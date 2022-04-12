Rams to host Cheerleader Auditions for 2022 Season on Sunday, May 1

The Los Angeles Rams are hosting preliminary Cheerleader auditions for the 2022 season starting on Sunday, May 1.

During the preliminaries, candidates will participate in a "Across the Floor" round that will consist of a combination of movements and exercises before candidates are selected to advance to the Semi-finals. As part of the Semi-final round, candidates will learn a choreographed routine and perform in front of a panel of judges.

Candidates who are interested in auditioning must be 18 or older by Sunday, May 1 and register online at therams.com/auditions by Friday, April 29 at 3:00 p.m. PT.

The finalists will be announced on the Rams website the following day on Monday, May 2 at 1:00 p.m. PT at therams.com/cheerleaders. Final auditions will take place on Sunday, May 15 at the team's practice facility at Cal Lutheran University.

The Los Angeles Rams Cheerleaders are known for their commitment to community service and performances during Rams home games at SoFi Stadium. The Rams Cheerleaders pride themselves on representing the best of Los Angeles and the Rams organization.