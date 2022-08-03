Allen Robinson II and Tutu Atwell shine, plus a pick for Nick Scott: 10 Observations from the fifth open practice of 2022 Training Camp

IRVINE, Calif. – Wednesday's practice at 2022 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union saw plenty of catches by wide receivers Allen Robinson II and Tutu Atwell, and safety Nick Scott making a nice interception.
Here are 10 observations from the session:
1) More reps for Wolford: With starter Matthew Stafford not throwing and working off to the side, and later watching from the sideline, backup John Wolford led the first team offense during individual and team drills Wednesday. Rams head coach Sean McVay said Wednesday's approach to Stafford's workload was part of his plan, and emphasized he isn't concerned about Stafford.
2) Robinson one-hands it: During 7-on-7 redzone drills, Robinson made an impressive one-handed grab in the corner of the endzone. Robinson also had impressive catch in the back of the endzone a few plays earlier.
3) Nick with the pick: Scott made a nice play on a Bryce Perkins pass over the middle intended for Brandon Powell in 11-on-11, jumping in front of it to make the interception.
4) Touchdown Tutu: While their were multiple catches throughout the afternoon that impressed the crowd, the loudest cheers came on a 50-yard touchdown catch by Atwell on a pass from Wolford.
5) Hall-ing it in: Defensive back Tyler Hall also had an impressive interception during 11-on-11 redzone work, catching an interception on a Perkins pass as he was falling backwards in the endzone on a broken play.
6) Another sideline grab for Kupp: Whether it's Wolford or Stafford under center, Kupp finds ways to make impressive catches. He had one near the sideline on Wednesday that drew lots of "oohs" from the fans in attendance.
7) Robinson shows other aspects of skillset: Rams players and coaches have consistently mentioned Robinson's (perhaps untapped) versatility, and it showed on Wednesday. While that one-handed grab was impressive, he also made a nice one over the middle in traffic.
8) Tight coverage: Speaking of catches in traffic, Ben Skowronek also had a solid one during 11-on-11 work, hauling in a short pass from Wolford as the three defenders closed in on him.
9) Jones' instincts: Ernest Jones had a pass breakup (near interception) that drew an audible reaction from the crowd during team drills.
10) Rest day for Donald: McVay said after Wednesday's practice that they gave Aaron Donald the day off. "We're gonna continue to be smart with him, just with the experience that he's accumulated," McVay said. "He's feeling good, but we want to be smart with him, with his workload, just going into year nine."