READ: Rams have followed CJ Daniels, who modeled his game after Davante Adams, for a while

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – In lieu of standard top 30 visits, the Rams usually send a high-level scout to meet in-person with draft prospects they are interested in. Miami (Fla.) wide receiver CJ Daniels one of them, he told reporters on Saturday, having a formal meeting with an assistant general manager at the school two weeks ago.
"I know the Rams, they've been following my game for a while since I've been at Liberty University and LSU," Daniels said. "So it's really just a dream come true man. I really couldn't see myself being a part of any other organization."
Daniels already had a hat with the Rams' new logo on it during his introductory zoom press conference, just minutes after being drafted 197th overall by Los Angeles. It traded the 207th, 251st and 252nd overall picks in the 2026 draft to the Eagles in order to move up and select Daniels.
It's a moment he won't ever forget.
"Everything that I've ever wanted in my life just came to life," Daniels said. "It was a surreal moment."
Daniels is very familiar with the Rams' wide receiver room. He models his game, specifically his releases, after Davante Adams and has watched a lot of film on Puka Nacua. Being part of a unit like that is the type of opportunity he's dreamed about. He also expressed his excitement to play with quarterbacks Matthew Stafford and Ty Simpson.
After transferring three times in his college career, Daniel's journey to the NFL wasn't a linear one. He spent four seasons at Liberty, then one at LSU before helping Miami to the national championship game in 2025. His resilience and ability to learn new systems during his six-year NCAA career have helped him prepare for the pros.
"Being at three schools, I really learned a lot about myself," Daniels said. "I learned that I'm just driven with the process. I'm driven to get to this goal where I'm at today, and I didn't let nothing get in the way, battled a bunch of adversity. I've been through a lot, and I learned that I thrive in events of adversity for sure."
The Rams value fortitude in the face of hardship. That's a trait Daniels prizes and will continue to lean on as he works to earn a spot in Los Angeles.
"My goal is really to be the best version of myself, be the best teammate I can be, earn coaches' trust," he said. "... But I'm gonna take it one day at a time, and definitely give my all for special teams, whatever it takes to get the job done."
Take a look at photos of newly drafted Los Angeles Rams wide receiver CJ Daniels from his time at Miami.