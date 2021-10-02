Week 4 Preview: Rams kick off division play with undefeated showdown vs. Cardinals

Sooner or later, opposing defenses are going to have to do something about the leading receiver in the sport. Now that there are almost 200 plays of inventory on the Sean McVay-﻿Matthew Stafford offense, what might the Cardinals be able to do to keep Kupp under wraps?

In some respects, Arizona's defense is the inverse of the Tampa Bay unit the Rams just picked apart. Not only do they get pressure, but they convert it into sacks. Edge Chandler Jones and defensive lineman J.J. Watt are both Top 10 in the NFL in pressures.

And whereas the Bucs are perennially one of the stoutest run defenses in the league but were injured and inexperienced in the secondary, the Cardinals are healthy and capable in coverage, but only 19th against the run, in terms of DVOA.

So especially if Darrell Henderson Jr. is ready to return to the Rams backfield, this could be the first time in 2021 where McVay vets the opponent with a dose of early down runs.

Second Half Shutdown

The book on the Cardinals also says you better get after them early. Because of the 52 points they've allowed, only 16 have been scored after halftime.

I won't bring up the McVay halftime stat you all love so much, but apparently neither of these NFC West leaders is the type of team you want to fall behind to.

Murray Magic

According to ESPN research, Kyler Murray is not only winless in four tries against Los Angeles, but he's also posted a QBR of 31 compared to a 64 versus all other opponents in his career. The Rams have sacked him 11 times and intercepted him four in those meetings.

Murray also got off to a fast start in 2020, and was the talk of the NFL during the Cardinals 6-3 start. It didn't last for the former No. 1 overall selection, but he looks different this time around.

For one, he's healthier – the Rams faced him with consequential injuries in both games last season. He's also benefitting from a refreshed receiving corps, with Larry Fitzgerald's targets now going to free agent acquisition A.J. Green and rookie second-round selection Rondale Moore. Christian Kirk is also having quite a start to his contract year.

Much like Stafford, Murray's putting up career-best efficiency numbers through three games. He also has a rushing score in each of Arizona's outings.

Just like a week ago versus Tom Brady, this is very much a MVP-caliber quarterback clash.

Protection Pain

Murray's performance looked particularly impressive in Jacksonville in the context of his ailing offensive line.

Right tackle Kelvin Beachum missed last week's game with fractured ribs. Guards Justin Pugh and Justin Murray each left with back injuries. That perfect storm elevated Sean Harlow from the practice squad to live game reps, and to their credit, the Cardinals offense appeared no worse for wear.

Still, against Aaron Donald and company, Friday's injury report will be critical to monitor for the Arizona line.

That's a Rapp