Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Weekly wrap-up: Rams preparing for Week 18 season finale vs. San Francisco 49ers

Jan 08, 2022 at 10:00 AM
Joliana Frausto

The Los Angeles Rams have won five straight games, and are looking for another win in Sunday's Week 18 season finale vs. the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium. Here are the storylines of the week.

Victory Speech

Listen as Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay hands game balls to wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.﻿, safety Jordan Fuller & special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis after Sunday's win vs. Baltimore Ravens in Week 17.

Related Links

Mic'd Up with Andrew Whitworth

Watch and listen to Los Angeles Rams OL Andrew Whitworth mic'd up for Rams vs. Baltimore Ravens in Week 17 at M&T Bank Stadium.

All-22

D'Marco Farr breaks down three of the biggest defensive plays in Week 17's Los Angeles Rams vs. Baltimore Ravens matchup: S Jordan Fuller's interception, DL ﻿Aaron Donald﻿ & OLB ﻿Leonard Floyd﻿'s sack, and OLB ﻿Von Miller﻿'s game-ending sack.

Coach McVay Show

Episode 15: Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay joins J.B. Long & D'Marco Farr as they break down the come from behind win over the Baltimore Ravens. Coach talks about the defense stepping up and the career year that ﻿Cooper Kupp﻿ continues to have. Also, Coach talks about preparing for a regular season finale with so much on the line.

Rams vs. 49ers Trailer

Tune into the Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers Week 18 showdown at SoFi Stadium this Sunday at 1:25 p.m. on FOX.

Between the Horns

J.B. Long, Maurice Jones-Drew, & D'Marco Farr are joined by 2022 NFL Hall of Fame Finalist Torry Holt as they preview the regular season finale against the rival 49ers. Will the Los Angeles Rams secure the NFC West and the #2 seed in the playoffs with a win in week 18? Also, Torry talks about the NFL Hall of Fame and the historic season that Cooper Kupp has had.

Born & Bred

Get a glimpse into the story of Los Angeles Rams wide receiver ﻿Robert Woods﻿, which begins in Carson, California and pushes him to SoFi Stadium.

Game Week with Von Miller

Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Von Miller gives us an exclusive look at what his practice day looks like, from treatment to getting to bed early. Game Week is presented by Sleep Number.

Sebastian Joseph-Day visits one of Inglewood's most iconic restaurants: The Serving Spoon

Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman ﻿Sebastian Joseph-Day﻿ pays a visit to Inglewood's longest-standing full-service restaurant, The Serving Spoon. In partnership with Pepsi's "Dig In" program, Sebastian also shares a special surprise to the restaurant's owners.

Meet the unstoppable Rams intern who is making an impact in his community

Joseph Merchain is a college student who grew up in South LA, and is now serving the community he grew up in. Bank of America, Los Angeles Rams, Brotherhood Crusade & Hire LA's Youth all partnered up to tell the story of Joseph's internship with the Rams Community Affairs & Engagement team, where he got hands-on, professional work experience. See how the internship made a difference in his life.

Question of the Day

Which Los Angeles Rams players had the best fits of 2021? ﻿Jalen Ramsey﻿ weighs in on a New Year's edition of Question of the Day.

Related Content

news

Los Angeles Rams and Gatorade present "Born and Bred" an inspiring short film starring Rams receiver Robert Woods

The film, created by Shamrock Studio / DLP Media Group, tells the triumphant story of how Robert Woods' hometown roots, family and the passing of his big sister, Olivia, shaped him into the man and NFL player he has become today.
news

Weekly wrap-up: Victory vs. Cardinals & preparing for a rescheduled Week 15 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks

From Mic'd Up with Van Jefferson to the victory against the Arizona Cardinals, catch up on the best storylines of the week.
news

Weekly wrap-up: Victory vs. Jaguars & preparing for Rams vs. Cardinals rematch on Monday Night Football

From Sean McVay mic'd up to the Rams nominating Andrew Whitworth for Walter Payton Man of the Year, catch up on the best storylines of the week.
news

Weekly wrap-up: Returning to SoFi Stadium for Rams vs. Jaguars Week 13 matchup, My Cause My Cleats & more

From Aaron Donald mic'd up to My Cause My Cleats, catch up on the best storylines of the week.
news

Weekly wrap-up: Rams prepare to face the Packers

From preparing to face the Green Bay Packers after the bye week to celebrating Thanksgiving, catch up on the best storylines of the week.
news

Weekly wrap-up: Rams have a chance to rest & regroup during their bye week

From Austin Corbett mic'd up to Terrell Burgess shopping for a gameday suit, catch up on the best storylines of the week.
news

Weekly wrap-up: Welcoming Odell Beckham Jr. & preparing for Rams vs. 49ers rivalry showdown

From Odell Beckham Jr. arriving in LA to Isaac Bruce's Hall of Fame ring ceremony, catch up on the best storylines of the week.
news

Weekly wrap-up: Victory over Texans, acquiring Von Miller & preparing for Rams vs. Titans Sunday Night Football showdown

From Dont'e Deayon Mic' Up to Von Miller joining the Rams, catch up on the best storylines of the week.
news

Weekly wrap-up: Rams victory vs. Lions & now looking to secure a four-game win streak in Week 8 Texans matchup

From Matthew Stafford Mic'd up vs. Lions to Rams Revealed with Dont'e Deayon, catch up on the best storylines of the week.
news

INDOCHINO named proud partner of Los Angeles Rams

INDOCHINO, the global leader in made to measure apparel, is entering into a major new sports collaboration as Proud Partner of the Los Angeles Rams for the 2021 season. 
news

Weekly wrap-up: Defense shines in win vs. Giants, Matthew Stafford faces former team in Week 7 Lions matchup & more

From Taylor Rapp's two interceptions vs. Giants to Jordan Fuller Mic'd up, catch up on the best storylines of the week.
Advertising