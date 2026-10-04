Colby Parkinson, Jaylen Watson and Aaron Donald among Rams' inactives for Week 4 at Eagles

PHILADELPHIA – Rams tight end Colby Parkinson (knee/shoulder) is inactive for today's game against the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field (10 a.m. PT, FOX) after being listed as questionable heading into it.

Also inactive for Los Angeles are wide receiver CJ Daniels, quarterback Ty Simpson (emergency 3rd QB), cornerback Cam Lampkin, cornerback Jaylen Watson (shoulder), offensive lineman Bill Murray and defensive end Aaron Donald (back). Lampkin had been elevated from the practice squad as a standard elevation. Watson and Donald had already been ruled out in advance of the game.

For the Eagles, tackle Lane Johnson is inactive after being announced by the team this morning as questionable due to personal reasons. Other than quarterback Cole Payton and Johnson, all of Philadelphia's inactives for this game were already ruled out before today.

Below are the inactives for both teams.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

WR C.J. Daniels Jr.

QB Ty Simpson (emergency 3rd QB)

CB Cam Lampkin

CB Jaylen Watson

OL Bill Murray

TE Colby Parkinson (knee

DE Aaron Donald

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

WR Hollywood Brown (ankle)

WR DeVonta Smith (hamstring)

QB Cole Payton

S Marcus Epps (groin)

LB Zack Baun (concussion)

T Lane Johnson (personal)

T Fred Johnson (knee)