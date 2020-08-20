"Iron sharpens iron": Woods, Kupp share in each other's success

Aug 20, 2020 at 02:00 PM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

They each enter their fourth season with the Rams, having established themselves as two of quarterback Jared Goff's most trusted pass-catching targets.

And yet, for all the success wide receivers Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp have endured in Los Angeles since 2017, numbers have never negatively impacted their friendship. It's an "iron-sharpens-iron" relationship, as one reporter described it earlier this month, in which both players sincerely care about seeing the other succeed.

"Their friendship enables them to really push one another in a positive way," Rams head coach Sean McVay said during an Aug. 6 video conference. "I mean they're pushing each other, don't get me wrong, but it's a nice competitiveness, where they are really sharpening one another, as you (KABC-TV reporter Curt Sandoval) said."

Perhaps the greatest example of this can be found in what Woods and Kupp both accomplished as recently as last season.

Returning from a 2018 season-ending ACL injury, Kupp led the Rams in receptions (94), receiving yards (1,161) and touchdowns (10) while Woods posted 90 catches for 1,134 yards and two scores after being the team's 2018 leader in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns.

"Him coming back, I think it was just like a one, two, three punch," Woods said during an Aug. 6 video conference. "Me and Cooper, really just being dominant on our side of the ball, no slack off when we are in rotation and really, we're all number one receivers and that's what we like to think. We want to be out there and make plays no matter where the ball is going. We're all finishing to the end zone. Happy to have Cooper healthy, like I said, strong and ready to run."

Kupp, meanwhile, would be the first to tell you that Woods has been an integral part of his NFL success thus far.

"I've got so much respect for Rob," Kupp said during an Aug. 7 video conference. "I've, personally, learned more from Rob than I have any receiver."

The Eastern Washington product said he has been studying NFL receivers since high school and regards Woods as "one of the best receivers in the league, in terms of his ability to do everything."

While Woods' ability to play every receiver spot and run diverse routes has impressed Kupp, what resonates with him the most is Woods' willingness to share as the two have built trust.

"It's just the willingness to play off each other and be able to ask questions – there's never any feeling of like we need to know more than the other guy. It's always, we always want to learn," Kupp said. "Even if I feel like I've run the route the best that I possibly can, I'm going to ask him, 'How would you have run this? What's another way you can run this route?'. As you do this, as you build this up, it's like, 'Okay, no matter how many looks we get -- whether it's a block we need to get to, whether it's inserting to help spring our running back or it's a route we are running against three carry or different leverages.' It's like, 'Let's find a way to run this route three, four, five different ways and be successful'.

"Being able to run these things and bounce them off of Rob, who's just a receiver that I have so much respect for, it really helps make that really easy and just his willingness also to just take advice as well."

This season, Kupp will be vying for his second-straight 1,000-yard season; Woods, his third. Goff is doing his part to help them reach those marks by making three 1,000-yard pass-catchers one of his goals this season.

Whether one or both of Kupp and Woods accomplish the feat, this much is clear: They will celebrate the same regardless.

"Especially at that receiver position, where there's only so many touches to go around, sometimes somebody else's success means somebody else isn't getting the most touches and they've never felt anything but real, genuine, happiness for one another," McVay said. "I think their success has been reflective of that, because they've both equally been extremely productive for us and I think that's been a huge part of the success of the Rams' offense each of the last few years, both those two."

Related Content

10 Observations from the Rams' second 2020 training camp practice in pads
news

10 Observations from the Rams' second 2020 training camp practice in pads

Staff writer Stu Jackson shares 10 observations from the Rams' Aug. 19 training camp practice. 
Top 3 moments from Hard Knocks The After Show: Week 2
news

Top 3 moments from Hard Knocks The After Show: Week 2

Over the next five weeks, team reporter Sarina Morales will bring you her top 3 moments from Hard Knocks The After Show and share a few clips you may have missed.
From the Podium: Sean McVay, Aaron Donald, Andrew Whitworth recap second training camp practice in pads
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Aaron Donald, Andrew Whitworth recap second training camp practice in pads

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive tackle Aaron Donald and left tackle Andrew Whitworth's virtual media sessions following the Rams' Aug. 19 practice. 
From the Podium: DL Michael Brockers, QB Jared Goff share takeaways from first training camp practice in pads
news

From the Podium: DL Michael Brockers, QB Jared Goff share takeaways from first training camp practice in pads

Key quotes and notes from Rams defensive lineman Michael Brockers and quarterback Jared Goff's Tuesday virtual media sessions. 
10 Observations from the Rams' first 2020 training camp practice in pads
news

10 Observations from the Rams' first 2020 training camp practice in pads

Staff writer Stu Jackson shares 10 observations from the Rams' Aug. 18 training camp practice, which marked the first with players wearing pads. 
From the Podium: McVay on injury status of Rapp and Lawler, rookie standouts
news

From the Podium: McVay on injury status of Rapp and Lawler, rookie standouts

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay's Tuesday morning virtual media session following Los Angeles' first training camp practice in pads. 
Rams RBs fine with committee approach
news

Rams RBs fine with committee approach

If it takes a group effort to fill the void left by Todd Gurley, current Rams running backs are okay with that. 
From the Podium: DC Brandon Staley on getting rookies prepared, duo of Jalen Ramsey and John Johnson
news

From the Podium: DC Brandon Staley on getting rookies prepared, duo of Jalen Ramsey and John Johnson

Key quotes and notes from defensive coordinator Brandon Staley's Saturday afternoon virtual media session as the Los Angeles Rams continue their ramp-up period. 
From the Podium: OC Kevin O'Connell talks QBs' development, creating competitive situations
news

From the Podium: OC Kevin O'Connell talks QBs' development, creating competitive situations

Key quotes and notes from offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell's Saturday afternoon virtual media session as the Los Angeles Rams continue their ramp-up period. 
From the Podium: TE Tyler Higbee on last year's performance, impression of rookie Brycen Hopkins
news

From the Podium: TE Tyler Higbee on last year's performance, impression of rookie Brycen Hopkins

Key quotes and notes from tight end Tyler Higbee's Friday evening virtual media session as Rams continue their ramp-up period. 
Analysis: Previewing the interior offensive line position battles
news

Analysis: Previewing the interior offensive line position battles

TheRams.com wraps up its position battle preview series examining the competition along the interior of the offensive line. 

Advertising