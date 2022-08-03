Allen Robinson II and Tutu Atwell shine, plus a pick for Nick Scott: 10 Observations from the fifth open practice of 2022 Training Camp

4) Touchdown Tutu: While their were multiple catches throughout the afternoon that impressed the crowd, the loudest cheers came on a 50-yard touchdown catch by Atwell on a pass from Wolford.

5) Hall-ing it in: Defensive back Tyler Hall also had an impressive interception during 11-on-11 redzone work, catching an interception on a Perkins pass as he was falling backwards in the endzone on a broken play.

6) Another sideline grab for Kupp: Whether it's Wolford or Stafford under center, Kupp finds ways to make impressive catches. He had one near the sideline on Wednesday that drew lots of "oohs" from the fans in attendance.

7) Robinson shows other aspects of skillset: Rams players and coaches have consistently mentioned Robinson's (perhaps untapped) versatility, and it showed on Wednesday. While that one-handed grab was impressive, he also made a nice one over the middle in traffic.

8) Tight coverage: Speaking of catches in traffic, Ben Skowronek also had a solid one during 11-on-11 work, hauling in a short pass from Wolford as the three defenders closed in on him.

9) Jones' instincts: Ernest Jones had a pass breakup (near interception) that drew an audible reaction from the crowd during team drills.