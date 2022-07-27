From the Podium: Sean McVay, Leonard Floyd and Allen Robinson II react to Day 4 of Training Camp 2022

IRVINE, Calif. – Head coach Sean McVay, outside linebacker Leonard Floyd and wide receiver Allen Robinson II each held press conferences with local media following Day 4 of Rams Training Camp 2022 presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union, covering rookie defensive back Derion Kendrick's performance in practice so far, playing alongside Justin Hollins and Terrell Lewis (Floyd), and more.
Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below.
"We don't have the pads on yet. That's when you can really get a good feel for playing real 11-on-11. And that's what we're looking forward to doing when we get back what the pads on the next time you guys see us." – McVay
- On Friday, the Rams will have their first training camp practice in pads, which will offer a better evaluation opportunity.
- McVay said he's been pleased with the positive progress shown through the first four practices so far.
"I can tell when (Terrell Lewis) when he pass-rushes, he leanin', he dippin', and he real fluid right now. I'm looking forward to him getting out there (with the pads on)." – Floyd
- Floyd can tell Lewis is pass-rushing with confidence in his knee.
- "He's executed some of his best rushes in training camp," Floyd said. "I'm looking forward to him doing it with the pads on."
"It's been good, it's been exciting. Little things like that make camp fun." – Robinson
- Robinson is beginning to build chemistry with Stafford in training camp after not getting the chance to catch passes from him during OTAs, since Stafford did not through during OTAs.
- Robinson and Stafford maintain constant communication, even snap-to-snap during practice if allows them to gain clarity faster.