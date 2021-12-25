From the Podium: Sean McVay, Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey share final thoughts on Vikings prep

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, cornerback Jalen Ramsey and defensive lineman Aaron Donald each held press conferences with local media after Friday's practice at SoFi Stadium, discussing the chance to clinch a playoff spot this weekend, matching up with Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:

"I think being able to get our 11th win is something that we would be encouraged about." – McVay