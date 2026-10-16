Matthew Stafford steady in high-pressure moments over last three weeks

"I thought he tried to will us to a victory," head coach Sean McVay said on Tuesday. "He was in baller mode, if you will. He was totally present, making plays. ... He did a great job getting through progression, saw the field really well, and he settled in."

Even in overtime, Stafford had 47 passing yards on a drive that put Los Angeles in field goal range. Ultimately, the collective performance from the Rams wasn't enough to win the game — but McVay thought Stafford did everything he possibly could.

"When you care much, you feel much, and you care and you want so badly for those guys to feel the results and the fruits of their labor," McVay said about Stafford. "It stings when you come up short, but he played good enough for us to be able to win the football game."

Stafford also played his cleanest game of the young season so far. He threw at least one interception in each of the first four weeks — but against Buffalo, Stafford had 383 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.

In the last three game, each went down to the wire for the Rams. Not every game has gone Los Angeles' way, but simply having the opportunity to win each game was because of Stafford. In Week 3, Stafford had a potential game winning throw on the last play. In Week 4, Stafford led two fourth-quarter touchdown drives that willed Los Angeles to a victory. And in Week 5, Stafford's two-minute drill at the end of regulation forced overtime and an overtime drive gave the Rams a chance to win.

Stafford and the Rams offense came up just short in two of the three games. But the secret for Stafford to even make each game as close as it was is exactly what Adams noticed about his quarterback's demeanor in the biggest moments: Remaining steady no matter what.

"That's why you have to stay steady in those moments throughout the whole game because you never know when those moments are going to be where you have the opportunity to go grab the momentum," Stafford said on Thursday. "Sometimes, a lot of times in the NFL, when you look around the league, those moments happen late. ... There's a lot of football that comes down to a couple plays here or there in the fourth quarter. We got to make sure that we're ready to make all those plays in all three phases."