize quarterback Matthew Stafford's 2025 MVP season in Week 5 at SoFi Stadium.

news

Rams and Edwards Lifesciences extend partnership to expand heart valve disease awareness across greater Los Angeles

New PSA featuring Rams Legends Eric Dickerson and Torry Holt encourages fans to know their risk and get screened.

news

Rams and Elwood launch limited-edition capsule collection

Elwood and the Los Angeles Rams launch vintage-inspired limited-edition capsule collection celebrating the 75th anniversary of the 1951 NFL championship win.

news

Know Before You Go: Rams vs. New York Giants at SoFi Stadium

Los Angeles Rams to debut Classic Sol uniforms and pay homage to LA's first sports championship

news

East West Bank named an Official Community Banking Partner of the Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams have announced a multi-year partnership with East West Bank, one of the nation's top-performing financial institutions that stands as the largest independent bank headquarted in Southern California.

news

New concession items available this season at SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium will feature an expanded lineup of new food, beverage and merchandise offerings designed to give Los Angeles Rams fans more ways to enjoy gamedays this season.

news

Know Before You Go: Rams vs. New Orleans Saints at SoFi Stadium

Los Angeles Rams to host 'Play Football' themed gameday featuring halftime youth flag football games

news

Rams announce line up of fan activities around first-ever regular season NFL game in Australia

Ahead of the first-ever NFL regular season game in Australia at the MCG on Friday September 11, the Los Angeles Rams have announced a series of fan experiences and community initiatives set to bring the roar of American football to Melbourne.

news

Rams announce 2026 TV and broadcast teams

The Los Angeles Rams will kick off the 2026 preseason with a broadcast crew that features familiar personalities who will bring the game to fans across Southern California

Advertising