 Skip to main content
Advertising

Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams and Elwood launch limited-edition capsule collection

Sep 18, 2026 at 09:00 AM
Author Image
TheRams.com

Los Angeles-based apparel label Elwood and the Los Angeles Rams, today dropped a limited-edition six-piece capsule collection honoring the 75th anniversary of the franchise's historic 1951 championship, when the Rams became the first team to bring a championship win to Los Angeles, just five years after becoming the city's first professional sports team.

Available now, the Rams x Elwood Limited Collection draws on the Rams' archives, reinterpreting classic team graphics, championship iconography, and the original blue-and-gold palette through Elwood's vintage-inspired point of view. The collection spans a graphic tee, jersey-inspired tee, zip-up hoodie, sweatpants, windbreaker, and workwear jacket, bringing a defining moment in Rams history into a contemporary wardrobe.

MERCH PHOTOS: Rams x Elwood - Commemorating the 75th anniversary of the 1951 World Championship

The LA Rams x Elwood Limited Collection commemorates the 75th anniversary of the 1951 World Championship through a timeless, six-piece collection. This collaboration pays homage to championship eras of the past through Elwood's signature approach to vintage garments, paired with the iconic logos of the 1951 LA Rams.

Available Friday, September 18 at RamsFanshop.com.

20260721_CThompson_RamsxElwood_Banquet_1923
1 / 31
20260721_CThompson_RamsxElwood_Stands_1037_EDIT
2 / 31
20260721_CThompson_RamsxElwood_Banquet_2062
3 / 31
20260721_CThompson_RamsxElwood_Banquet_1896
4 / 31
20260721_CThompson_RamsxElwood_Concessions_0325
5 / 31
20260721_CThompson_RamsxElwood_Concessions_0379
6 / 31
20260721_CThompson_RamsxElwood_LockerRoom_1610
7 / 31
EJ00092-OFW_4
8 / 31
EJ00092-OFW_3
9 / 31
20260721_CThompson_RamsxElwood_Banquet_1962
10 / 31
EH00054-WBLU_3
11 / 31
20260721_CThompson_RamsxElwood_LockerRoom_1222_EDIT
12 / 31
EP00124-ASH_3
13 / 31
20260721_CThompson_RamsxElwood_Stands_1149
14 / 31
ET00257-WHT_3
15 / 31
20260721_CThompson_RamsxElwood_Stands_1079
16 / 31
20260721_CThompson_RamsxElwood_LockerRoom_1558
17 / 31
20260721_CThompson_RamsxElwood_Concessions_0778
18 / 31
20260721_CThompson_RamsxElwood_Banquet_1849
19 / 31
20260721_CThompson_RamsxElwood_Concessions_0234
20 / 31
20260721_CThompson_RamsxElwood_Banquet_2006
21 / 31
20260721_CThompson_RamsxElwood_Banquet_1692
22 / 31
20260721_CThompson_RamsxElwood_Banquet_1803
23 / 31
20260721_CThompson_RamsxElwood_Stands_0914
24 / 31
20260721_CThompson_RamsxElwood_Concessions_0670
25 / 31
EJ00090-TAN_3
26 / 31
20260721_CThompson_RamsxElwood_Stands_1162
27 / 31
20260721_CThompson_RamsxElwood_LockerRoom_1627
28 / 31
20260721_CThompson_RamsxElwood_LockerRoom_1385
29 / 31
20260721_CThompson_RamsxElwood_LockerRoom_1346
30 / 31
20260721_CThompson_RamsxElwood_LockerRoom_1542
31 / 31
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The collection is accompanied by "The Night We Won,” a campaign featuring Los Angeles Rams captain and safety Quentin Lake and professional surfer King Nicol, which is inspired by the 1951 championship and the moments surrounding the historic win. Through scenes spanning gameday to the post-game celebration, the imagery draws on vintage memorabilia and details from the era to bring the collection's archival inspiration to life. The Rams recently unveiled two new alternate uniforms, including Classic Sol, which also celebrates the 75th anniversary of the championship. The Classic Sol uniform will debut on September 21, at the Rams' primetime game against the New York Giants at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.

"The Rams' 1951 championship gave us such a rich visual archive to work from," said Justin Saul, Owner and Creative Director of Elwood Clothing. "Our approach was to pull from the imagery, colors, and character of that era and reinterpret them through an Elwood lens—pieces that feel collected and nostalgic, but still completely relevant today."

"Partnering with Elwood gave us an exciting opportunity to bring one of the most defining moments in Rams history into a modern, fashion-forward expression," said Kathryn Kai-Iing Frederick, Chief Marketing Officer, Los Angeles Rams. "We wanted to transport our fans back to 1951 and celebrate the winning legacy in a way that feels authentic to our history while introducing it to a new generation of Rams fans. Elwood's distinctive approach to vintage-inspired design and deep LA roots made them the perfect partner to help us tell that story through this collection."

The Rams x Elwood Limited Collection is available now at RamsFanShop.com and ElwoodClothing.com, and at the Rams' official team store, The Equipment Room at SoFi Stadium from Monday, September 21. Follow @elwoodclothing and @rams on Instagram for more information and behind-the-scenes moments.

Related Content

news

Know Before You Go: Rams vs. New York Giants at SoFi Stadium

Los Angeles Rams to debut Classic Sol uniforms and pay homage to LA's first sports championship

news

East West Bank named an Official Community Banking Partner of the Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams have announced a multi-year partnership with East West Bank, one of the nation's top-performing financial institutions that stands as the largest independent bank headquarted in Southern California.

news

New concession items available this season at SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium will feature an expanded lineup of new food, beverage and merchandise offerings designed to give Los Angeles Rams fans more ways to enjoy gamedays this season.

news

Know Before You Go: Rams vs. New Orleans Saints at SoFi Stadium

Los Angeles Rams to host 'Play Football' themed gameday featuring halftime youth flag football games

news

Rams announce line up of fan activities around first-ever regular season NFL game in Australia

Ahead of the first-ever NFL regular season game in Australia at the MCG on Friday September 11, the Los Angeles Rams have announced a series of fan experiences and community initiatives set to bring the roar of American football to Melbourne.

news

Rams announce 2026 TV and broadcast teams

The Los Angeles Rams will kick off the 2026 preseason with a broadcast crew that features familiar personalities who will bring the game to fans across Southern California

news

2026 Rams gameday giveaway and gift with purchase items announced

Four games will feature exclusive commemorative gate giveaways, including a replica Championship Ring and beach towel. Fans also have the chance to purchase special ticket packages

news

Rams Pick'em launching for 2026 season: Season tickets, player-signed merchandise, and more prizes up for grabs

The Rams' free-to-play predictive game is back for the 2026 season. Here's what you need to know.

news

Rams unveil two new alternate uniforms celebrating the franchise's championship legacy and iconic history

'Classic Sol' and 'Fearsome White' designs honor defining eras of Rams football while connecting the club's past with its future

news

Where Are They Now? Former Rams WR Tavon Austin

Former Rams wide receiver Tavon Austin reflects on his time with the team after joining the Rams as a first-round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft out of West Virginia University

news

Rams launch first-ever international merchandise collaboration with Alfred's Apartment ahead of 2026 Melbourne game

Limited-edition collection celebrates the Rams' growing global footprint and designation as home team for first-ever NFL Regular Season Game in Australia

Advertising