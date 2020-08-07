Friday, Aug 07, 2020 01:05 PM

Rams kick off Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union with Virtual Tailgate

As Los Angeles Rams players return to the field and prepare for the inaugural season in their new home, the team is bringing Training Camp to Rams fans everywhere through innovative programming and experiences.

The #RamsCamp Virtual Tailgate will kick off 2020 Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union on Sunday, August 9 at 6 p.m. PT. Fans can register to join the #RamsCamp Virtual Tailgate at TheRams.com/TrainingCamp.

 The first-ever virtual tailgate will connect Rams players with fans in a new and unique way. Players joining the tailgate include AUSTIN BLYTHE, MICHAEL BROCKERS, AARON DONALD, JARED GOFF, ROB HAVENSTEIN, JOHNNY HEKKER, TYLER HIGBEE, JOHN JOHNSON III, COOPER KUPP, JAKE McQUAIDE, JALEN RAMSEY, ANDREW WHITWORTH and ROBERT WOODS.

In addition, the tailgate will feature Head Coach SEAN McVAY, General Manager LES SNEAD and Chief Operating Officer KEVIN DEMOFF who will preview Training Camp and this historic year as the Rams prepare to open their new home. The tailgate will be hosted by Hall of Fame finalist TORRY HOLT and team reporter SARINA MORALES.

During the virtual event, Season Ticket Members will be able to submit questions to featured guests and all fans will have the chance to win Rams Fan Shop gift cards. Additionally, viewers who watch the full broadcast will have the opportunity to receive digital giveaways that can be downloaded at the conclusion of the virtual tailgate.

For the first time, fans can tune in to #RamsCamp live streams on select practice days from Thursday, August 13th – Friday, August 28th at TheRams.com and the team's Facebook and YouTube channels. The live streams will be hosted by Voice of the Rams J.B. LONG, Legend D'MARCO FARR and NFL analyst MAURICE JONES-DREW who will provide viewers a glimpse into training camp practices and live looks at Rams players and coaches. 

 This year's HBO series Hard Knocks will simultaneously chronicle the training camp activities for each of Los Angeles' NFL teams who will share their new home in Inglewood starting this fall. The 18-time Sports Emmy Award winning series will air on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. PT on HBO East and then again at 10 p.m. PT on HBO starting August 11. Following each Hard Knocks episode, the Rams will air Hard Knocks - The After Show at 8 p.m. PT on TheRams.com, Facebook and YouTube. Each 30-minute post-show episode will provide fans and viewers the opportunity to dive deeper into the storylines showcased in the HBO series with players, celebrities and superfans TARAN KILLAM, TY BURRELL and BRYAN GREENBERG, NFL analysts, J.B. Long and Sarina Morales.

 The team is also rolling out a Road to Recovery series that will highlight the training regimen of Safety John Johnson III and document his recovery process as he prepares to bounce back from a shoulder injury suffered during the 2019 season. In addition, the Rams' Rookies vs. Vets series will showcase how first-year players are adapting to the NFL and learning from Rams Legends who played the same position. Both series and much more will be available to fans at TheRams.com, Facebook and YouTube.

