Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams at Eagles in Philadelphia for Week 4

Throughout the regular season, therams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there on Saturday, Oct. 3 about your Los Angeles Rams before their Week 4 game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at 10:00 a.m. PT.
Experts make their predictions for Week 4
Here's a collection of analysts' predictions and previews for Rams-Eagles:
- Three of the five NFL.com analysts picked the Rams to beat the Eagles. Their picks for every game can be found here.
- Seven of eight Sports Illustrated staffers picked the Rams to win against the Eagles. All of their Week 4 predictions can be seen here.
- All 11 ESPN experts chose the Rams to come out on top on Sunday night in Denver. Picks for every game can be viewed here.
Preview coverage from therams.com
* "I don't necessarily think about that kind of stuff, I think about winning football games. That's the number one and foremost. That stuff's cool, I'm grateful for it. It's an honor. But it's not necessarily something I'm chasing." - Higbee
* Stu Jackson on cornerback Josh Wallace stepping up when called upon yet again
* "He's always going to be in the right spot. He's extremely smart. He's a true professional and he's really been like that since the day he got here. He's the guy that we've always trusted to go play good football for us and we don't expect any drop off." - defensive coordinator Chris Shula on Wallace
* Zach Edwards on wide receiver Puka Nacua returning to action in Week 4 against the Eagles
* "I can't think of anything else but smiling. The relaxation, the full exhale. It's my son's birth month so I think that will be a good little present for him to be able to get back out there on the field. Also, just to be out there with the guys. To earn and rebuild that trust with them and then go out there and finally hit somebody new." - Nacua
* Zach Edwards on inside linebacker Omar Speights' sacks and the lead-up to a homecoming this week in Philadelphia
* "He's from Philly, so that was cool to get that sack a couple years ago, his rookie year, and now obviously he's going back home this weekend. He's a huge part of what we do." - Shula
Other preview coverage heading into Week 4
- The Athletic's Nate Atkins on the upcoming matchup between the Rams and the Eagles
* "It's going to be a hard-fought battle. That environment is crazy all the time being in Philadelphia. It's going to be fun. We're going to be up for the challenge." - safety Quentin Lake
* The Los Angeles Times' Gary Klein on Nacua's return for Week 4 against the Eagles
* "That's my safe space out there, and to be out there with the guys, I think that's been the most important thing, feeling that camaraderie and then also the ability to put my foot in the ground." - Nacua
* ESPN's Sarah Barshop on special teams improvement for the Rams
* "That particular operation I thought was a major step in the right direction, especially Mevis going 4-of-4 and 2-of-2 on the extra points [against the Denver Broncos in Week 3]. But you have to do it again." - head coach Sean McVay