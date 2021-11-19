Weekly wrap-up: Rams have a chance to rest & regroup during their bye week

The Los Angeles Rams have entered their bye week and now have a chance to rest & prepare to take on their Week 12 opponent: the Green Bay Packers. Here is a recap of the storylines of the week.
Mic'd Up with Austin Corbett
Watch and listen to Los Angeles Rams OL Austin Corbett mic'd up for Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on Monday Night Football.
All-22
D'Marco Farr breaks down two of the Los Angeles Rams' biggest plays on offense vs. the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
Best of Rams vs. 49ers
Check out the best photos from the Los Angeles Rams matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football at Levi's Stadium.
Check out the best photos from the Los Angeles Rams matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football at Levi's Stadium.
Radio Call of the Game
Go inside the broadcast booth as J.B. Long calls Los Angeles Rams TE Tyler Higbee's 10-yard touchdown in the second quarter of the Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers Week 10 matchup at Levi's Stadium on Monday Night Football.
Rams Rides with Greg Gaines
Los Angeles Rams DL Greg Gaines shows off all the details of his 1965 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu that him & his dad fixed up over the course of 10 years. Rams Rides is powered by Bridgestone.
Best Cooper Kupp moments
Check out the best photos from Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp's first ten games of the 2021 NFL season.
Check out the best photos from Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp's first ten games of the 2021 NFL season.
Dress Like a Ram
Watch as Los Angeles Rams safety Terrell Burgess visits his local Indochino to find the perfect suit for gameday.
Highlights
Watch the Los Angeles Rams' five best offensive plays through 10 games of the 2021 season.
Rams Iconic
Former Rams RB Steven Jackson joins D'Marco Farr to talk about his 9 dominant seasons in St. Louis, what his chances are for Canton, and how he is helping youth in his life after football.