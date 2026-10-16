Know Before You Go: Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium

The Los Angeles Rams will host the Arizona Cardinals for their Week 6 'Crucial Catch' matchup presented by Cedars-Sinai at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, October 18 at 1:05 p.m. PT. The game will be broadcast nationally on FOX, available on radio in English on ESPN LA 710 AM and in Spanish on La Primera 1330 AM.

As the official healthcare partner of the Rams, Cedars-Sinai is honored to sponsor the Crucial Catch game.

Cedars-Sinai Cancer is one of the nation's premier clinical and research destinations for cancer care. Serving one of the most diverse populations in the country, Cedars-Sinai Cancer offers interventions and screening services to patients across the Los Angeles region and beyond. Researchers have launched innovative clinical trials aimed at improving treatment for an array of cancers. Together, Cedars-Sinai and the Rams amplify these efforts to advance cancer care and survivorship locally, nationally and internationally through their Crucial Catch activations.

Visit www.therams.com/gameday for gameday information. Below you will find the off-the-field highlights of Sunday's game.

RAMS & CEDARS-SINAI CELEBRATE CANCER FIGHTERS & SURVIVORS ON GAMEDAY

National Anthem: 13-year-old cancer survivor KATHY ZHANG will perform the National Anthem. Members of the California Highway Patrol will hold an 80-yard American flag on the field during the anthem.

Halftime Performance Presented by Cedars-Sinai: Halftime will feature a special performance, sponsored by Cedars-Sinai, by American Idol finalist JORDAN McCOULLOUGH and professional chorus LOS ANGELES MASTER CHORALE, with tributes honoring the Rams 13 Crucial Catch Captains and additional cancer fighters and survivors. Those on the field in remission will have the opportunity to participate in the Cedars-Sinai Bell Ringing.

Crucial Catch Captain Recognition: The Rams will recognize their Crucial Catch Captains on the field during pregame. Leading up to the matchup, Rams Legends along with members of the 2026 rookie class, made visits to surprise 13 local cancer fighters and survivors as Crucial Catch Captains where each honoree received a personalized Rams jersey. The group also will attend the VIP Tailgatepregame and will take the field again during Jordan McCoullough and LA Master Chorale'sperformance.

Rams Pro For Life: Throughout the year, the Rams have been working closely with Cedars‑Sinai to develop the Rams Pro for Life program — an initiative that provides a Cedars-Sinai patient with a unique, immersive experience inside the organization. This year's participant, 9‑year‑old MAX NAVA , is a cancer survivor whose resilience and spirit made him an incredible fit for the program. Max was formally "signed" onto the team earlier this season and has since joined Training Camp, attended a preseason game, visited SoFi Stadium with Rams safety Quentin Lake, and will attend an upcoming practice at the team facility. Max will join the bell ringing moment during halftime followed by a video of his experience for all fans to see.

Cedars-Sinai Crucial Catch Dedication Cards: Fans can visit Cedars-Sinai Zones on Level 8 South, Level 6 North, Level 8 North, and select club spaces to fill out dedication cards for any cancer fighters, survivors or anyone they have lost in their life.

Cedars-Sinai Third Wall Activation: In Upper American Airlines Plaza, fans can visit the Cedars-Sinai interactive station with Crucial Catch Captain poster cards honoring all 13 captains as well as sign dedication cards for cancer fighter and survivors close to them.

Matthew and Kelly Stafford Suite Purchase for Cancer Fighters and Survivors: In honor of the Crucial Catch game, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife KELLY will share a video with five families impacted by cancer to surprise them with tickets to the game. The recipients represent youth members, lifelong Rams fans and community servants who all will be at the game in honor of their courageous fight against cancer. The tickets will be provided on behalf of the Staffords.

RAMS GAMEDAY TO FEATURE SPECIAL GUESTS, PERFORMANCES AND FAN PACKAGES

Gate Giveaway: Upon entry into SoFi Stadium, the first 60,000 fans will receive a Rams Super Bowl LVI Replica Ring, while supplies last.

In-Game Performer: BLUE MAN GROUP, the American performance art group, will perform during the first quarter break of the game.

Military Hero of the Game Presented by Verizon: Chief Warrant Officer3 ARIEL ELIAS will be recognized during the first quarter. Chief Warrant Officer (3) Elias served in the Marine Corps from 1997 to 2019. During this time, he served with 1st Marine Raider Battalion, Marine Special Operations Command and is a plank owner with Delta Company. He has multiple combat deployments, including deploying in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Enduring Freedom, Operation Inherent Resolve and more. Chief Warrant Officer Elias personal decorations include the Meritorious Service Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal (with Valor), Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal (with Valor), and the Combat Action Ribbon third award. They also include the Naval Parachutist Insignia and Master Explosive Ordnance Disposal Insignia. He holds an MBA from the University of Southern California.

Legend of the Game Presented by 1800 Tequila: Rams Legend ROB HAVENSTEIN will be honored as the Rams Iconic Legend of the Game. Havenstein played 11 years as an offensive lineman for the Rams in St. Louis and Los Angeles. He was the second pick in the 2015 NFL Draft and had 148 career starts as a Ram. With nearly 10,000 career snaps, Havenstein was a four-time team captain and Super Bowl LIX champion.

Rams Pathways to Success Mentorship Program: As part of the Los Angeles Rams' Pathways to Success Mentorship Program, 27 high school students from across Los Angeles will have the opportunity to shadow Rams and Hollywood Park staff on gameday at SoFi Stadium. Students will gain a behind-the-scenes look at NFL operations, explore career pathways across the sports industry, and learn directly from their mentors. Mentees will also participate in an exclusive Q&A session with Rams President Kevin Demoff, gaining valuable insights into leadership, career development, and the business of professional sports.

Minnie Mouse Ears Ticket Package: In collaboration with Disneyland© Resort, fans were able to secure an exclusive limited edition Minnie Mouse Ears Headband in official Rams colors by purchasing a special ticket package. Additionally, Season Ticket Members could donate to the Rams Foundation to receive the headband. Ticket package purchasers and Members that made a donation will receive an email this week with pickup information.

EXCLUSIVE MERCHANDISE AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE IN THE EQUIPMENT ROOM

Merchandise Items of the Game: Fans can shop the 2026 Crucial Catch Sideline Collection in The Equipment Room at SoFi Stadium on Level 4 South. Fans also can shop new jerseys, gear and season long apparel at the Equipment Room and online at RamsFanShop.com.

PREGAME ACTIVATIONS FOR FANS

Early Entry Special: There will be early entry drink specials, featuring $5 Bud Lights and $6 Corona Premier and Extra, in Upper American Airlines Plaza and inside Entries 1- 4 from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. PT or while supplies last.

American Airlines Plaza Activities: Rams Ramp'd Up area, the Button Bar, a surfboard photo set and the Reaction Ring game will be available to fans in Upper American Airlines Plaza from 11:00 a.m. - 1:05 p.m. PT.

Rams Football Academy: Fans can visit the Rams Football Academy booth in upper American Airlines Plaza to learn about the exciting youth program and sign up for exclusive benefits and merchandise from the time gates open through halftime.

North Entries Concourse Activations: Additional activations will be set up to reach more fans in the north concourse area inside Entries 1-4. Activities include an additional Button Bar set up and the matchup photo box.

NFL Votes: Voter registration booths will be located in Lower American Airlines Plaza and at the 6 North concourse to encourage all members of the NFL family to register to vote. Fans can register to vote from 11:00 a.m. – 1:05 p.m. PT on gameday. Fans also can register to vote and get "vote ready" by visiting NFL.com/votes.

Additional information on fan activities and partnership activations can be found at https://www.therams.com/game-day/pregame-activities.

DINING AND ENTERTAINMENT OPTIONS AT HOLLYWOOD PARK

The Shops at Hollywood Park contain a variety of dining options including The Meeting Spot, COSM, Cinepolis, Panini Kabob Grill and Raising Cane's first California Flagship Restaurant in Inglewood. Fans can check out these locations for a bite or drink before or after each Rams game.

Located at Prairie Avenue and Century Boulevard, Hollywood Park's retail district is home to Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas, JD Sports, Iconix Fitness, Cosm, The Meeting Spot, Raising Cane's and Phenix Salon Suites.

NEW FOOD AND BEVERAGE VESSELS

Souvenir Vessels and More: We are excited to introduce souvenir vessels, including Rams-branded helmets for ice cream, mini cooler cocktail cups, souvenir cocktail shakers, popcorn buckets and drink cups.

ADDITIONAL GAMEDAY INFORMATION

Head to Los Angeles Rams Media Website and click Week 6 "Gameday Info" for Important Gameday Details.