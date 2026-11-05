Rams announce QB Matthew Stafford as 2026 Salute to Service Award nominee

Los Angeles, November 5, 2026 – The Los Angeles Rams today announced quarterback Matthew Stafford as the team's nominee for the 2026 Salute to Service Award presented by USAA. The annual award recognizes NFL players, coaches, staff and alumni who demonstrate an exceptional commitment to supporting U.S. service members, veterans, and their families.

Now in its 16th year, the Salute to Service Award recognizes individuals across the league who go above and beyond to honor, empower and connect with the military community. Stafford was selected as the Los Angeles Rams nominee in recognition of his longstanding commitment to supporting service members, veterans and their families throughout his 18-year NFL career. Since joining the Rams in 2021, Stafford has consistently used his platform to recognize military personnel, create meaningful experiences and support organizations serving the military and veteran communities.

Through Rams home games and Salute to Service initiatives, Stafford has hosted active-duty military members from California installations and veterans connected to organizations including Merging Vets and Players and the Gary Sinise Foundation. Most recently, during the Rams' Salute to Service game, Stafford and his family continued their support of the team's Row of Honor initiative, welcoming 20 guests from the Navy SEAL Foundation with game tickets and a special on-field meet-and-greet experience. This marked the second time the Stafford family has hosted guests from the Navy SEAL Foundation through the initiative, further strengthening their commitment to recognizing military personnel and creating meaningful experiences for those who serve.

Stafford and his family also will support the Rams' second Military Classic flag football tournament on Saturday, November 7, by providing special gifts to all 12 participating military teams. Stafford has also helped recognize individuals preparing to enter military service and during a previous Salute to Service game, he hosted future service members who were recognized on the field, providing an opportunity for Rams fans to thank them as they prepared to begin their military careers.

Alongside his wife, Kelly, Stafford has supported additional military appreciation initiatives. Stafford also participated in the American Red Cross' Holiday Mail for Heroes campaign, appearing on a holiday card thanking military personnel for their service. Kelly supported related efforts at local schools, encouraging students to write messages of gratitude distributed to service members and veterans. Through their continued involvement in Salute to Service initiatives, military appreciation events and meaningful experiences for military families, Matthew and Kelly Stafford have demonstrated a lasting commitment to honoring those who serve and giving back to the military community.

"Our military community allows us to live the lives that we live every day, and that's why it's so important for me to connect with and uplift service members, veterans, and their families," said Stafford. "Recognizing our military and making sure they feel appreciated is so close to home for me as my grandfather and brother-in-law served and knowing how much they sacrificed motivates me to give back every opportunity I can."

Fans Can Vote for Stafford

Stafford is one of 32 nominees announced today by the NFL and USAA, an official NFL Salute to Service partner. Fans can show their support by voting at NFL.com/SaluteFanVote from now through Monday, November 30, 2026 at 11:59 p.m. ET. One vote per nominee per day is permitted.

Fan voting will help determine the award's three finalists, who will be announced in January 2027. The award recipient will be recognized at NFL Honors, the league's annual primetime awards special, during the week of Super Bowl LXI in Los Angeles.