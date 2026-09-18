Rams and Elwood launch limited-edition capsule collection

Los Angeles-based apparel label Elwood and the Los Angeles Rams, today dropped a limited-edition six-piece capsule collection honoring the 75th anniversary of the franchise's historic 1951 championship, when the Rams became the first team to bring a championship win to Los Angeles, just five years after becoming the city's first professional sports team.
Available now, the Rams x Elwood Limited Collection draws on the Rams' archives, reinterpreting classic team graphics, championship iconography, and the original blue-and-gold palette through Elwood's vintage-inspired point of view. The collection spans a graphic tee, jersey-inspired tee, zip-up hoodie, sweatpants, windbreaker, and workwear jacket, bringing a defining moment in Rams history into a contemporary wardrobe.
The LA Rams x Elwood Limited Collection commemorates the 75th anniversary of the 1951 World Championship through a timeless, six-piece collection. This collaboration pays homage to championship eras of the past through Elwood's signature approach to vintage garments, paired with the iconic logos of the 1951 LA Rams.
Available Friday, September 18 at RamsFanshop.com.
The collection is accompanied by "The Night We Won,” a campaign featuring Los Angeles Rams captain and safety Quentin Lake and professional surfer King Nicol, which is inspired by the 1951 championship and the moments surrounding the historic win. Through scenes spanning gameday to the post-game celebration, the imagery draws on vintage memorabilia and details from the era to bring the collection's archival inspiration to life. The Rams recently unveiled two new alternate uniforms, including Classic Sol, which also celebrates the 75th anniversary of the championship. The Classic Sol uniform will debut on September 21, at the Rams' primetime game against the New York Giants at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.
"The Rams' 1951 championship gave us such a rich visual archive to work from," said Justin Saul, Owner and Creative Director of Elwood Clothing. "Our approach was to pull from the imagery, colors, and character of that era and reinterpret them through an Elwood lens—pieces that feel collected and nostalgic, but still completely relevant today."
"Partnering with Elwood gave us an exciting opportunity to bring one of the most defining moments in Rams history into a modern, fashion-forward expression," said Kathryn Kai-Iing Frederick, Chief Marketing Officer, Los Angeles Rams. "We wanted to transport our fans back to 1951 and celebrate the winning legacy in a way that feels authentic to our history while introducing it to a new generation of Rams fans. Elwood's distinctive approach to vintage-inspired design and deep LA roots made them the perfect partner to help us tell that story through this collection."
The Rams x Elwood Limited Collection is available now at RamsFanShop.com and ElwoodClothing.com, and at the Rams' official team store, The Equipment Room at SoFi Stadium from Monday, September 21. Follow @elwoodclothing and @rams on Instagram for more information and behind-the-scenes moments.