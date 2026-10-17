Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams vs. Cardinals on Sunday at SoFi Stadium for Week 6

Throughout the regular season, therams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there on Saturday, Oct. 17 about your Los Angeles Rams before their Week 6 game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. PT.
Experts make their predictions for Week 6
Here's a collection of analysts' predictions and previews for Rams-Cardinals:
- All five NFL.com analysts picked the Rams to beat the Cardinals. Read why Brooke Cersosimo picked the Rams to win here.
- All eight Sports Illustrated staffers picked the Rams to win against the Cardinals. All of their Week 6 predictions can be seen here.
- All 11 ESPN experts chose the Rams to come out on top on Sunday against the Cardinals. Picks for every game can be viewed here.
Preview coverage from therams.com
- Stu Jackson on wide receiver Puka Nacua's career night against the Bills and his impact for the Rams offense
- "Between catching a team-high 17 of 24 targets for 138 yards and one touchdown and setting a new single-game career high in receptions, the Rams wide receiver consistently kept the chains moving for their offense." - Jackson
- Stu Jackson on Blake Grupe and his path to becoming the Rams' new kicker
- "Everything that's happened in my career has led me to where I'm at right here today with this team, and at the end of the day, wouldn't have it any other way." - Grupe
- Zach Edwards on quarterback Matthew Stafford's steady demeanor in the high-pressure moments over the last three games
- "You expect somebody to be more frantic in some of those situations than what he is. I always allude to the fact that he's the coolest and most collected guy that I've been around. Period. But just the way he commands the huddle in some of those moments is special." - wide receiver Davante Adams
- Zach Edwards on David Quessenberry stepping up at left tackle on Sunday against the Cardinals
- "This is kind of why I'm here, for when things like this happen. So I'm ready to go. This is what I've worked for. I've played this position my whole life, and go out there on Sunday and play ball. So I'm fired up." - Quessenberry
Other preview coverage heading into Week 6
- The Associated Press' Dan Greenspan on Rams head coach Sean McVay and Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleuer facing off against each other for the first time
- "I love Mike, and it's about the Rams versus the Cardinals, and we're going to try to get after him as good as we can this week. - McVay
- The Los Angeles Times' Gary Klein on the Rams' special teams changes from Week 5 to Week 6
- "You're continuing to figure out some of our identity. I have seen the intentionality from the group that I'm looking for." - McVay
- ESPN's Sarah Barshop on Stafford's gained perspective from coaching his kids
- "I'm just a dad out there at that point. I could scheme up some stuff, but can we execute it? Probably not. I'd draw something up, we'd run the play, I'd look at my sheet and be like, 'That's not anything what I thought I was going to get,' but we score a touchdown on it." - Stafford