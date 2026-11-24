The Los Angeles Rams will host the Green Bay Packers for their Week 12 Thanksgiving Eve matchup presented by Toyota on Wednesday, November 25 at 5:00 p.m. PT. The game will be broadcast nationally on Netflix, locally on NBC-4 and available on radio in English on ESPN LA 710 AM and in Spanish on La Primera 1330 AM.
The Rams will unveil their Fearsome White alternate uniforms that honor a defensive legacy and pays tribute to the legendary Fearsome Foursome— Rosey Grier, Deacon Jones, Lamar Lundy, and Merlin Olsen —a defensive line widely regarded as one of the most dominant units in NFL history. Wednesday night will feature royal and white graphics in keeping with the branding and colors of the Los Angeles Rams of the 1960s as well as endzones with the era-specific Los Angeles Rams wordmark introduced as part of the Fearsome White uniforms.
Fans are encouraged to account for holiday traffic and arrive early to enjoy exclusive Thanksgiving themed activations, giveaways, and more (details below). Visit www.therams.com/gameday for gameday information. Below are off-the-field highlights of Wednesday's game.
THANKSGIVING EVE TO FEATURE SPECIAL PERFORMANCES AND RECOGNITIONS
- National Anthem: American boy band SOULIDIFIED will perform the National Anthem. The band was formed on the Netflix series Building the Band.
- Halftime Performance: The halftime show will feature an on-field performance from legendary rock bank U2. U2 celebrates 50 years from the 50-yard line, bringing a milestone performance featuring special guests to fans at SoFi Stadium and a global Netflix audience.
- 1800 Tequila Rams Iconic Legends of the Game: The iconic 'Fearsome Foursome' will be honored as Legends of the Game during the first quarter. ROSEY GRIER will be on-field alongside family members of the Fearsome Foursome. The Fearsome Foursome was the nickname for the Rams' defensive line that came together in 1963 and terrorized NFL backfields through the middle of the decade. Together, they transformed how defensive line play was evaluated, helping usher in a more aggressive era of pass rushing and establishing a standard that influenced generations of NFL defenses, including the Rams current defensive line. Leading up to the game, the Rams released a cinematic tribute to the Fearsome Foursome narrated by Aaron Donald, Braden Fiske, Myles Garrett and Kobie Turner– the video can be seen here.
- Military Hero of the Game Presented by Verizon: DR. HAROLD COZEN will be recognized as the Military Hero of the Game during the second quarter. Dr. Harold Cozen, 101, is a Los Angeles native and World War II U.S. Army veteran who enlisted at age 17 and served as a Sergeant on Iwo Jima. Following his military service, he became a physician, caring for patients in the Gardena–Torrance community for 30 years. A longtime Palos Verdes Estates resident, Cozen shared more than 70 years of marriage with his late wife, Shirley, and is a proud father of four, grandfather of nine and great-grandfather of four. His family remains connected through their shared love of football.
- Toyota Girls Flag Coach of the Year: This season, the Los Angeles Rams and Toyota, teamed up to grow girls flag football across Southern California. During this game, the Rams will recognize the 2026 Toyota Girls Flag Football Coach of the Year finalists. One winner from each region will receive a $4,000 grant to support their flag football program, and one overall winner will have the chance to win a new Toyota Tacoma.
THANKSGIVING-THEMED FOOD & BEVERAGE OPTIONS
- To celebrate Thanksgiving, fans will find special holiday-themed food and drink options at most concession stands and bars, as well as clubs and suites. The full list of items in concession stands and locations can be found at https://www.therams.com/game-day/souvenirs.
- Featured food items include Smoked Turkey Leg, Turkey Pot Pie, Smoked Turkey Burnt Ends Sandwich, Cranberry Turkey Melt, Pumpkin Cheesecake and more.
- Specialty beverages will be hot apple cider and a Ramgiving Ponche Cocktail (and Mocktail) made of Guava, Apple, Hibiscus, Tamarind, Piloncillo, Cinnamon, Clove, Ginger and 1800 Tequila.
BEAT THE HOLIDAY TRAFFIC AND ARRIVE EARLY FOR SPECIAL PREGAME ACTIVATIONS
- Pepsi Tailgate: Fans are encouraged to start gameday off right at the Pepsi x Off Season tailgate at 1:30 p.m. PT in Lake Park (located outside of Entry 9). Fans will have a chance to pick up a Rams version of the Pepsi x Off Season can jacket while supplies last. There also will be a photobooth, local bites from East Los Tacos, and Pepsi samples to enjoy.
- Netflix Activations: Starting at 2:00 p.m. PT on Touchdown Drive (located outside of Entry 5), Netflix's Thanksgiving-themed "Butter Bus" will be offering free samples of classic Thanksgiving sides and giveaways. Fans are encouraged to be there for Netflix's live pregame show from 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. PT.
- Crown Royal Sampling (must be 21+): From 3:00 p.m. until kickoff, fans may stop by the Crown Royal activation in Lower American Airlines Plaza (inside Entry 8) to sample specialty cocktails like the Golden Horn Cooler Crown Royal Canadian Whiskey and house-made lemonade. Fans also can participate in the Crown Royal Purple Bag Project by packing and sending care packages to our soldiers overseas.
- Early Entry Drink Specials: There will be early entry drink specials, featuring $5 Bud Light and $6 Corona Premier and Extra, in Upper American Airlines Plaza and inside Entries 1- 4 from 3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. PT or while supplies last.
- American Airlines Plaza Activities: Rams Ramp'd Up area, the Button Bar featuring Fearsome White themed buttons, and photo opportunities with lockers that paid homage to the Fearsome Foursome in the team's Mitchell & Ness merchandise collaboration will be available to fans in Upper American Airlines Plaza from 3:00 a.m. - the first quarter of them.
- Rams Football Academy: Fans can visit the Rams Football Academy booth in upper American Airlines Plaza to learn about the exciting youth program and sign up for exclusive benefits and merchandise from the time gates open through halftime. Special to this game, members can receive a Fearsome White uniform inspired lanyard.
- North Entries Concourse Activations: Additional activations will be set up to reach more fans in the north concourse area inside Entries 1-4. Activities include an additional Button Bar set up and the matchup photo box.
- Additional information on fan activities and partnership activations can be found at https://www.therams.com/game-day/pregame-activities.
EXCLUSIVE MERCHANDISE AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE IN THE EQUIPMENT ROOM AT SOFI STADIUM ON LEVEL 4 SOUTH
- Mitchell & Ness x Rams Collaboration: Today the Rams announced an eight-piece apparel and headwear collection with Mitchell & Ness featuring a satin bomber jacket, knit sweater, full-zip hoodie, mesh fashion jersey, vintage ringer t-shirt, graphic t-shirt, and two headwear styles. Rooted in the legacy of the Fearsome Foursome, the collection draws inspiration from the team's aesthetic of the 1960's, blending archival references with contemporary lifestyle designs, and paying homage to a defining chapter in the franchise's history while bringing its influence to a new generation of Rams fans. The collection will be available starting on gameday in The Equipment Room and online at RamsFanShop.com.
- Rams Turkey Hats: A limited number of Rams Turkey Hats will be available starting at 3:00 PM PT, while supplies last.
- Matchup Items: Fans also can shop the Born X Raised Rams-Packers matchup shirt and hoodie alongside a Thanksgiving-themed matchup pin, commemorative ticket and more.
- Fearsome White Jerseys: The team's alternate Fearsome White jerseys, featuring various Rams players, will be available in team stores throughout SoFi Stadium.
- Fans also can shop new jerseys, gear and season long apparel at the Equipment Room and online at RamsFanShop.com.
DINING AND ENTERTAINMENT OPTIONS AT HOLLYWOOD PARK
- The Shops at Hollywood Park contain a variety of dining options including The Meeting Spot, COSM, Cinepolis, Panini Kabob Grill and Raising Cane's first California Flagship Restaurant in Inglewood. Fans can check out these locations for a bite or drink before or after each Rams game.
- Located at Prairie Avenue and Century Boulevard, Hollywood Park's retail district is home to Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas, JD Sports, Iconix Fitness, Cosm, The Meeting Spot, Raising Cane's and Phenix Salon Suites.
ADDITIONAL GAMEDAY INFORMATION
- Head to Los Angeles Rams Media Website and click Week 12 "Gameday Info" for Important Gameday Details.
- For information about tickets to Rams games, including season tickets, group tickets, single game tickets and suites, visit www.therams.com/tickets. For more information about Rams gameday, please visit www.therams.com/gameday. Fans can utilize the Rams Virtual Assistant to ask gameday questions. More information about SoFi Stadium, including permitted and prohibited items and a full A-Z Guide, can be found at www.sofistadium.com/planyourvisit/.