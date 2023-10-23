Rams' run game remains productive despite loss to Steelers

That near-even split in rushing attempts is what Henderson said he expected coming into Sunday's game.

"I didn't know I was going to start the game, but when we got here today, 50-50, every series we was going to be rotating," Henderson said. "I was just prepared and ready for my ops."

To get ready during the week, Henderson got as much work in as possible during practice, even going as far as getting additional snaps with the scout team. He said postgame that he felt fine physically.

"I think last week was a toll, but I started to turn over pretty quick," Henderson said.

As Freeman's line indicates, they were also able to consistently turn to him when they weren't handing the ball to Henderson.

Although the Rams' second offensive series didn't come away with points due to a missed field goal, it was Freeman's first three carries of 9, 4 and 11 yards that helped sustain the drive and keep it on schedule.

Freeman was quick to credit Los Angeles' offensive line, and also indicated he left some yards on the field even after averaging a team-high 5.5 yards per carry.

"Up front, those guys, they handle their own," Freeman said. "Running behind those guys, they make our lives easy. For me personally, I feel I could do better for them, get some more yards out of those runs.

Head coach Sean McVay overall was pleased with how the Rams ran the ball on Sunday, but also areas of improvement.