Rams RBs fine with committee approach

There is one clearly defined role within the running back room already, for Brown at least: Leader. Brown understands that as the most-experience member of the backfield, he has to "do my best to bring these young guys along."

"I know I've been in this offense longer than anybody and then with the great addition that we have with Coach Thomas Brown, just to be an extra set of eyes, be an extra example for these young guys to play off," Brown said.

Henderson was a recipient of some of that mentorship as a rookie last season and had to put it to use in the middle of the season. He logged 22 of his 39 carries and 119 of his 147 rushing yards across Weeks 6, 7 and 8 while Gurley and Brown dealt with injuries. That same stretch also afforded him the opportunity to show what he could do in the passing game – his four receptions for 37 yards on the season all came during that span.

"I feel like the opportunities is there and everybody will get an opportunity, it's just up to you to capitalize on your opportunity," Henderson said during a June 10 video conference. "I think we're all going to have a role, everybody's just got to be prepared for their role."

Akers, meanwhile, views himself as a complete back, and has the stats and examples to back up the claim.

He tallied 586 rushing attempts for 2,874 yards for 27 touchdowns in three years at Florida State, adding 69 catches for 486 yards and seven scores in the passing game. He also said he tried to model his game after players like New Orleans' Alvin Kamara, Dallas' Ezekiel Elliott and Minnesota's Dalvin Cook – players who excel at running the ball, catching and blocking.

After getting drafted by the Rams in April, Akers said he brings a "three-down, four-down back if necessary to the team." Even if that isn't role, he has faith in however Los Angeles' coaches choose to employ him and the rest of the running backs.