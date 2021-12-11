Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Weekly wrap-up: Victory vs. Jaguars & preparing for Rams vs. Cardinals rematch on Monday Night Football

Dec 11, 2021 at 09:00 AM
Joliana Frausto

The Los Angeles Rams got a much-needed win in Week 13 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at SoFi Stadium. Now the Rams look ahead to Week 14 against the Arizona Cardinals, which is an important rematch against the top team in their division. Here is a recap of the storylines of the week:

Victory Speech

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay hands out game balls to CB Jalen Ramsey, special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis, assistant special teams coach Dwayne Stukes and offensive assistant Chris O'Hara after Sunday's win vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 13 at SoFi Stadium.

Mic'd Up with Sean McVay

Watch and listen to Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay mic'd up for Rams vs. Jacksonville Jaguars at SoFi Stadium.

All-22

Watch D'Marco Farr break down the Los Angeles Rams' impressive blocks by the offensive line against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 13.

Watch D'Marco Farr detail the strategy behind some of the Los Angeles Rams' biggest defensive plays against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 13.

Who's in the Rams House?

Aloe Blacc, Daniel Dae Kim, Nneka Ogwumike and many more were at SoFi Stadium for Rams vs. Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 13.

PHOTOS: Daniel Dae Kim, Aloe Blacc & more visit SoFi Stadium for Rams vs. Jaguars

Aloe Blacc, Daniel Dae Kim, Nneka Ogwumike and many more were at SoFi Stadium for Rams vs. Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 13.

Chris Sullivan, Daniel Dae Kim and Aloe Blacc are in the Rams House! | Ryan Hadji, NFL LCC
Coach McVay Show

Los Angeles Rams head coach joins J.B. Long & D'Marco Farr to break down a Week 13 win over the Jaguars with great performances in all 3 phases for the Rams back home in SoFi Stadium. Coach talks about how the team can take this success into Monday Night Football against the Arizona Cardinals.

Walter Payton Man of the Year nomination

Watch as the Los Angeles community congratulates OL ﻿Andrew Whitworth﻿ for being the Rams' 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee. Andrew Whitworth is nominated for his outstanding work and impact in the community.

Dress Like A Ram

Watch as Los Angeles Rams LB ﻿Ernest Jones﻿ chooses a custom suit from Indochino for gameday and shares that he gets his style inspiration from his grandad.

Von Miller surprises military veteran & family with new Sleep Number bed

Los Angeles Rams OLB ﻿Von Miller﻿ surprises military veteran Dr. Bo Robertson & his family with a new Sleep Number mattress.

Between the Horns

J.B. Long & D'Marco Farr are joined by Kirk Morrison as they preview Monday Night Football, a primetime rematch against Kyler Murray & the Arizona Cardinals.

Rams Revealed with Sony Michel

J.B. Long is joined by Los Angeles Rams RB ﻿Sony Michel﻿ after his dominating performance against the Jags in Week 13. Sony talks about his style of running and how it has developed over his career. Also, he talks about his Haitian background and how it led to his involvement with The Be Like Brit Foundation.

My Favorite Play

Watch as Rams Legend and Hall of Fame semifinalist Torry Holt reminisces on his favorite play in his career: a juggling catch & 67-yard touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks in 2006.

Rams Rides

Los Angeles Rams safety ﻿Terrell Burgess﻿ gives a tour of his fuel efficient Tesla Model 3 in this edition of Rams Rides presented by Bridgestone.

Food distribution at SoFi Stadium

In partnership with Pechanga Resort Casino, the Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank hosted a large-scale, drive-thru food distribution at SoFi Stadium for the second consecutive year. Thousands of Angelenos drove through the stadium parking lots to receive a holiday meal and nutritious food. Check out photos from the day.

PHOTOS: Rams, Pechanga and LA Regional Food Bank host drive-through food distribution at SoFi Stadium

In partnership with Pechanga Resort Casino, the Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank hosted a large-scale, drive-thru food distribution at SoFi Stadium for the second consecutive year. Thousands of Angelenos drove through the stadium parking lots to receive a holiday meal and nutritious food. Check out photos from the day.

