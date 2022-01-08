Weekly wrap-up: Rams preparing for Week 18 season finale vs. San Francisco 49ers

The Los Angeles Rams have won five straight games, and are looking for another win in Sunday's Week 18 season finale vs. the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium. Here are the storylines of the week.
Victory Speech
Listen as Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay hands game balls to wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., safety Jordan Fuller & special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis after Sunday's win vs. Baltimore Ravens in Week 17.
Mic'd Up with Andrew Whitworth
Watch and listen to Los Angeles Rams OL Andrew Whitworth mic'd up for Rams vs. Baltimore Ravens in Week 17 at M&T Bank Stadium.
All-22
D'Marco Farr breaks down three of the biggest defensive plays in Week 17's Los Angeles Rams vs. Baltimore Ravens matchup: S Jordan Fuller's interception, DL Aaron Donald & OLB Leonard Floyd's sack, and OLB Von Miller's game-ending sack.
Coach McVay Show
Episode 15: Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay joins J.B. Long & D'Marco Farr as they break down the come from behind win over the Baltimore Ravens. Coach talks about the defense stepping up and the career year that Cooper Kupp continues to have. Also, Coach talks about preparing for a regular season finale with so much on the line.
Rams vs. 49ers Trailer
Tune into the Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers Week 18 showdown at SoFi Stadium this Sunday at 1:25 p.m. on FOX.
Between the Horns
J.B. Long, Maurice Jones-Drew, & D'Marco Farr are joined by 2022 NFL Hall of Fame Finalist Torry Holt as they preview the regular season finale against the rival 49ers. Will the Los Angeles Rams secure the NFC West and the #2 seed in the playoffs with a win in week 18? Also, Torry talks about the NFL Hall of Fame and the historic season that Cooper Kupp has had.
Born & Bred
Get a glimpse into the story of Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods, which begins in Carson, California and pushes him to SoFi Stadium.
Game Week with Von Miller
Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Von Miller gives us an exclusive look at what his practice day looks like, from treatment to getting to bed early. Game Week is presented by Sleep Number.
Sebastian Joseph-Day visits one of Inglewood's most iconic restaurants: The Serving Spoon
Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day pays a visit to Inglewood's longest-standing full-service restaurant, The Serving Spoon. In partnership with Pepsi's "Dig In" program, Sebastian also shares a special surprise to the restaurant's owners.
Meet the unstoppable Rams intern who is making an impact in his community
Joseph Merchain is a college student who grew up in South LA, and is now serving the community he grew up in. Bank of America, Los Angeles Rams, Brotherhood Crusade & Hire LA's Youth all partnered up to tell the story of Joseph's internship with the Rams Community Affairs & Engagement team, where he got hands-on, professional work experience. See how the internship made a difference in his life.
Question of the Day
Which Los Angeles Rams players had the best fits of 2021? Jalen Ramsey weighs in on a New Year's edition of Question of the Day.