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Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams vs. Bills on Monday Night Football for Week 5

Oct 11, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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Zach Edwards

Staff Writer

Throughout the regular season, therams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there on Sunday, Oct. 11 about your Los Angeles Rams before their Week 5 game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football at 5:15 p.m. PT.

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Experts make their predictions for Week 5

Here's a collection of analysts' predictions and previews for Rams-Bills:

  • Three of the five NFL.com analysts picked the Rams to beat the Bills. Read why Dan Parr picked the Rams to win here.
  • Five of eight Sports Illustrated staffers picked the Rams to win against the Bills. All of their Week 5 predictions can be seen here.
  • Seven of the 11 ESPN experts chose the Rams to come out on top on Monday night against the Bills. Picks for every game can be viewed here.

Related Links

Preview coverage from therams.com

Other preview coverage heading into Week 5

  • ESPN's Sarah Barshop on defensive end Aaron Donald planning to play against the Bills after missing the Eagles game
    • "I don't feel like my wind's off. I don't feel like I be out there exhausted. I think the way we able to rotate helped me a lot, but I do feel good. Just got to keep going, try to be more productive, do what I need to do." - Donald
  • The Los Angeles Daily News' Adam Grosbard on Young's impact on the Rams defense
    • "This season, he's made a tremendous impact. I certainly know that his teammates don't feel that way and his coaches. He was outstanding for us. I think when you talk to the people that really know, they know what '0' is about." - head coach Sean McVay
  • The Associated Press' Dan Greenspan on the challenge Bills quarterback Josh Allen presents the Rams defense
    • "He's a one-of-a-kind type player at the quarterback position. I think size, speed, ability to throw the ball, all the things you'd want. So he's a big-time player. It's fun to watch." - quarterback Matthew Stafford

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