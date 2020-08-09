Sunday, Aug 09, 2020 01:13 PM

Sean McVay: A'Shawn Robinson to return from Active/Non-Football Injury List "at some point this season" 

Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Rams defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson's placement on the Active/Non-Football Injury List on Saturday was a precautionary move after discovering an unspecified "condition" prior to the start of the team's acclimation period, head coach Sean McVay said on a video conference with local media Sunday morning.

"Based on the onboarding physical process and all that entails, we were able to come to some conclusions and learn some things that made this decision come about," McVay said.

While the discovery of this condition caught the team "by surprise," McVay said the 25-year-old defensive lineman is "doing really well" and the condition will not require a medical procedure. However, there's no timetable yet for his return.

"He's able to partake in meetings, get treatment, be around his teammates," McVay said. "We'll look forward to getting him back at some point this season. When that is, I don't know specifically."

Robinson signed a two-year deal with the Rams this offseason after spending the last four years with the Lions. During that time in Detroit, he amassed 163 total tackles, five sacks, 16 pass breakups and one interception in 58 games.

In light of Robinson's situation, McVay is grateful the team was able to re-sign defensive lineman Michael Brockers earlier this offseason. Like Robinson, Brockers has received praise for his contributions defending against the run.

"Thank the Lord," McVay said. "I'm so thankful we got him back in general. Before we knew we were going to be fortunate to get Michael back, that was in large part – alright, you really liked A'Shawn Robinson, but it was kind of the vision before Michael got back on board that he was going to be able to fill some of those voids left by Brockers. So to be able to still have him is huge. It's not just his production on the field either. Watching his growth as a leader and the way guys follow him, the way he goes about his business in everything that the day encompasses, he's a real joy to be around. Very thankful to have Michael back, without a doubt."

