Weekly wrap-up: Rams preparing for Week 18 season finale vs. San Francisco 49ers

Meet the unstoppable Rams intern who is making an impact in his community

Joseph Merchain is a college student who grew up in South LA, and is now serving the community he grew up in. Bank of America, Los Angeles Rams, Brotherhood Crusade & Hire LA's Youth all partnered up to tell the story of Joseph's internship with the Rams Community Affairs & Engagement team, where he got hands-on, professional work experience. See how the internship made a difference in his life.