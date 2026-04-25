READ: DL Tim Keenan III's draft wait was worth it in joining Rams defensive front, reuniting with former Alabama teammate Ty Simpson

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – It didn't matter that defensive lineman Tim Keenan III had to wait until the final round of the 2026 NFL Draft to hear his name called.
Having his professional dreams realized was a blessing.
"I tried to thank God as many times as I could," Keenan said after getting selected 232nd overall in the seventh round by the Rams on Saturday. "If I had 10,000 times, I don't think I would have still thanked him enough. Just glory to Him for this opportunity, living out my dream and getting drafted."
Los Angeles offers some familiarity already for Keenan, between getting to play his home games at SoFi Stadium – where Alabama had their walkthrough for the Rose Bowl game on New Years Eve – and reuniting with former Crimson Tide teammate Ty Simpson.
Keenan called returning to SoFi Stadium "a full circle-moment," but he was especially excited to see Simpson again, smiling the entire time he spoke about it.
"Ty, that's my dog, so for us to be reunited in LA, it's a fairy tale come true," Keenan said. "Tell my boy I love him and I can't wait to see him. I'm coming to his house too, because he a quarterback and everything, so I know he got some good stuff."
Take a look at photos of newly drafted Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Tim Keenan III from his time at Alabama.
Keenan also looks forward to joining a Rams defensive front led by Kobie Turner, Braden Fiske, Byron Young and Jared Verse.
"It's a team of killers over there, so I'm just trying to make sure I'm doing what I need to do to help that squad," Keenan said.
Achieving this goal required a great deal of patience, but he knew that "as long as I hold on to the Lord." Praying he would hear his named called, and then seeing his faith rewarded, he said it was "just a roller coaster of emotions."
"I try to be cool as a fan all the time, but when things happen the way you don't the way you didn't plan for it, sometimes it throws you for a loop or a curve ball," Keenan said. "But in the end, God still showed his hand."