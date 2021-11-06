Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Weekly wrap-up: Victory over Texans, acquiring Von Miller & preparing for Rams vs. Titans Sunday Night Football showdown

Nov 06, 2021 at 03:00 PM
Joliana Frausto

After the Los Angeles Rams Week 8 win against the Houston Texans, the team made one of their biggest moves before the trade deadline: acquiring OLB ﻿Von Miller﻿ from the Denver Broncos. Now, they look ahead to their Sunday Night Football matchup against the Tennessee Titans, who have the best record in the AFC. Here is a recap of the storylines of the week.

Victory Speech

Los Angeles Rams LB Ernest Jones & head coach Sean McVay get the game balls after the Week 8 win vs. Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

Related Links

Mic'd Up with Dont'e Deayon

Watch and listen to Los Angeles Rams CB ﻿Dont'e Deayon﻿ mic'd up for Rams vs. Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

All-22

D'Marco Farr breaks down Los Angeles Rams RB ﻿Darrell Henderson Jr.﻿'s two touchdowns against the Houston Texans in Week 8 at NRG Stadium. All-22 is powered by Microsoft Surface.

The Coach McVay Show

Coach McVay joins J.B. Long & D' Marco Farr after the breaking news of the team trading for OLB ﻿Von Miller﻿. Coach also takes some time to reflect on his 50th career win, then looks ahead to Sunday Night Football against the Tennessee Titans.

Von Miller arrives in LA

Los Angeles Rams OLB ﻿Von Miller﻿ arrives in LA after being traded from the Denver Broncos and heads straight to the practice facility.

One-on-One with Von Miller

Los Angeles Rams OLB Von Miller sits down with J.B. Long to talk about being traded to LA from the Denver Broncos, joining a legendary franchise, and working with DL ﻿Aaron Donald﻿.

Von Miller's first day of practice

Take a look at photos of Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Von Miller's first day at Rams practice.

PHOTOS: OLB Von Miller's first day at Rams practice

Take a look at photos of Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Von Miller's first day at Rams practice.

E_211103_Practice_JL_020
1 / 27
Jeff Lewis
E_211103_Practice_JL_039
2 / 27
Jeff Lewis
E_211103_Practice_JL_024
3 / 27
Jeff Lewis
E_211103_Practice_JL_013
4 / 27
Jeff Lewis
E_211103_Practice_JL_026
5 / 27
Jeff Lewis
E_211103_Practice_JL_040
6 / 27
Jeff Lewis
E_211103_Practice_JL_029
7 / 27
Jeff Lewis
E_211103_Practice_JL_023
8 / 27
Jeff Lewis
E_211103_Practice_JL_004
9 / 27
Jeff Lewis
E_211103_Practice_JL_018
10 / 27
Jeff Lewis
E_211103_Practice_JL_011
11 / 27
Jeff Lewis
E_211103_Practice_JL_035
12 / 27
Jeff Lewis
E_211103_Practice_JL_017
13 / 27
Jeff Lewis
E_211103_Practice_JL_032
14 / 27
Jeff Lewis
E_211103_Practice_JL_014
15 / 27
Jeff Lewis
E_211103_Practice_JL_009
16 / 27
Jeff Lewis
E_211103_Practice_JL_019
17 / 27
Jeff Lewis
E_211103_Practice_JL_030
18 / 27
Jeff Lewis
E_211103_Practice_JL_036
19 / 27
Jeff Lewis
E_211103_Practice_JL_010
20 / 27
Jeff Lewis
E_211103_Practice_JL_031
21 / 27
Jeff Lewis
E_211103_Practice_JL_003
22 / 27
Jeff Lewis
E_211103_Practice_JL_021
23 / 27
Jeff Lewis
E_211103_Practice_JL_034
24 / 27
Jeff Lewis
E_211103_Practice_JL_002
25 / 27
Jeff Lewis
E_211103_Practice_JL_033
26 / 27
Jeff Lewis
E_211103_Practice_JL_015
27 / 27
Jeff Lewis
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Rams Revealed with Ernest Jones

Los Angeles Rams rookie ILB Ernest Jones joins J.B. Long on the latest edition of Rams Revealed to discuss the addition of Von Miller to the defense, his first career start in the NFL, and getting to learn from a couple of future hall of famers in Aaron Donald and ﻿Jalen Ramsey﻿.

Rams vs. Titans trailer

Tune into the Los Angeles Rams vs. Tennessee Titans Week 9 showdown at SoFi Stadium on Sunday Night Football.

Cooper Kupp wins NFC Offensive Player of the Month

Watch highlights from Los Angeles Rams wide receiver ﻿Cooper Kupp﻿'s performances in October. His big plays earned him NFC Offensive Player of the Month honors for the second time this season.

Between the Horns

J.B. Long, Maurice Jones-Drew, & D'Marco Farr react to the Los Angeles Rams bringing in OLB Von Miller via trade to pair him with DL Aaron Donald on the defense. Also, what will the Titans' offense look like with Derrick Henry out of the picture? Plus, how has the overall outlook for the season changed as the team gets closer to its bye week?

Sunday Night Football Halftime performance

The Los Angeles Rams announce Ty Dolla $ign as the halftime performer for Rams vs. Tennessee Titans on Sunday Night Football at SoFi Stadium. Click here to get your tickets now!

Kenny Washington Celebration

Former Rams RB Kenny Washington was celebrated at Lincoln High School's Kenny Washington Memorial Game on the 75th anniversary of his historic signing with the Rams. In 1946, the Los Angeles Rams & Kenny Washington broke the color barrier in the NFL when he became one of the first black players to be signed by an NFL team in the modern era.

Rams celebrate Salute to Service week

As part of the Los Angeles Rams' year-round military appreciation efforts, Salute to Service Week returned for the fourth consecutive year. Throughout the week the Rams partnered with veteran service organizations and nonprofits to support the military community. Take a look at photos from the week!

PHOTOS: Rams celebrate Salute to Service week in the Los Angeles community

As part of the Los Angeles Rams' year-round military appreciation efforts, Salute to Service Week returned for the fourth consecutive year. Throughout the week the Rams partnered with veteran service organizations and nonprofits to support the military community. Take a look at photos from the week!

E_BI5I8619
1 / 68
Kelly Smiley
E_BI5I8679
2 / 68
Kelly Smiley
E_BI5I8428
3 / 68
Kelly Smiley
E_BI5I8562
4 / 68
Kelly Smiley
E_BI5I8612
5 / 68
Kelly Smiley
E_A17I9005
6 / 68
Kelly Smiley
E_BI5I8862
7 / 68
Kelly Smiley
E_A17I8363
8 / 68
Kelly Smiley
E_A17I8605
9 / 68
Kelly Smiley
E_A17I8391
10 / 68
Kelly Smiley
E_A17I8784
11 / 68
Kelly Smiley
E_A17I8460
12 / 68
Kelly Smiley
E_A17I8597
13 / 68
Kelly Smiley
E_A17I8589
14 / 68
Kelly Smiley
E_BI5I8801
15 / 68
Kelly Smiley
E_A17I8514
16 / 68
Kelly Smiley
E_BI5I8557
17 / 68
Kelly Smiley
E_A17I8867
18 / 68
Kelly Smiley
E_BI5I8300
19 / 68
Kelly Smiley
E_A17I8309
20 / 68
Kelly Smiley
E_A17I8788
21 / 68
Kelly Smiley
E_A17I8749
22 / 68
Kelly Smiley
E_A17I8956
23 / 68
Kelly Smiley
E_BI5I8291
24 / 68
Kelly Smiley
E_BI5I8755
25 / 68
Kelly Smiley
E_A17I8940
26 / 68
Kelly Smiley
E_A17I8832
27 / 68
Kelly Smiley
E_A17I8880
28 / 68
Kelly Smiley
E_A17I8542
29 / 68
Kelly Smiley
E_BI5I8309
30 / 68
Kelly Smiley
E_A17I8724
31 / 68
Kelly Smiley
E_BI5I8785
32 / 68
Kelly Smiley
E_BI5I8512
33 / 68
Kelly Smiley
E_11022021_HolidayforHeroes_WN_0976
34 / 68
Will Navarro
E_11022021_HolidayforHeroes_WN_0951
35 / 68
Will Navarro
E_11022021_HolidayforHeroes_WN_0999
36 / 68
Will Navarro /
E_11022021_HolidayforHeroes_WN_0337
37 / 68
Will Navarro
E_11022021_HolidayforHeroes_WN_0822
38 / 68
Will Navarro /
E_11022021_HolidayforHeroes_WN_0798
39 / 68
Will Navarro /
E_11022021_HolidayforHeroes_WN_0509
40 / 68
Will Navarro
E_11022021_HolidayforHeroes_WN_0206
41 / 68
Will Navarro /
E_11022021_HolidayforHeroes_WN_0854
42 / 68
Will Navarro
E_11022021_HolidayforHeroes_WN_0239
43 / 68
Will Navarro
E_11022021_HolidayforHeroes_WN_0378
44 / 68
Will Navarro
E_11022021_HolidayforHeroes_WN_0242
45 / 68
Will Navarro /
E_11022021_HolidayforHeroes_WN_0746
46 / 68
Will Navarro
E_11022021_HolidayforHeroes_WN_0159
47 / 68
Will Navarro
E_11022021_HolidayforHeroes_WN_0464
48 / 68
Will Navarro /
E_11022021_HolidayforHeroes_WN_0172
49 / 68
Will Navarro
E_11022021_HolidayforHeroes_WN_0252
50 / 68
Will Navarro /
E_11022021_HolidayforHeroes_WN_0479
51 / 68
Will Navarro
E_11022021_HolidayforHeroes_WN_0070
52 / 68
Will Navarro
E_11022021_HolidayforHeroes_WN_0936
53 / 68
Will Navarro
E_11022021_HolidayforHeroes_WN_0436
54 / 68
Will Navarro
E_11022021_HolidayforHeroes_WN_0566
55 / 68
Will Navarro /
E_11022021_HolidayforHeroes_WN_1041
56 / 68
Will Navarro
E_TOWL9282
57 / 68
Los Angeles Rams
E_TOWL8926
58 / 68
Los Angeles Rams
E_TOWL8901
59 / 68
Los Angeles Rams
E_TOWL9076
60 / 68
Los Angeles Rams
E_TOWL9264
61 / 68
Los Angeles Rams
E_TOWL9327
62 / 68
Los Angeles Rams
E_TOWL9280
63 / 68
Los Angeles Rams
E_TOWL9001
64 / 68
Los Angeles Rams
E_TOWL9182
65 / 68
Los Angeles Rams
E_TOWL8990
66 / 68
Los Angeles Rams
E_TOWL9359
67 / 68
Los Angeles Rams
E_TOWL9013
68 / 68
Los Angeles Rams
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Día de los Muertos

The Los Angeles Rams, Rampage, and Rams cheerleaders took part in Olvera Street's Día de los Muertos community festival and 5K event. Fans in attendance were given Rams giveaways and fans submitted photos of their loved ones for the Rams' ofrendas on display. Take a look a photos from the day!

PHOTOS: Rams display community altar for Dia de los Muertos at Olvera Street's community festival 

The Los Angeles Rams, Rampage, and Rams cheerleaders took part in Olvera Street's Dia de los Muertos community festival and 5K event. Fans in attendance were given Rams giveaways and fans submitted photos of their loved ones for the Rams' ofrendas on display. Take a look a photos from the day!

E_Rams_DIa-8026
1 / 34
© HANNA YAMAMOTO / LA RAMS
E_Rams_DIa-8061
2 / 34
© HANNA YAMAMOTO / LA RAMS
E_Rams_DIa-8037
3 / 34
© Hanna A. Yamamoto 2021
E_Rams_DIa-8049
4 / 34
© HANNA YAMAMOTO / LA RAMS
E_Rams_DIa-8056
5 / 34
© HANNA YAMAMOTO / LA RAMS
E_Rams_DIa-8053
6 / 34
© HANNA YAMAMOTO / LA RAMS
E_Rams_DIa-8095
7 / 34
© Hanna A. Yamamoto 2021
E_Rams_DIa-8084
8 / 34
© Hanna A. Yamamoto 2021
E_Rams_DIa-8055
9 / 34
© HANNA YAMAMOTO / LA RAMS
E_Rams_DIa-8045
10 / 34
© HANNA YAMAMOTO / LA RAMS
E_Rams_DIa-8027
11 / 34
© HANNA YAMAMOTO / LA RAMS
E_Rams_DIa-8044
12 / 34
© HANNA YAMAMOTO / LA RAMS
E_Rams_DIa-8067
13 / 34
© HANNA YAMAMOTO / LA RAMS
E_Rams_DIa-8077
14 / 34
© HANNA YAMAMOTO / LA RAMS
E_Rams_DIa-8030
15 / 34
© HANNA YAMAMOTO / LA RAMS
E_Rams_DIa-8080
16 / 34
© Hanna A. Yamamoto 2021
E_Rams_DIa-8096
17 / 34
© HANNA YAMAMOTO / LA RAMS
E_Rams_DIa-8028
18 / 34
© HANNA YAMAMOTO / LA RAMS
E_Rams_DIa-8051
19 / 34
© HANNA YAMAMOTO / LA RAMS
E_Rams_DIa-8036
20 / 34
© Hanna A. Yamamoto 2021
E_Rams_DIa-8082
21 / 34
© Hanna A. Yamamoto 2021
E_Rams_DIa-8057
22 / 34
© HANNA YAMAMOTO / LA RAMS
E_Rams_DIa-8063
23 / 34
© HANNA YAMAMOTO / LA RAMS
E_Rams_DIa-8041
24 / 34
© HANNA YAMAMOTO / LA RAMS
E_Rams_DIa-8039
25 / 34
© HANNA YAMAMOTO / LA RAMS
E_Rams_DIa-8033
26 / 34
© HANNA YAMAMOTO / LA RAMS
E_Rams_DIa-8058
27 / 34
© HANNA YAMAMOTO / LA RAMS
E_Rams_DIa-8078
28 / 34
© Hanna A. Yamamoto 2021
E_Rams_DIa-8093
29 / 34
© HANNA YAMAMOTO / LA RAMS
E_Rams_DIa-8059
30 / 34
© HANNA YAMAMOTO / LA RAMS
E_Rams_DIa-8086
31 / 34
© Hanna A. Yamamoto 2021
E_Rams_DIa-8032
32 / 34
© Hanna A. Yamamoto 2021
E_Rams_DIa-8038
33 / 34
© HANNA YAMAMOTO / LA RAMS
E_Rams_DIa-8081
34 / 34
© Hanna A. Yamamoto 2021
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Weekly wrap-up: Rams victory vs. Lions & now looking to secure a four-game win streak in Week 8 Texans matchup

From Matthew Stafford Mic'd up vs. Lions to Rams Revealed with Dont'e Deayon, catch up on the best storylines of the week.
news

INDOCHINO named proud partner of Los Angeles Rams

INDOCHINO, the global leader in made to measure apparel, is entering into a major new sports collaboration as Proud Partner of the Los Angeles Rams for the 2021 season. 
news

Weekly wrap-up: Defense shines in win vs. Giants, Matthew Stafford faces former team in Week 7 Lions matchup & more

From Taylor Rapp's two interceptions vs. Giants to Jordan Fuller Mic'd up, catch up on the best storylines of the week.
news

Sleep Number announces partnership with Los Angeles Rams to help improve performance through proven quality sleep

Relationship with Rams is fourth NFL team partnership for Sleep Number, who is also the "Official Sleep + Wellness Partner" of the National Football League
news

Rams' updated home gameday COVID-19 policies take effect this week vs. Lions

Here's what you need to know about the Rams' COVID-19 home gameday policies set to take effect this week based on L.A. County's current guidelines. 
news

Weekly wrap-up: Getting ready for Week 6 vs. Giants after a mini bye

From Robert Woods Mic'd Up to Jalen Ramsey & the Rams defensive backs group going to an LA Kings game, here are the best storylines of the week.
news

Weekly wrap-up: Bouncing back with a Week 5 win vs. Seahawks

From winning the Week 5 matchup vs. Seahawks to Aaron Donald breaking the Rams' sack record, catch up on the best storylines of the week.
news

Weekly wrap-up: Rams win vs. Buccaneers & looking ahead to an undefeated NFC West showdown vs. Cardinals

From Jalen Ramsey's Mariachi suit to preparing for Week 4 Rams vs. Cardinals division battle, here are the best storylines of the week.
news

Weekly wrap-up: Preparing for Rams vs. Buccaneers showdown after Week 2 win against the Colts

From Jalen Ramsey getting the game ball after the Week 2 win to preparing for the Rams vs. Buccaneers matchup, here are the best storylines of the week.
news

Weekly wrap-up: Coming off of Week 1 win & heading into Rams vs. Colts

From the Rams win vs. the Bears at SoFi Stadium to preparing for Week 2 vs. the Indianapolis Colts, here are the best storylines of the week.
news

Weekly wrap-up: Preparing for Rams kickoff vs. Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football

From our kickoff film teaser to our game trailer, every storyline this week points to our home opener at SoFi Stadium this Sunday vs. the Bears.
Advertising