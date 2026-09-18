Rams and Elwood launch limited-edition capsule collection

The collection is accompanied by "The Night We Won,” a campaign featuring Los Angeles Rams captain and safety Quentin Lake and professional surfer King Nicol, which is inspired by the 1951 championship and the moments surrounding the historic win. Through scenes spanning gameday to the post-game celebration, the imagery draws on vintage memorabilia and details from the era to bring the collection's archival inspiration to life. The Rams recently unveiled two new alternate uniforms, including Classic Sol, which also celebrates the 75th anniversary of the championship. The Classic Sol uniform will debut on September 21, at the Rams' primetime game against the New York Giants at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.

"The Rams' 1951 championship gave us such a rich visual archive to work from," said Justin Saul, Owner and Creative Director of Elwood Clothing. "Our approach was to pull from the imagery, colors, and character of that era and reinterpret them through an Elwood lens—pieces that feel collected and nostalgic, but still completely relevant today."

"Partnering with Elwood gave us an exciting opportunity to bring one of the most defining moments in Rams history into a modern, fashion-forward expression," said Kathryn Kai-Iing Frederick, Chief Marketing Officer, Los Angeles Rams. "We wanted to transport our fans back to 1951 and celebrate the winning legacy in a way that feels authentic to our history while introducing it to a new generation of Rams fans. Elwood's distinctive approach to vintage-inspired design and deep LA roots made them the perfect partner to help us tell that story through this collection."