Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams at Eagles in Philadelphia for Week 4

Preview coverage from therams.com

Stu Jackson on tight end Tyler Higbee's stats and milestones being a byproduct doing whatever's asked of him

* "I don't necessarily think about that kind of stuff, I think about winning football games. That's the number one and foremost. That stuff's cool, I'm grateful for it. It's an honor. But it's not necessarily something I'm chasing." - Higbee * Stu Jackson on cornerback Josh Wallace stepping up when called upon yet again

* "He's always going to be in the right spot. He's extremely smart. He's a true professional and he's really been like that since the day he got here. He's the guy that we've always trusted to go play good football for us and we don't expect any drop off." - defensive coordinator Chris Shula on Wallace * Zach Edwards on wide receiver Puka Nacua returning to action in Week 4 against the Eagles

* "I can't think of anything else but smiling. The relaxation, the full exhale. It's my son's birth month so I think that will be a good little present for him to be able to get back out there on the field. Also, just to be out there with the guys. To earn and rebuild that trust with them and then go out there and finally hit somebody new." - Nacua * Zach Edwards on inside linebacker Omar Speights' sacks and the lead-up to a homecoming this week in Philadelphia