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U2 to perform at Thanksgiving Eve halftime

Oct 20, 2026 at 04:30 AM
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Netflix announced today that U2 will headline the halftime show of our Thanksgiving Eve game, when we host the Green Bay Packers at SoFi Stadium on Wednesday, November 25, 2026. The game will kick off at 5pm PT and will be broadcast globally on Netflix, as well as locally on NBC-4.

The performance arrives as U2 celebrates 50 years as a band since forming in Dublin in 1976, adding a milestone moment to our primetime matchup and this historic game, the first game played on Thanksgiving Eve in NFL history.

To experience this performance live and in person you can click here to purchase tickets or here to experience a single game suite rental.

U2's performance continues a tradition of marquee halftime entertainment on Netflix's NFL broadcasts. Netflix's first Christmas Gameday in 2024 featured international superstar Beyoncé at halftime of the Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans game, in the four-time Emmy-nominated Beyoncé Bowl. Last year, Snoop Dogg brought Snoop's Holiday Halftime Party to the Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings Christmas Day game. U2's halftime show will be produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment.

SoFi Stadium, which was built by Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke and opened to fans and guests in 2021, has established itself in just five years as the premier destination for the world's biggest events across sports and entertainment. U2 will now take the stage at SoFi Stadium joining an acclaimed list of performers including Taylor Swift, Beyonce, Bruno Mars, Bad Bunny, Los Bukis, Karol G, and BTS, all of who have performed in this iconic building. SoFi Stadium will host Super Bowl LXI on February 14, 2027, following eight World Cup matches this past summer. In 2028, SoFi Stadium will host the 2028 Summer Olympics opening ceremonies and swimming.

Rams vs. Packers on Netflix will be available in over 200 countries, and be available globally to Netflix subscribers in English, French, Spanish, Portuguese, and German. They will air on NBC -owned stations/affiliates in the competing teams' cities and be available on U.S. mobile and tablet devices with NFL+. NBC Sports will produce the game's pre and postgame shows. EverWonder Studio will serve as an executive producer for Netflix.

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