Rams to host Cheerleader Auditions for 2022 Season on Sunday, May 1

Apr 12, 2022 at 12:06 PM
The Los Angeles Rams are hosting preliminary Cheerleader auditions for the 2022 season starting on Sunday, May 1.

During the preliminaries, candidates will participate in a "Across the Floor" round that will consist of a combination of movements and exercises before candidates are selected to advance to the Semi-finals. As part of the Semi-final round, candidates will learn a choreographed routine and perform in front of a panel of judges.

Candidates who are interested in auditioning must be 18 or older by Sunday, May 1 and register online at therams.com/auditions by Friday, April 29 at 3:00 p.m. PT.

The finalists will be announced on the Rams website the following day on Monday, May 2 at 1:00 p.m. PT at therams.com/cheerleaders. Final auditions will take place on Sunday, May 15 at the team's practice facility at Cal Lutheran University.

The Los Angeles Rams Cheerleaders are known for their commitment to community service and performances during Rams home games at SoFi Stadium. The Rams Cheerleaders pride themselves on representing the best of Los Angeles and the Rams organization.

Since 2016, the Los Angeles Rams Cheerleaders have provided more than 1,350 hours of community service in the Southern California region. For more information, please visit www.therams.com/cheerleaders.

CHEER PHOTOS: Most dazzling moments from Rams Cheerleaders' 2021 season

From home opener to Super Bowl LVI, take a look through photos of the Los Angeles Rams Cheerleaders' best moments from the 2021 season.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Inglewood, CA: August 21, 2021: Los Angeles Rams host the Las Vegas Raiders in preseason at at Sofi Stadium. (Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)
Inglewood, CA: August 21, 2021: Los Angeles Rams host the Las Vegas Raiders in preseason at at Sofi Stadium. (Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Inglewood, CA: August 21, 2021: Los Angeles Rams host the Las Vegas Raiders in preseason at at Sofi Stadium. (Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)
Inglewood, CA: August 21, 2021: Los Angeles Rams host the Las Vegas Raiders in preseason at at Sofi Stadium. (Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)

Inglewood, CA: September 26, 2021: Los Angeles Rams host the Tampa Bay Buckaneers at Sofi Stadium. The Rams beat the Bears 34-24(Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)
Inglewood, CA: September 26, 2021: Los Angeles Rams host the Tampa Bay Buckaneers at Sofi Stadium. The Rams beat the Bears 34-24(Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)

Inglewood, CA - January 9, 2022: The Los Angeles Rams lose to the San Francisco 49ers in Overtime. (Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)
Inglewood, CA - January 9, 2022: The Los Angeles Rams lose to the San Francisco 49ers in Overtime. (Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Inglewood, CA: September 26, 2021: Los Angeles Rams host the Tampa Bay Buckaneers at Sofi Stadium. The Rams beat the Bears 34-24(Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)
Inglewood, CA: September 26, 2021: Los Angeles Rams host the Tampa Bay Buckaneers at Sofi Stadium. The Rams beat the Bears 34-24(Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15 of the 2021 regular season.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15 of the 2021 regular season.

Rampage and Rams Cheerleaders participate in a Rams Super Bowl Rally Towel distribution at Century Park Elementary, Friday, February 11, 2022, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Rampage and Rams Cheerleaders participate in a Rams Super Bowl Rally Towel distribution at Century Park Elementary, Friday, February 11, 2022, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks during Week 15 of the 2021 regular season.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks during Week 15 of the 2021 regular season.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Rampage and Rams Cheerleaders participate in a Rams Super Bowl Rally Towel distribution at Century Park Elementary, Friday, February 11, 2022, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Rampage and Rams Cheerleaders participate in a Rams Super Bowl Rally Towel distribution at Century Park Elementary, Friday, February 11, 2022, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Inglewood, CA: September 12, 2021: Los Angeles Rams host the Chicago Bears at Sofi Stadium. The Rams beat the Bears 34-14(Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)
Inglewood, CA: September 12, 2021: Los Angeles Rams host the Chicago Bears at Sofi Stadium. The Rams beat the Bears 34-14(Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Inglewood, CA: August 14, 2021: Los Angeles Rams host the Los Angeles Chargers in preseason at at Sofi Stadium. (Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)
Inglewood, CA: August 14, 2021: Los Angeles Rams host the Los Angeles Chargers in preseason at at Sofi Stadium. (Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)

October 11, 2021: The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Francisco Giants during the NLDS game 4.
October 11, 2021: The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Francisco Giants during the NLDS game 4.

Rampage and Rams Cheerleaders participate in a Rams Super Bowl Rally Towel distribution at Century Park Elementary, Friday, February 11, 2022, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Rampage and Rams Cheerleaders participate in a Rams Super Bowl Rally Towel distribution at Century Park Elementary, Friday, February 11, 2022, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks during Week 15 of the 2021 regular season.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks during Week 15 of the 2021 regular season.

Inglewood, CA - December 5, 2021: Los Angeles Rams beat the Jacksonville Jaguars. (Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)
Inglewood, CA - December 5, 2021: Los Angeles Rams beat the Jacksonville Jaguars. (Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Inglewood, CA: August 21, 2021: Los Angeles Rams host the Las Vegas Raiders in preseason at at Sofi Stadium. (Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)
Inglewood, CA: August 21, 2021: Los Angeles Rams host the Las Vegas Raiders in preseason at at Sofi Stadium. (Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)

Los Angeles, CA - October 24, 2021: Los Angeles Rams beat the Detroit Lions. (Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)
Los Angeles, CA - October 24, 2021: Los Angeles Rams beat the Detroit Lions. (Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)

Inglewood, CA - January 9, 2022: The Los Angeles Rams lose to the San Francisco 49ers in Overtime. (Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)
Inglewood, CA - January 9, 2022: The Los Angeles Rams lose to the San Francisco 49ers in Overtime. (Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)

Inglewood, CA: September 26, 2021: Los Angeles Rams host the Tampa Bay Buckaneers at Sofi Stadium. The Rams beat the Bears 34-24(Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)
Inglewood, CA: September 26, 2021: Los Angeles Rams host the Tampa Bay Buckaneers at Sofi Stadium. The Rams beat the Bears 34-24(Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15 of the 2021 regular season.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15 of the 2021 regular season.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Inglewood, CA - December 5, 2021: Los Angeles Rams beat the Jacksonville Jaguars. (Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)
Inglewood, CA - December 5, 2021: Los Angeles Rams beat the Jacksonville Jaguars. (Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)

Inglewood, CA: September 12, 2021: Los Angeles Rams host the Chicago Bears at Sofi Stadium. The Rams beat the Bears 34-14(Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)
Inglewood, CA: September 12, 2021: Los Angeles Rams host the Chicago Bears at Sofi Stadium. The Rams beat the Bears 34-14(Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)

Los Angeles, CA - October 24, 2021: Los Angeles Rams beat the Detroit Lions. (Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)
Los Angeles, CA - October 24, 2021: Los Angeles Rams beat the Detroit Lions. (Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)

Inglewood, CA - January 9, 2022: The Los Angeles Rams lose to the San Francisco 49ers in Overtime. (Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)
Inglewood, CA - January 9, 2022: The Los Angeles Rams lose to the San Francisco 49ers in Overtime. (Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)

Los Angeles, CA - October 24, 2021: Los Angeles Rams beat the Detroit Lions. (Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)
Los Angeles, CA - October 24, 2021: Los Angeles Rams beat the Detroit Lions. (Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)

Inglewood, CA: September 26, 2021: Los Angeles Rams host the Tampa Bay Buckaneers at Sofi Stadium. The Rams beat the Bears 34-24(Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)
Inglewood, CA: September 26, 2021: Los Angeles Rams host the Tampa Bay Buckaneers at Sofi Stadium. The Rams beat the Bears 34-24(Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)

Inglewood, CA - December 5, 2021: Los Angeles Rams beat the Jacksonville Jaguars. (Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)
Inglewood, CA - December 5, 2021: Los Angeles Rams beat the Jacksonville Jaguars. (Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)

Inglewood, CA: September 12, 2021: Los Angeles Rams host the Chicago Bears at Sofi Stadium. The Rams beat the Bears 34-14(Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)
Inglewood, CA: September 12, 2021: Los Angeles Rams host the Chicago Bears at Sofi Stadium. The Rams beat the Bears 34-14(Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)

Inglewood, CA - December 5, 2021: Los Angeles Rams beat the Jacksonville Jaguars. (Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)
Inglewood, CA - December 5, 2021: Los Angeles Rams beat the Jacksonville Jaguars. (Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)

The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Los Angeles, CA - October 24, 2021: Los Angeles Rams beat the Detroit Lions. (Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)
Los Angeles, CA - October 24, 2021: Los Angeles Rams beat the Detroit Lions. (Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)

Los Angeles Rams host youth cheer clinic at training camp at UC Irvine.
Los Angeles Rams host youth cheer clinic at training camp at UC Irvine.

Los Angeles Rams kickoff 2021 training camp practice at UC Irvine.
Los Angeles Rams kickoff 2021 training camp practice at UC Irvine.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Lincoln High School took on Franklin High School in the 2021 Kenny Washington Memorial Game.
Lincoln High School took on Franklin High School in the 2021 Kenny Washington Memorial Game.

Inglewood, CA: August 21, 2021: Los Angeles Rams host the Las Vegas Raiders in preseason at at Sofi Stadium. (Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)
Inglewood, CA: August 21, 2021: Los Angeles Rams host the Las Vegas Raiders in preseason at at Sofi Stadium. (Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)

Inglewood, CA: September 12, 2021: Los Angeles Rams host the Chicago Bears at Sofi Stadium. The Rams beat the Bears 34-14(Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)
Inglewood, CA: September 12, 2021: Los Angeles Rams host the Chicago Bears at Sofi Stadium. The Rams beat the Bears 34-14(Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)

Inglewood, CA: September 26, 2021: Los Angeles Rams host the Tampa Bay Buckaneers at Sofi Stadium. The Rams beat the Bears 34-24(Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)
Inglewood, CA: September 26, 2021: Los Angeles Rams host the Tampa Bay Buckaneers at Sofi Stadium. The Rams beat the Bears 34-24(Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)

Inglewood, CA - January 9, 2022: The Los Angeles Rams lose to the San Francisco 49ers in Overtime. (Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)
Inglewood, CA - January 9, 2022: The Los Angeles Rams lose to the San Francisco 49ers in Overtime. (Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)

Inglewood, CA: August 21, 2021: Los Angeles Rams host the Las Vegas Raiders in preseason at at Sofi Stadium. (Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)
Inglewood, CA: August 21, 2021: Los Angeles Rams host the Las Vegas Raiders in preseason at at Sofi Stadium. (Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)

Inglewood, CA - January 9, 2022: The Los Angeles Rams lose to the San Francisco 49ers in Overtime. (Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)
Inglewood, CA - January 9, 2022: The Los Angeles Rams lose to the San Francisco 49ers in Overtime. (Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)

Inglewood, CA: August 14, 2021: Los Angeles Rams host the Los Angeles Chargers in preseason at at Sofi Stadium. (Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)
Inglewood, CA: August 14, 2021: Los Angeles Rams host the Los Angeles Chargers in preseason at at Sofi Stadium. (Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)

Inglewood, CA: August 21, 2021: Los Angeles Rams host the Las Vegas Raiders in preseason at at Sofi Stadium. (Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)
Inglewood, CA: August 21, 2021: Los Angeles Rams host the Las Vegas Raiders in preseason at at Sofi Stadium. (Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)

Inglewood, CA: August 21, 2021: Los Angeles Rams host the Las Vegas Raiders in preseason at at Sofi Stadium. (Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)
Inglewood, CA: August 21, 2021: Los Angeles Rams host the Las Vegas Raiders in preseason at at Sofi Stadium. (Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)

The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Los Angeles, CA - October 24, 2021: Los Angeles Rams beat the Detroit Lions. (Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)
Los Angeles, CA - October 24, 2021: Los Angeles Rams beat the Detroit Lions. (Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Jacksonville Jaguars during Week 13 of the 2021 regular season.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Jacksonville Jaguars during Week 13 of the 2021 regular season.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Inglewood, CA: September 12, 2021: Los Angeles Rams host the Chicago Bears at Sofi Stadium. The Rams beat the Bears 34-14(Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)
Inglewood, CA: September 12, 2021: Los Angeles Rams host the Chicago Bears at Sofi Stadium. The Rams beat the Bears 34-14(Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15 of the 2021 regular season.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15 of the 2021 regular season.

Inglewood, CA - December 5, 2021: Los Angeles Rams beat the Jacksonville Jaguars. (Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)
Inglewood, CA - December 5, 2021: Los Angeles Rams beat the Jacksonville Jaguars. (Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)

