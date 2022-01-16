Weekly wrap-up: Rams prepare for Wild Card matchup vs. Cardinals after winning NFC West Division

The Los Angeles Rams ended the 2021 regular season as No. 1 in the NFC West division and are now looking ahead to the playoffs. First stop: Wild Card matchup against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. Here is a recap of the storylines of the week.
Mic'd Up with Cam Akers
Watch and listen to Los Angeles Rams RB Cam Akers mic'd up for the Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers Week 18 matchup at SoFi Stadium.
Playoff Trailer
The Los Angeles Rams have one goal—bring it home. Watch the Rams' playoff trailer, narrated by wide receiver Robert Woods, and meet us at SoFi Stadium for a Wild Card showdown against the Cardinals on Monday Night Football.
Road to the Playoffs
Watch the Los Angeles Rams journey to winning the NFC West Division over the last six weeks of their 2021 season.
Rams vs. Cardinals Wild Card Game Trailer
For the Los Angeles Rams, the ultimate goal is just four wins away. The first opportunity comes on Monday Night Football at SoFi Stadium. Watch this week's game trailer ahead of Rams vs. Cardinals at 5:15 p.m. PT on ESPN, locally on ABC7
Playoff Player Profiles
Hear from Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford as he looks back at his first season in the horns, and looks ahead to the team's playoff run.
Virtual Fan Rally
Hosted by the Voice of the Rams J.B. Long and gameday host Kirsten Watson, watch the Virtual Fan Rally with special appearances from Rams players Terrell Burgess, Sony Michel, Jacob Harris, Super Bowl XXXIV Champion and Finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 Torry Holt, as well as NFL Network host Andrew Siciliano and former player and Rams color analyst Maurice Jones-Drew.
Game Week with Von Miller
Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Von Miller takes us through everything he does in a game week, from sleep to warming up to sacking quarterbacks and the recovery process. Game Week is presented by Sleep Number.
Between The Horns
Ep. 141: J.B. Long & D'Marco Farr are joined by Kirk Morrison as they preview the Wild Card Playoff matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals. How will Rams QB Matthew Stafford handle the 'playoff' narrative that has followed him? Will the Rams defense contain Kyler Murray & the Arizona offense to advance to the Divisional Round of the playoffs?
Wild Card Practice
Look through photos of Los Angeles Rams players on the practice field as they prepare for a Wild Card matchup against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football.
PRACTICE PHOTOS: Rams hit the practice field ahead of Wild Card matchup against Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium
Look through photos of Los Angeles Rams players on the practice field as they prepare for a Wild Card matchup against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football.
Dress Like a Ram
Watch Los Angeles Rams RB Sony Michel customize a suit from Indochino and explain where his style comes from.
Rams Rides
Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Bobby Brown III recalls the moment he knew what kind of car he wanted and why it fits him so perfectly.
Fan of the Year
The Los Angeles Rams honored Amanda Filimon as the military hero of the game at the Rams vs. Detroit Lions matchup & surprised her with the Fan of the Year award and Super Bowl tickets at SoFi Stadium.
Tackling the Stigma
Learn about the seven stress-busting strategies that Los Angeles Rams players use to stay their best throughout an NFL season.