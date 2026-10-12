C.J. Daniels Jr. and Max Klare among Rams' inactives for Monday Night Football vs. Bills in Week 5

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Rams wide receiver CJ Daniels and tight end Max Klare are inactive for tonight's game against the Bills at SoFi Stadium (5:15 p.m. PT, ESPN and ABC).
Also inactive for Los Angeles are quarterback Ty Simpson (emergency third QB), defensive end Larrell Murchison and offensive lineman Bill Murray.
For the Bills, wide receiver DJ Moore (shoulder), cornerback Dee Alford (ankle) and defensive lineman Landon Jackson (knee) are inactive after being listed as questionable.
Below are the inactives for both teams.
LOS ANGELES RAMS
WR C.J. Daniels Jr.
QB Ty Simpson (emergency 3rd QB)
DE Larrell Murchison
OL Bill Murray
TE Max Klare
BUFFALO BILLS
WR DJ Moore (shoulder)
WR Joshua Palmer (shoulder)
CB Dee Alford (ankle)
G Ar'maj Reed-Adams
T/G Jude Bowry
DL Ed Oliver (knee)
DL Landon Jackson (knee)
Browse through the Los Angeles Rams' 2026 roster.