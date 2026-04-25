READ: DL Tim Keenan III's draft wait was worth it in joining Rams defensive front, reuniting with former Alabama teammate Ty Simpson

Keenan also looks forward to joining a Rams defensive front led by Kobie Turner, Braden Fiske, Byron Young and Jared Verse.

"It's a team of killers over there, so I'm just trying to make sure I'm doing what I need to do to help that squad," Keenan said.

Achieving this goal required a great deal of patience, but he knew that "as long as I hold on to the Lord." Praying he would hear his named called, and then seeing his faith rewarded, he said it was "just a roller coaster of emotions."