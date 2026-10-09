Know Before You Go: Rams vs. Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium

The Los Angeles Rams will host the Buffalo Bills for the team's second home Monday Night Football matchup at SoFi Stadium on Monday, October 12 at 5:15 p.m. PT presented by Hyundai. The game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN/ABC, locally on ABC7 Los Angeles, available on radio in English on ESPN LA 710 AM and in Spanish on La Primera 1330 AM.
The primetime game will feature a recognition of quarterback Matthew Stafford's 2025 NFL MVP season as the team faces Buffalo Bills quarterback and 2024 NFL MVP Josh Allen. As part of the celebration, upon entry, fans can receive a Matthew Stafford MVP Rally Towel while supplies last.
Visit www.therams.com/gameday for gameday information. Below are off-the-field highlights of Monday's game.
RAMS GAMEDAY TO FEATURE SPECIAL MOMENTS AND PERFORMANCES
- Pregame Performance: During pregame, American DJ and producer duo TWO FRIENDS will perform for fans. The Los Angeles based duo is made up of Eli Sones and Matthew Halper.
- National Anthem: American singer-songwriter, content creator and Los Angeles native MORGAN ST. JEAN will perform the National Anthem. Members of the Los Angeles Police Department will hold an 80-yard American flag on the field during the anthem.
- Halftime Performance: Halftime will feature a performance from American singer and actress JOJO. Debuting her first album in 2004, she is the youngest solo artist in history to top the Billboard chart and has a certified platinum record. JoJo has continued to release music, founding her own label, Clover Music, and has now released six studio albums.
- In-Game Performer: TIMMY TRUMPET, the Australian DJ, musician, songwriter and producer, will perform during the third quarter of the game. He is celebrated for fusing live trumpet with electronic dance music and is ranked No. 6 in DJ Mag's Top 100 DJs in 2025. He is known for high-energy festival sets, Las Vegas residencies, and being the first trumpet player to perform in zero gravity.
RAMS GAMEDAY TO HONOR COMMUNITY MEMBERS AND HIGHLIGHT LOCAL SUPPORT
- Latino Youth Honors: The NFL Latino Youth Honors celebrates high school student-athletes from across NFL club markets who excel both in the classroom and on the field. During halftime the Rams will recognize Latino Youth Honors finalists Lexi Loya and Marcus Lechuga . Loya has completed more than 90 hours of community service, is a Lakewood Youth Hall of Fame flag football player and has been named the Santa Fe High School Flag Football League MVP for three consecutive years. She has also been selected to the Long Beach Press-Telegram Flag Football Dream Team each season while maintaining an impressive 4.67 GPA. Lechuga is a first-team All-League and All-County selection, as well as an Academic All-League and Academic All-County honoree. He has completed more than 200 hours of community service, serves as a team captain, and maintains a 4.21 GPA.
- Legend of the Game Presented by 1800 Tequila: Rams Legend DARIOUS WILLIAMS will be honored as the Rams Iconic Legend of the Game during the first quarter. Williams played eight seasons in the NFL, six total with the Rams where he was a key starter on the Super Bowl LVI winning team. Over his career, Williams played 104 NFL games, recording 12 interceptions, 77 passes defended, 306 total tackles, and one touchdown.
- Military Hero of the Game Presented by Verizon: Lieutenant Colonel Megan Harencak will be recognized during the third quarter. Lt. Col. Harencak was commissioned into the United States Air Force in 2007 through the Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps (AFROTC) at Florida State University. Throughout her career, she has served in key roles, including Airfield Operations Officer, Chief of Airspace, and Joint Staff Officer at NORAD and U.S. Northern Command (USNORTHCOM). She went on to command the 369th Recruiting Squadron and later served as Detachment 002 Commander at California State University, San Bernardino. Lt. Col. Harencak has deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2009 and in support of Expeditionary operations with 5th Air Force in 2018. Her decorations include the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, the Air Force Meritorious Service Medal, the Air and Space Commendation Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, and the Iraq Campaign Medal, among others.
- Hyundai Hope on Wheels: During pregame, Hyundai's nonprofit program, Hyundai Hope on Wheels that works to fight childhood cancer, will present the Game Ball Delivery with Isabella Franco-Capps, Hyundai Hope on Wheels National Youth Ambassador and childhood cancer survivor. Following that moment, as the official automotive sponsor of the Rams, Hyundai will recognize those dedicated to fighting childhood cancer on the field alongside Rams Cheerleaders, mascot Rampage and Rams Legend Andrew Whitworth . The moment will culminate with a $500,000 check presentation to Hyundai Hope on Wheels. To learn more about Hyundai Hope on Wheels and how you can join our fight, please visit hyundaiwarriors.com.
- American Heart Association x NFL Player Ambassador Class: Ahead of World Restart a Heart Day on Oct. 16, the American Heart Association and the National Football League have announced the 2026 Nation of Lifesavers Player Ambassador Class, a group of NFL players who will champion Hands-Only CPR education. Leading up to the Monday Night Football matchup, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Jordan Whittington and Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlinwere announced as Nation of Lifesavers ambassadors.
EXCLUSIVE MERCHANDISE AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE IN THE EQUIPMENT ROOM
- Merchandise Items of the Game: Fans can shop a limited-edition Matthew Stafford MVP shirt in The Equipment Room at SoFi Stadium on Level 4 South. In addition, the Born x Raised Rams vs. Bills matchup apparel as well as a koozie, pin, pennant and commemorative ticket also will be available. Fans also can shop the 2026 Matchup Collection, new jerseys, gear and season long apparel at the Equipment Room and online at RamsFanShop.com.
PREGAME ACTIVATIONS FOR FANS
- Early Entry Special: There will be early entry drink specials, featuring $5 Bud Lights and $6 Corona Premier and Extra, in Upper American Airlines Plaza and inside Entries 1- 4 from 3:15 p.m. - 4:15 p.m. PT or while supplies last.
- American Airlines Plaza Activities: The Rams Ramp'd Up area, the Button Bar where fans can receive special MVP buttons, a mirror booth, a surfboard photo set and the Reaction Ring game will be available to fans in Upper American Airlines Plaza from 3:15 p.m. - 5:15 p.m. PT.
- Rams Football Academy: Fans can visit the Rams Football Academy booth in upper American Airlines Plaza to learn about the exciting youth program and sign up for exclusive benefits and merchandise from the time gates open through halftime.
- North Entries Concourse Activations: Additional activations will be set up to reach more fans in the north concourse area inside Entries 1-4. Activities include an additional Button Bar set up, and the matchup photo box.
- NFL Votes: Voter registration booths will be located in Lower American Airlines Plaza and at the 6 North concourse to encourage all members of the NFL family to register to vote. Fans can register to vote from 3:15 p.m. – 5:15 p.m. PT on gameday. Fans also can register to vote and get "vote ready" by visiting NFL.com/votes.
- Additional information on fan activities and partnership activations can be found at https://www.therams.com/game-day/pregame-activities.
DINING AND ENTERTAINMENT OPTIONS AT HOLLYWOOD PARK
- The Shops at Hollywood Park contain a variety of dining options including The Meeting Spot, COSM, Cinepolis, Panini Kabob Grill and Raising Cane's first California Flagship Restaurant in Inglewood. Fans can check out these locations for a bite or drink before or after each Rams game.
- Located at Prairie Avenue and Century Boulevard, Hollywood Park's retail district is home to Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas, JD Sports, Iconix Fitness, Cosm, The Meeting Spot, Raising Cane's and Phenix Salon Suites.
NEW MENU ITEMS AND CONCESSION STANDS
- New Concession Stands: New to the menu at Rams gameday are Frites, loaded fries with globally inspired flavors such as Butter Chicken, Short Rib and Pastrami. There also will be a second BBQ location near the north side entries and Touchdown Treats will expand to two new locations near the 400 and 500-level seats with new items, including a Brookie, Chocolate Cake, Gelato and Whoopie of the Game. Additionally, four Dippin' Dots portables have been added for fans looking for a cool treat.
- New Food Items: Concession stands will feature new menu items including Baked Ziti, Buffalo Chicken Wrap, Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage, Chicken Club Sandwich, Pickle Fries, Fiesta Chopped Salad and the SPAM Dog. To explore all of the food and beverage options, visit SoFi Stadium's digital dining guide.
- Additional Merchandise Locations: The Pepsi Overlook, located near American Airlines Plaza, will now have a team store featuring the latest jerseys, shirts, and matchup items. In addition, two new portable merchandise activations dedicated exclusively to matchup-themed novelties have been added for gamedays near Entry 4 and Lower American Airlines Plaza.
ADDITIONAL GAMEDAY INFORMATION
- Head to Los Angeles Rams Media Website and click Week 5 "Gameday Info" for Important Gameday Details.
- For information about tickets to Rams games, including season tickets, group tickets, single game tickets and suites, visit www.therams.com/tickets. For more information about Rams gameday, please visit www.therams.com/gameday. Fans can utilize the Rams Virtual Assistant to ask gameday questions. More information about SoFi Stadium, including permitted and prohibited items and a full A-Z Guide, can be found at www.sofistadium.com/planyourvisit/.