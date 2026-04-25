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READ: Rams have followed CJ Daniels, who modeled his game after Davante Adams, for a while

Apr 25, 2026 at 02:46 PM
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Wyatt Miller

Staff Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – In lieu of standard top 30 visits, the Rams usually send a high-level scout to meet in-person with draft prospects they are interested in. Miami (Fla.) wide receiver CJ Daniels one of them, he told reporters on Saturday, having a formal meeting with an assistant general manager at the school two weeks ago.

"I know the Rams, they've been following my game for a while since I've been at Liberty University and LSU," Daniels said. "So it's really just a dream come true man. I really couldn't see myself being a part of any other organization."

Daniels already had a hat with the Rams' new logo on it during his introductory zoom press conference, just minutes after being drafted 197th overall by Los Angeles. It traded the 207th, 251st and 252nd overall picks in the 2026 draft to the Eagles in order to move up and select Daniels.

It's a moment he won't ever forget.

"Everything that I've ever wanted in my life just came to life," Daniels said. "It was a surreal moment."

Daniels is very familiar with the Rams' wide receiver room. He models his game, specifically his releases, after Davante Adams and has watched a lot of film on Puka Nacua. Being part of a unit like that is the type of opportunity he's dreamed about. He also expressed his excitement to play with quarterbacks Matthew Stafford and Ty Simpson.

After transferring three times in his college career, Daniel's journey to the NFL wasn't a linear one. He spent four seasons at Liberty, then one at LSU before helping Miami to the national championship game in 2025. His resilience and ability to learn new systems during his six-year NCAA career have helped him prepare for the pros.

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"Being at three schools, I really learned a lot about myself," Daniels said. "I learned that I'm just driven with the process. I'm driven to get to this goal where I'm at today, and I didn't let nothing get in the way, battled a bunch of adversity. I've been through a lot, and I learned that I thrive in events of adversity for sure."

The Rams value fortitude in the face of hardship. That's a trait Daniels prizes and will continue to lean on as he works to earn a spot in Los Angeles.

"My goal is really to be the best version of myself, be the best teammate I can be, earn coaches' trust," he said. "... But I'm gonna take it one day at a time, and definitely give my all for special teams, whatever it takes to get the job done."

PHOTOS: Meet new Rams WR CJ Daniels | 2026 NFL Draft

Take a look at photos of newly drafted Los Angeles Rams wide receiver CJ Daniels from his time at Miami.

Miami wide receiver CJ Daniels (7) runs to make a block against Mississippi during the second half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football playoff semifinal game, Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
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Miami wide receiver CJ Daniels (7) runs to make a block against Mississippi during the second half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football playoff semifinal game, Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Miami wide receiver CJ Daniels (7) attempts to catch a pass against Mississippi cornerback Chris Graves Jr. (32) during the second half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football playoff semifinal game, Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
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Miami wide receiver CJ Daniels (7) attempts to catch a pass against Mississippi cornerback Chris Graves Jr. (32) during the second half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football playoff semifinal game, Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Miami wide receiver CJ Daniels (7) evades a tackle by Indiana defensive back Jamari Sharpe (22) during the College Football Playoff national championship game, Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
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Miami wide receiver CJ Daniels (7) evades a tackle by Indiana defensive back Jamari Sharpe (22) during the College Football Playoff national championship game, Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Marta Lavandier/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Miami Hurricanes wide receiver CJ Daniels (7) makes a one handed catch for touchdown during an NCAA football game on Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025 in Miami. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
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Miami Hurricanes wide receiver CJ Daniels (7) makes a one handed catch for touchdown during an NCAA football game on Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025 in Miami. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2024. The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Miami wide receiver CJ Daniels (7) runs during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
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Miami wide receiver CJ Daniels (7) runs during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Lynne Sladky/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Miami wide receiver CJ Daniels (18) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Miami wide receiver CJ Daniels (18) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Miami wide receiver CJ Daniels (18) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
7 / 8

Miami wide receiver CJ Daniels (18) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Miami wide receiver CJ Daniels (18) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
8 / 8

Miami wide receiver CJ Daniels (18) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
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