Rams name Goldin as Official Auction House Partner

The Los Angeles Rams and Goldin Auctions today announced a multi-year partnership, naming the collectibles marketplace as the team's Official Auction House Partner.

Through the collaboration, Goldin, an eBay company, will give fans access to a variety of Rams memorabilia, including game-used jerseys, game footballs, and items taken directly from the team's sidelines and locker rooms. The partnership allows fans and collectors to gain access to unique pieces of franchise history as it unfolds.

"The Rams are a storied franchise with a rich history," said Ken Goldin, CEO and Founder of Goldin. "We're excited to bring memorabilia from their electric on-field moments directly to fans in Los Angeles and around the world through dedicated auctions and our Goldin on eBay Live programming."

"The Rams are committed to creating meaningful experiences for our fans, and partnering with Goldin creates a new way for them to connect with the team through authentic memorabilia from some of our most memorable moments," said Jennifer Prince, Chief Commercial Officer, Los Angeles Rams. "We're excited to work with a trusted leader in the collectibles space to bring unique pieces of Rams history directly to fans and collectors around the world."

Beginning immediately, this collaboration will provide select game-worn memorabilia and franchise items to fans and collectors throughout the remainder of the 2026 football season, available through auctions on Goldin's website as well as its popular, interactive eBay Live programming. eBay Live is a livestream shopping experience that connects collectors directly with trusted sellers, industry experts, and today's favorite pop culture figures in real time.

In addition, Goldin will serve as the digital auction platform provider for Rams Auctions powered by Goldin. Rams Auctions will be available through TheRams.com and the Rams mobile app, providing fans with direct access to one-of-a-kind Rams items through Goldin's industry-leading auction platform. All proceeds from Rams Auctions sales will benefit the Los Angeles Rams Foundation and support the team's community outreach programs.