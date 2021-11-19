Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Weekly wrap-up: Rams have a chance to rest & regroup during their bye week

Nov 19, 2021 at 11:36 AM
Joliana Frausto

The Los Angeles Rams have entered their bye week and now have a chance to rest & prepare to take on their Week 12 opponent: the Green Bay Packers. Here is a recap of the storylines of the week.

Mic'd Up with Austin Corbett

Watch and listen to Los Angeles Rams OL ﻿Austin Corbett﻿ mic'd up for Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on Monday Night Football.

All-22

D'Marco Farr breaks down two of the Los Angeles Rams' biggest plays on offense vs. the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Best of Rams vs. 49ers

Check out the best photos from the Los Angeles Rams matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football at Levi's Stadium.

PHOTOS: Best of Rams vs. 49ers matchup on Monday Night Football

Check out the best photos from the Los Angeles Rams matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football at Levi's Stadium.

The Los Angeles Rams took on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10 of the 2021 regular season.
Radio Call of the Game

Go inside the broadcast booth as J.B. Long calls Los Angeles Rams TE ﻿Tyler Higbee﻿'s 10-yard touchdown in the second quarter of the Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers Week 10 matchup at Levi's Stadium on Monday Night Football.

Rams Rides with Greg Gaines

Los Angeles Rams DL ﻿Greg Gaines﻿ shows off all the details of his 1965 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu that him & his dad fixed up over the course of 10 years. Rams Rides is powered by Bridgestone.

Best Cooper Kupp moments

Check out the best photos from Los Angeles Rams wide receiver ﻿Cooper Kupp﻿'s first ten games of the 2021 NFL season.

PHOTOS: Best of Rams WR Cooper Kupp at the bye

Check out the best photos from Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp's first ten games of the 2021 NFL season.

Dress Like a Ram

Watch as Los Angeles Rams safety ﻿Terrell Burgess﻿ visits his local Indochino to find the perfect suit for gameday.

Highlights

Watch the Los Angeles Rams' five best offensive plays through 10 games of the 2021 season.

Rams Iconic

Former Rams RB Steven Jackson joins D'Marco Farr to talk about his 9 dominant seasons in St. Louis, what his chances are for Canton, and how he is helping youth in his life after football.

