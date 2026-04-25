READ: Rams have followed CJ Daniels, who modeled his game after Davante Adams, for a while

"Being at three schools, I really learned a lot about myself," Daniels said. "I learned that I'm just driven with the process. I'm driven to get to this goal where I'm at today, and I didn't let nothing get in the way, battled a bunch of adversity. I've been through a lot, and I learned that I thrive in events of adversity for sure."

The Rams value fortitude in the face of hardship. That's a trait Daniels prizes and will continue to lean on as he works to earn a spot in Los Angeles.