Sean McVay: A'Shawn Robinson to return from Active/Non-Football Injury List "at some point this season" 

Rams defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson's placement on the Active/Non-Football Injury List on Saturday was a precautionary move after discovering an unspecified "condition" prior to the start of the team's acclimation period, head coach Sean McVay said on a video conference with local media Sunday morning.

"Based on the onboarding physical process and all that entails, we were able to come to some conclusions and learn some things that made this decision come about," McVay said.

While the discovery of this condition caught the team "by surprise," McVay said the 25-year-old defensive lineman is "doing really well" and the condition will not require a medical procedure. However, there's no timetable yet for his return.

"He's able to partake in meetings, get treatment, be around his teammates," McVay said. "We'll look forward to getting him back at some point this season. When that is, I don't know specifically."

Robinson signed a two-year deal with the Rams this offseason after spending the last four years with the Lions. During that time in Detroit, he amassed 163 total tackles, five sacks, 16 pass breakups and one interception in 58 games.

In light of Robinson's situation, McVay is grateful the team was able to re-sign defensive lineman Michael Brockers earlier this offseason. Like Robinson, Brockers has received praise for his contributions defending against the run.