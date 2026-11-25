Leading up to the Los Angeles Rams' Thanksgiving Eve game where they will debut their **“Fearsome White” uniforms**, the Rams have paid homage to the iconic Fearsome Foursome defensive line from the 1960s through a multi-faceted campaign. The Rams host the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday, November 25 at 5 PM PT at SoFi Stadium, which will be the NFL's first-ever Thanksgiving Eve game and will feature a performance by U2 at halftime. The game will air on Netflix and locally on NBC-4.
Fearless. Fast. Ferocioius. Fearsome. The fight that never left.
On Friday, the Rams launched a video paying homage to where it all began – with the Fearsome Foursome. Narrated by members of the Rams current defensive line – Aaron Donald, Braden Fiske, Myles Garrett and Kobie Turner – this foursome talks about the legacy of the Fearsome Foursome – Rosey Grier, Deacon Jones, Lamar Lundy, and Merlin Olsen - a defensive line widely regarded as one of the most dominant units in NFL history.
The video intersperses footage of the Fearsome Foursome with the current Rams defensive line. It also features replicas of the lockers of the Fearsome Foursome, including authentic details such as their name plates and personal memorabilia, including a mini-TV in honor of Merlin's television football color commentator work, and Rosey's guitar to reflect his passion for playing the guitar and singing.
A limited collection featuring an iconic era of Los Angeles Rams football on & off the field. Available on Wednesday, November 25 on RamsFanShop.com and at SoFi Stadium.
On Monday, the Rams will debuted an apparel and headwear collection with Mitchell & Ness. Rooted in the legacy of the Fearsome Foursome, the collection draws inspiration from the team's distinctive branding, colors and athletic aesthetic of the 1960's. Blending archival references with contemporary lifestyle designs, the capsule pays homage to a defining chapter in the franchise's history while bringing its influence to a new generation of Rams fans. This 8-piece collection includes a satin bomber jacket, knit sweater, full-zip hoodie, mesh fashion jersey, vintage ringer t-shirt, graphic t-shirt, and two headwear styles.
The collaboration continues the Rams' storytelling around the Fearsome Foursome's impact on the game and their enduring influence on the team, including the generations of defensive linemen who have carried that legacy forward.
The collection is available for purchase at The Equipment Room at SoFi Stadium, and at RamsFanShop.com.
To bring the campaign to life and honor the celebrated Rams defensive lines of past and present, the **Rams wrapped Metro’s D-Line train** with custom Fearsome Foursome graphics and images of current Rams D-Linemen in their "Fearsome White" uniforms. The cheeky tag line "LA's D Line" and "minding the gaps so you don't have to" nods to both the players and the new Metro expansion.
The Rams also secured a number of OOH placements around Los Angeles featuring members of the current D-Line in their Fearsome White uniforms looking at old televisions featuring images of the Fearsome Foursome with the line "Pressure Runs In The Family" promoting the upcoming November 25 game.
Earlier this month, the Rams hosted a Fearsome Foursome themed poetry slam in partnership with Da Poetry Lounge at the Barbara Morrison Performing Arts Center. The event featured a mini button-making bar with Fearsome Foursome-inspired buttons, alongside hats inspired by the Fearsome White uniforms, custom Fearsome Foursome-inspired cupcakes from Certified Rams House Sweet Red Peach, and free tacos from Certified Rams House Nay's Tacos.
Gameday
This celebration will come to life on gameday in a variety of ways:
- Debut of the Fearsome White Uniforms
- The Fearsome Foursome lockers on American Airlines Plaza (photo opportunity for fans)
- Game Presentation look and feel will be all royal and white in keeping with the branding and colors of the Los Angeles Rams of the 1960s
- Endzones will feature the era-specific Los Angeles Rams wordmark introduced as part of the Fearsome White uniforms
- Rosey Grier will be honored as Legend of the Game