From the Podium: Sean McVay, Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey share final thoughts on Vikings prep

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, cornerback Jalen Ramsey and defensive lineman Aaron Donald each held press conferences with local media after Friday's practice at SoFi Stadium, discussing the chance to clinch a playoff spot this weekend, matching up with Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson and more.
Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:
"I think being able to get our 11th win is something that we would be encouraged about." – McVay
- As the Rams face the possibility of clinching a playoff spot, McVay indicated the focus is on the regular season right now.
- Still, they would be proud to accomplish that, according to McVay, while acknowledging just getting into the postseason is "not the end goal for us."
"I do have a lot of respect for him, but we going to get after it, fasho." – Ramsey
- It remains to be seen how much Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson matches up with Ramsey, but it's one Jefferson is looking forward to.
- Made aware of that sentiment, Ramsey expressed respect for Jefferson and sees it as a sign of giving respect.
"It's been good. I think we've been able to get some good work." – Donald
- Donald feels good about the work the Rams have been able to accomplish despite the circumstances this week with the tight turnaround, players coming off the Reserve/COVID-19 list and having to move Friday's practice to SoFi Stadium.
- "When you got your guys back, everybody's back I think pretty much, so that's good," Donald said. "Everybody's locked in, got a good day on the field practicing today, so we ready."