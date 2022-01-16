Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Weekly wrap-up: Rams prepare for Wild Card matchup vs. Cardinals after winning NFC West Division

Jan 16, 2022 at 11:00 AM
Joliana Frausto

The Los Angeles Rams ended the 2021 regular season as No. 1 in the NFC West division and are now looking ahead to the playoffs. First stop: Wild Card matchup against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. Here is a recap of the storylines of the week.

Mic'd Up with Cam Akers

Watch and listen to Los Angeles Rams RB ﻿Cam Akers﻿ mic'd up for the Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers Week 18 matchup at SoFi Stadium.

Playoff Trailer

The Los Angeles Rams have one goal—bring it home. Watch the Rams' playoff trailer, narrated by wide receiver Robert Woods, and meet us at SoFi Stadium for a Wild Card showdown against the Cardinals on Monday Night Football.

Road to the Playoffs

Watch the Los Angeles Rams journey to winning the NFC West Division over the last six weeks of their 2021 season.

Rams vs. Cardinals Wild Card Game Trailer

For the Los Angeles Rams, the ultimate goal is just four wins away. The first opportunity comes on Monday Night Football at SoFi Stadium. Watch this week's game trailer ahead of Rams vs. Cardinals at 5:15 p.m. PT on ESPN, locally on ABC7

Playoff Player Profiles

Hear from Los Angeles Rams quarterback ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿ as he looks back at his first season in the horns, and looks ahead to the team's playoff run.

Virtual Fan Rally

Hosted by the Voice of the Rams J.B. Long and gameday host Kirsten Watson, watch the Virtual Fan Rally with special appearances from Rams players ﻿Terrell Burgess﻿﻿, ﻿Sony Michel﻿, ﻿Jacob Harris﻿﻿, Super Bowl XXXIV Champion and Finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 Torry Holt, as well as NFL Network host Andrew Siciliano and former player and Rams color analyst Maurice Jones-Drew.

Game Week with Von Miller

Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Von Miller takes us through everything he does in a game week, from sleep to warming up to sacking quarterbacks and the recovery process. Game Week is presented by Sleep Number.

Between The Horns

Ep. 141: J.B. Long & D'Marco Farr are joined by Kirk Morrison as they preview the Wild Card Playoff matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals. How will Rams QB Matthew Stafford handle the 'playoff' narrative that has followed him? Will the Rams defense contain Kyler Murray & the Arizona offense to advance to the Divisional Round of the playoffs?

Wild Card Practice

Look through photos of Los Angeles Rams players on the practice field as they prepare for a Wild Card matchup against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football.

PRACTICE PHOTOS: Rams hit the practice field ahead of Wild Card matchup against Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium

Look through photos of Los Angeles Rams players on the practice field as they prepare for a Wild Card matchup against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football.

E_TOW_7202
1 / 53
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL6099
2 / 53
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL5992
3 / 53
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL6112
4 / 53
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_8731
5 / 53
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOW_6623
6 / 53
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL5924
7 / 53
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_7225
8 / 53
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_6756
9 / 53
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_6974
10 / 53
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_6826
11 / 53
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_8905
12 / 53
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL6022
13 / 53
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL5896
14 / 53
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_8654
15 / 53
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOW_6701
16 / 53
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_6791
17 / 53
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL5986
18 / 53
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_7139
19 / 53
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_6762
20 / 53
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_7074
21 / 53
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_6544
22 / 53
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL5957
23 / 53
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_7164
24 / 53
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_6686
25 / 53
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_7079
26 / 53
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_6936
27 / 53
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_8782
28 / 53
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOW_8888
29 / 53
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOW_6946
30 / 53
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL6001
31 / 53
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_6953
32 / 53
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_6767
33 / 53
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_6717
34 / 53
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL6040
35 / 53
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_7187
36 / 53
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_7033
37 / 53
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_7217
38 / 53
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_6932
39 / 53
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_8685
40 / 53
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOW_7133
41 / 53
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_8597
42 / 53
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOW_8711
43 / 53
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOW_6905
44 / 53
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_6547
45 / 53
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_8836
46 / 53
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL5845
47 / 53
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_8830
48 / 53
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOW_7114
49 / 53
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_8787
50 / 53
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOW_7066
51 / 53
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_8874
52 / 53
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOW_6736
53 / 53
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Advertising