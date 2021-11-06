Weekly wrap-up: Victory over Texans, acquiring Von Miller & preparing for Rams vs. Titans Sunday Night Football showdown

After the Los Angeles Rams Week 8 win against the Houston Texans, the team made one of their biggest moves before the trade deadline: acquiring OLB Von Miller from the Denver Broncos. Now, they look ahead to their Sunday Night Football matchup against the Tennessee Titans, who have the best record in the AFC. Here is a recap of the storylines of the week.
Victory Speech
Los Angeles Rams LB Ernest Jones & head coach Sean McVay get the game balls after the Week 8 win vs. Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
Mic'd Up with Dont'e Deayon
Watch and listen to Los Angeles Rams CB Dont'e Deayon mic'd up for Rams vs. Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
All-22
D'Marco Farr breaks down Los Angeles Rams RB Darrell Henderson Jr.'s two touchdowns against the Houston Texans in Week 8 at NRG Stadium. All-22 is powered by Microsoft Surface.
The Coach McVay Show
Coach McVay joins J.B. Long & D' Marco Farr after the breaking news of the team trading for OLB Von Miller. Coach also takes some time to reflect on his 50th career win, then looks ahead to Sunday Night Football against the Tennessee Titans.
Von Miller arrives in LA
Los Angeles Rams OLB Von Miller arrives in LA after being traded from the Denver Broncos and heads straight to the practice facility.
One-on-One with Von Miller
Los Angeles Rams OLB Von Miller sits down with J.B. Long to talk about being traded to LA from the Denver Broncos, joining a legendary franchise, and working with DL Aaron Donald.
Von Miller's first day of practice
Take a look at photos of Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Von Miller's first day at Rams practice.
Take a look at photos of Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Von Miller's first day at Rams practice.
Rams Revealed with Ernest Jones
Los Angeles Rams rookie ILB Ernest Jones joins J.B. Long on the latest edition of Rams Revealed to discuss the addition of Von Miller to the defense, his first career start in the NFL, and getting to learn from a couple of future hall of famers in Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey.
Rams vs. Titans trailer
Tune into the Los Angeles Rams vs. Tennessee Titans Week 9 showdown at SoFi Stadium on Sunday Night Football.
Cooper Kupp wins NFC Offensive Player of the Month
Watch highlights from Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp's performances in October. His big plays earned him NFC Offensive Player of the Month honors for the second time this season.
Between the Horns
J.B. Long, Maurice Jones-Drew, & D'Marco Farr react to the Los Angeles Rams bringing in OLB Von Miller via trade to pair him with DL Aaron Donald on the defense. Also, what will the Titans' offense look like with Derrick Henry out of the picture? Plus, how has the overall outlook for the season changed as the team gets closer to its bye week?
Sunday Night Football Halftime performance
The Los Angeles Rams announce Ty Dolla $ign as the halftime performer for Rams vs. Tennessee Titans on Sunday Night Football at SoFi Stadium. Click here to get your tickets now!
Kenny Washington Celebration
Former Rams RB Kenny Washington was celebrated at Lincoln High School's Kenny Washington Memorial Game on the 75th anniversary of his historic signing with the Rams. In 1946, the Los Angeles Rams & Kenny Washington broke the color barrier in the NFL when he became one of the first black players to be signed by an NFL team in the modern era.
Rams celebrate Salute to Service week
As part of the Los Angeles Rams' year-round military appreciation efforts, Salute to Service Week returned for the fourth consecutive year. Throughout the week the Rams partnered with veteran service organizations and nonprofits to support the military community. Take a look at photos from the week!
As part of the Los Angeles Rams' year-round military appreciation efforts, Salute to Service Week returned for the fourth consecutive year. Throughout the week the Rams partnered with veteran service organizations and nonprofits to support the military community. Take a look at photos from the week!
Día de los Muertos
The Los Angeles Rams, Rampage, and Rams cheerleaders took part in Olvera Street's Día de los Muertos community festival and 5K event. Fans in attendance were given Rams giveaways and fans submitted photos of their loved ones for the Rams' ofrendas on display. Take a look a photos from the day!
The Los Angeles Rams, Rampage, and Rams cheerleaders took part in Olvera Street's Dia de los Muertos community festival and 5K event. Fans in attendance were given Rams giveaways and fans submitted photos of their loved ones for the Rams' ofrendas on display. Take a look a photos from the day!