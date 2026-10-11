Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams vs. Bills on Monday Night Football for Week 5

Throughout the regular season, therams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there on Sunday, Oct. 11 about your Los Angeles Rams before their Week 5 game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football at 5:15 p.m. PT.
Experts make their predictions for Week 5
Here's a collection of analysts' predictions and previews for Rams-Bills:
- Three of the five NFL.com analysts picked the Rams to beat the Bills. Read why Dan Parr picked the Rams to win here.
- Five of eight Sports Illustrated staffers picked the Rams to win against the Bills. All of their Week 5 predictions can be seen here.
- Seven of the 11 ESPN experts chose the Rams to come out on top on Monday night against the Bills. Picks for every game can be viewed here.
Preview coverage from therams.com
- Stu Jackson on defensive end Kobie Turner's impact against the run game as an every-down defender
- "I'm super proud of how I've been playing the run, and gonna continue to try to keep that up as the season progresses." - Turner
- Stu Jackson on outside linebacker Byron Young not receiving 'second-hand' credit against the Eagles for a strong performance
- "The past few years, every time I was playing, it's always been kind of like a second-hand credit to Byron. Like, it would be credited to me, but it would be like, 'Well, because so-and-so take up all the attention because of this,' and I never really got the credit I felt like I deserved, just because of other guys being great too, but at the same time, it's just like, it's always been a second-hand congratulations." - Young
- Zach Edwards on wide receiver Puka Nacua returning against the Eagles and preparing to replicate his 2024 performance against Bills
- "Feels good to get my feet truly under me. Monday, especially having that extra day, definitely came in to help. But came back and getting in that routine of moving after coming back from the game, motion is lotion." - Nacua
- Zach Edwards on safety Kamren Kinchens' ability to blitz showing off his versatility
- "He's a playmaker. He's out there. You see that joy he plays with. You see him smiling. He's a ball hawk. He makes plays. When he's out there and when he's playing a bunch of snaps for us, a ton of good things happen. We're always going to have huge roles for him in every single game that we play whether it's on pass downs or normal downs." - defensive coordinator Chris Shula
Other preview coverage heading into Week 5
- ESPN's Sarah Barshop on defensive end Aaron Donald planning to play against the Bills after missing the Eagles game
- "I don't feel like my wind's off. I don't feel like I be out there exhausted. I think the way we able to rotate helped me a lot, but I do feel good. Just got to keep going, try to be more productive, do what I need to do." - Donald
- The Los Angeles Daily News' Adam Grosbard on Young's impact on the Rams defense
- "This season, he's made a tremendous impact. I certainly know that his teammates don't feel that way and his coaches. He was outstanding for us. I think when you talk to the people that really know, they know what '0' is about." - head coach Sean McVay
- The Associated Press' Dan Greenspan on the challenge Bills quarterback Josh Allen presents the Rams defense
- "He's a one-of-a-kind type player at the quarterback position. I think size, speed, ability to throw the ball, all the things you'd want. So he's a big-time player. It's fun to watch." - quarterback Matthew Stafford