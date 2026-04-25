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READ: DL Tim Keenan III's draft wait was worth it in joining Rams defensive front, reuniting with former Alabama teammate Ty Simpson

Apr 25, 2026 at 04:27 PM
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Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – It didn't matter that defensive lineman Tim Keenan III had to wait until the final round of the 2026 NFL Draft to hear his name called.

Having his professional dreams realized was a blessing.

"I tried to thank God as many times as I could," Keenan said after getting selected 232nd overall in the seventh round by the Rams on Saturday. "If I had 10,000 times, I don't think I would have still thanked him enough. Just glory to Him for this opportunity, living out my dream and getting drafted."

Los Angeles offers some familiarity already for Keenan, between getting to play his home games at SoFi Stadium – where Alabama had their walkthrough for the Rose Bowl game on New Years Eve – and reuniting with former Crimson Tide teammate Ty Simpson.

Keenan called returning to SoFi Stadium "a full circle-moment," but he was especially excited to see Simpson again, smiling the entire time he spoke about it.

"Ty, that's my dog, so for us to be reunited in LA, it's a fairy tale come true," Keenan said. "Tell my boy I love him and I can't wait to see him. I'm coming to his house too, because he a quarterback and everything, so I know he got some good stuff."

Related Links

PHOTOS: Meet new Rams DL Tim Keenan III | 2026 NFL Draft

Take a look at photos of newly drafted Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Tim Keenan III from his time at Alabama.

Alabama defensive lineman Tim Keenan III (96) recovers a blocked punt by Oklahoma kicker Grayson Miller (43) during the first half in the first round of an NCAA College Football Playoff, Friday, Dec. 19, 2025, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)
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Alabama defensive lineman Tim Keenan III (96) recovers a blocked punt by Oklahoma kicker Grayson Miller (43) during the first half in the first round of an NCAA College Football Playoff, Friday, Dec. 19, 2025, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)

Nate Billings/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama defensive lineman Tim Keenan III (96) works on defense against Western Kentucky during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
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Alabama defensive lineman Tim Keenan III (96) works on defense against Western Kentucky during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama defensive lineman Tim Keenan III (96) reacts after a tackle during the first half an NCAA college football game against Auburn, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
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Alabama defensive lineman Tim Keenan III (96) reacts after a tackle during the first half an NCAA college football game against Auburn, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
American Team defensive tackle Tim Keenan III (96), of Alabama, during the first half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
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American Team defensive tackle Tim Keenan III (96), of Alabama, during the first half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
American Team defensive tackle Tim Keenan III (96), of Alabama, runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
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American Team defensive tackle Tim Keenan III (96), of Alabama, runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Tennessee running back Peyton Lewis (2) runs the ball past Alabama defensive lineman Tim Keenan III (96) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
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Tennessee running back Peyton Lewis (2) runs the ball past Alabama defensive lineman Tim Keenan III (96) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
American Team defensive tackle Tim Keenan III (96), of Alabama, runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
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American Team defensive tackle Tim Keenan III (96), of Alabama, runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Alabama defensive lineman Tim Keenan III (96) lines up for a play against South Florida during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
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Alabama defensive lineman Tim Keenan III (96) lines up for a play against South Florida during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama defensive lineman Tim Keenan III (18) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Alabama defensive lineman Tim Keenan III (18) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy
Former Alabama defensive lineman Tim Keenan III works in position drills at Alabama's NFL pro day, Wednesday, March 25, 2026, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
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Former Alabama defensive lineman Tim Keenan III works in position drills at Alabama's NFL pro day, Wednesday, March 25, 2026, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama defensive lineman Tim Keenan III (18) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Alabama defensive lineman Tim Keenan III (18) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy
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Keenan also looks forward to joining a Rams defensive front led by Kobie Turner, Braden Fiske, Byron Young and Jared Verse.

"It's a team of killers over there, so I'm just trying to make sure I'm doing what I need to do to help that squad," Keenan said.

Achieving this goal required a great deal of patience, but he knew that "as long as I hold on to the Lord." Praying he would hear his named called, and then seeing his faith rewarded, he said it was "just a roller coaster of emotions."

"I try to be cool as a fan all the time, but when things happen the way you don't the way you didn't plan for it, sometimes it throws you for a loop or a curve ball," Keenan said. "But in the end, God still showed his hand."

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