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C.J. Daniels Jr. and Max Klare among Rams' inactives for Monday Night Football vs. Bills in Week 5

Oct 12, 2026 at 03:59 PM
Author Image
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Rams wide receiver CJ Daniels and tight end Max Klare are inactive for tonight's game against the Bills at SoFi Stadium (5:15 p.m. PT, ESPN and ABC).

Also inactive for Los Angeles are quarterback Ty Simpson (emergency third QB), defensive end Larrell Murchison and offensive lineman Bill Murray.

For the Bills, wide receiver DJ Moore (shoulder), cornerback Dee Alford (ankle) and defensive lineman Landon Jackson (knee) are inactive after being listed as questionable.

Below are the inactives for both teams.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

WR C.J. Daniels Jr.

QB Ty Simpson (emergency 3rd QB)

DE Larrell Murchison

OL Bill Murray

TE Max Klare

BUFFALO BILLS

WR DJ Moore (shoulder)

WR Joshua Palmer (shoulder)

CB Dee Alford (ankle)

G Ar'maj Reed-Adams

T/G Jude Bowry

DL Ed Oliver (knee)

DL Landon Jackson (knee)

ROSTER PHOTOS: Rams 2026 Roster

Browse through the Los Angeles Rams' 2026 roster.

0 | OLB Byron Young
1 / 112

0 | OLB Byron Young

0 _ Byron Young
2 / 112
1 | CB Emmanuel Forbes Jr.
3 / 112

1 | CB Emmanuel Forbes Jr.

1 _ Emmanuel Forbes_
4 / 112
2 | S Jaylen McCollough
5 / 112

2 | S Jaylen McCollough

2 _ Jaylen McCollough
6 / 112
3 | S Kam Curl
7 / 112

3 | S Kam Curl

3 _ Kam Curl
8 / 112
4 | WR Konata Mumpfield
9 / 112

4 | WR Konata Mumpfield

4 _ Konata Mumpfield
10 / 112
5 | S Kamren Kinchens
11 / 112

5 | S Kamren Kinchens

5 _ Kamren Kinchens
12 / 112
6 | WR CJ Daniels
13 / 112

6 | WR CJ Daniels

6 _ CJ Daniels
14 / 112
8 | WR Tutu Atwell
15 / 112

8 | WR Tutu Atwell

8 _ Tutu Atwell
16 / 112
9 | QB Matthew Stafford
17 / 112

9 | QB Matthew Stafford

9 _ Matthew Stafford
18 / 112
10 | OLB Josaiah Stewart
19 / 112

10 | OLB Josaiah Stewart

10 _ Josaiah Stewart
20 / 112
11 | WR Alex Bachman
21 / 112

11 | WR Alex Bachman

11_Alex_Bachman
22 / 112
12 | WR Puka Nacua
23 / 112

12 | WR Puka Nacua

12 _ Puka Nacua
24 / 112
13 | QB Stetson Bennett IV
25 / 112

13 | QB Stetson Bennett IV

13 _ Stetson Bennett
26 / 112
15 | QB Ty Simpson
27 / 112

15 | QB Ty Simpson

15 _ Ty Simpson
28 / 112
17 | WR Davante Adams
29 / 112

17 | WR Davante Adams

17 _ Davante Adams
30 / 112
18 | TE Terrance Ferguson
31 / 112

18 | TE Terrance Ferguson

18 _ Terrance Ferguson
32 / 112
20 | RB Ronnie Rivers
33 / 112

20 | RB Ronnie Rivers

20 _ Ronnie Rivers
34 / 112
22 | CB Trent McDuffie
35 / 112

22 | CB Trent McDuffie

22 _ Trent McDuffie
36 / 112
23 | RB Kyren Williams
37 / 112

23 | RB Kyren Williams

23 _ Kyren Williams
38 / 112
24 | RB Blake Corum
39 / 112

24 | RB Blake Corum

24 _ Blake Corum
40 / 112
30 | CB Josh Wallace
41 / 112

30 | CB Josh Wallace

30 _ Josh Wallace
42 / 112
33 | RB Dean Connors
43 / 112

33 | RB Dean Connors

33_Dean_Connors
44 / 112
35 | CB Jaylen Watson
45 / 112

35 | CB Jaylen Watson

Watson
46 / 112
36 | S Maximus Pulley
47 / 112

36 | S Maximus Pulley

Max Pulley Edit
48 / 112
37 | S Quentin Lake
49 / 112

37 | S Quentin Lake

37 _ Quentin Lake
50 / 112
42 | P Ethan Evans
51 / 112

42 | P Ethan Evans

42 _ Ethan Evans
52 / 112
44 | LB Grant Stuard
53 / 112

44 | LB Grant Stuard

44 _ Grant Stuard
54 / 112
47 | OLB Wesley Bailey
55 / 112

47 | OLB Wesley Bailey

47 _ Wesley Bailey
56 / 112
48 | ILB Omar Speights
57 / 112

48 | ILB Omar Speights

48 _ Omar Speights
58 / 112
49 | LS Joe Cardona
59 / 112

49 | LS Joe Cardona

49 _ Joe Cardona
60 / 112
50 | OL Beaux Limmer
61 / 112

50 | OL Beaux Limmer

50 _ Beaux Limmer
62 / 112
52 | DE Larrell Murchison
63 / 112

52 | DE Larrell Murchison

52_Larrell_Murchison
64 / 112
53 | ILB Nate Landman
65 / 112

53 | ILB Nate Landman

53 _ Nate Landman
66 / 112
55 | DE Braden Fiske
67 / 112

55 | DE Braden Fiske

55 _ Braden Fiske
68 / 112
56 | ILB Shaun Dolac
69 / 112

56 | ILB Shaun Dolac

56 _ Shaun Dolac
70 / 112
57 | DL Ty Hamilton
71 / 112

57 | DL Ty Hamilton

57 _ Ty Hamilton
72 / 112
63 | OL Dylan McMahon
73 / 112

63 | OL Dylan McMahon

63 _ Dylan McMahon
74 / 112
65 | OL Coleman Shelton
75 / 112

65 | OL Coleman Shelton

65_ColemanShleton
76 / 112
66 | OL Bill Murray
77 / 112

66 | OL Bill Murray

66_BillMurray
78 / 112
68 | OL David Quessenberry
79 / 112

68 | OL David Quessenberry

68_DavidQuessenberry
80 / 112
69 | OL Kevin Dotson
81 / 112

69 | OL Kevin Dotson

69_KevinDotson
82 / 112
71 | OL Warren McClendon Jr.
83 / 112

71 | OL Warren McClendon Jr.

71_WarrenMcClendon
84 / 112
73 | OL Steve Avila
85 / 112

73 | OL Steve Avila

73_SteveAvila
86 / 112
77 | OL Alaric Jackson
87 / 112

77 | OL Alaric Jackson

77_AlaricJackson
88 / 112
84 | TE Colby Parkinson
89 / 112

84 | TE Colby Parkinson

84_ColbyParkinson
90 / 112
86 | TE Max Klare
91 / 112

86 | TE Max Klare

86_MaxKlare
92 / 112
87 | TE Davis Allen
93 / 112

87 | TE Davis Allen

87_DavisAllen
94 / 112
88 | WR Jordan Whittington
95 / 112

88 | WR Jordan Whittington

88_JordanWhittington
96 / 112
89 | TE Tyler Higbee
97 / 112

89 | TE Tyler Higbee

89_TylerHigbee
98 / 112
90 | DE Tyler Davis
99 / 112

90 | DE Tyler Davis

90_TylerDavis
100 / 112
91 | DE Kobie Turner
101 / 112

91 | DE Kobie Turner

91_KobieTurner
102 / 112
92 | K Harrison Mevis
103 / 112

92 | K Harrison Mevis

92_HarrisonMevis
104 / 112
94 | DE Desjuan Johnson
105 / 112

94 | DE Desjuan Johnson

94_DesjuanJohnson
106 / 112
95 | OLB Myles Garrett
107 / 112

95 | OLB Myles Garrett

95_MylesGarrett
108 / 112
97 | NT Poona Ford
109 / 112

97 | NT Poona Ford

97_PoonaFord
110 / 112
99 | DE Aaron Donald
111 / 112

99 | DE Aaron Donald

99_Aarondonald
112 / 112
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