Weekly wrap-up: Preparing for Rams kickoff vs. Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football

Rams vs. Bears game trailer
The Los Angeles Rams 2021 season kicks off on Sunday Night Football vs. the Chicago Bears. Tune in this Sunday as we enter the era of QB Matthew Stafford.
Kickoff Film teaser
The Los Angeles Rams Kickoff Film premieres at SoFi Stadium for Sunday Night's home opener against the Chicago Bears on September 12, 2021.
Between the Horns: Week 1 vs. Chicago Bears
J.B. Long, Maurice Jones Drew, and D'Marco Farr are joined by Kirk Morrison to preview the season opener against the Chicago Bears from SoFi Stadium for Sunday Night Football. What are the expectations for Matthew Stafford, who needs to step up for the team to be successful, and what will McVay's game-plan be to start the season?
Brian Allen on Rams Revealed
On this episode of Rams Revealed, J.B. Long is joined by starting center Brian Allen as he prepares for the season opener in SoFi Stadium against the Chicago Bears. Brian talks about making it back to the field after injury, dealing with COVID-19, and what Matthew Stafford brings to the Rams.
Rams fans & SoFi Stadium give players best kind of home field advantage | For The Fans
The 2021 season kicks off soon and players & coaches can't wait to see SoFi Stadium filled with fans. For The Fans is presented by Bud Light.
Certified #RamsHouse kickoff celebrations!
This week, we held kickoff celebrations all over Inglewood at our Certified #RamsHouse businesses! Fans were encouraged to visit these local businesses & received gift cards and commemorative merchandise.
Wrapping up Week 1 practice
Los Angeles Rams players hit the practice field to prepare for their Sunday Night Football matchup against the Chicago Bears on September 12.
