On Monday, the Rams will debuted an apparel and headwear collection with Mitchell & Ness. Rooted in the legacy of the Fearsome Foursome, the collection draws inspiration from the team's distinctive branding, colors and athletic aesthetic of the 1960's. Blending archival references with contemporary lifestyle designs, the capsule pays homage to a defining chapter in the franchise's history while bringing its influence to a new generation of Rams fans. This 8-piece collection includes a satin bomber jacket, knit sweater, full-zip hoodie, mesh fashion jersey, vintage ringer t-shirt, graphic t-shirt, and two headwear styles.

The collaboration continues the Rams' storytelling around the Fearsome Foursome's impact on the game and their enduring influence on the team, including the generations of defensive linemen who have carried that legacy forward.

The collection is available for purchase at The Equipment Room at SoFi Stadium, and at RamsFanShop.com.

To bring the campaign to life and honor the celebrated Rams defensive lines of past and present, the **Rams wrapped Metro’s D-Line train** with custom Fearsome Foursome graphics and images of current Rams D-Linemen in their "Fearsome White" uniforms. The cheeky tag line "LA's D Line" and "minding the gaps so you don't have to" nods to both the players and the new Metro expansion.

The Rams also secured a number of OOH placements around Los Angeles featuring members of the current D-Line in their Fearsome White uniforms looking at old televisions featuring images of the Fearsome Foursome with the line "Pressure Runs In The Family" promoting the upcoming November 25 game.

Earlier this month, the Rams hosted a Fearsome Foursome themed poetry slam in partnership with Da Poetry Lounge at the Barbara Morrison Performing Arts Center. The event featured a mini button-making bar with Fearsome Foursome-inspired buttons, alongside hats inspired by the Fearsome White uniforms, custom Fearsome Foursome-inspired cupcakes from Certified Rams House Sweet Red Peach, and free tacos from Certified Rams House Nay's Tacos.

Gameday

This celebration will come to life on gameday in a variety of ways: