Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Tutu Atwell continues strong performances: 10 Observations from the sixth open practice of 2022 Training Camp

Aug 04, 2022 at 05:52 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

IRVINE, Calif. – Wide receiver Tutu Atwell continued to build on his string of strong training camp practices this week, and quarterback Matthew Stafford made the most of his limited workload during Thursday's open practice at 2022 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.

Here are 10 observations from the session:

220804_10Observations_16x9

1) Stafford gets more work in: As head coach Sean McVay expected and said Wednesday, Stafford threw during individual drills Thursday and also threw a few passes in team drills before being shut down for the rest of practice.

2) Deep to Atwell (twice): Atwell continued a good week of practice Thursday, hauling in a pair of deep touchdown passes. The first was roughly a 50-yarder from Stafford during a 7-on-7, the second a roughly 50-yard from Wolford as well during 11-on-11.

Related Links

3) Another pick for Durant: Picking up where he left off late last week, rookie defensive back Cobie Durant had yet another takeaway on Thursday, intercepting a Bryce Perkins pass intended for Atwell on the sideline.

4) Jacob Harris sidelined: McVay said after Thursday's practice that the second-year wide receiver sustained "a little groin strain" and is expected to miss a couple weeks.

5) Rest day for Kupp: McVay said they ended Kupp's day at the same time as they ended Stafford's, effectively giving the veteran wide receiver a rest day for team drills after he went through individual work. That said, Kupp still gave the crowd a couple catches to cheer about, including a catch on a deep ball from Stafford during individual drills that drew lots of "ooohs."

6) More work for Wolford: Backup quarterback John Wolford still got a healthy amount of work after Stafford was shut down, highlighted by a touchdown pass to tight end Tyler Higbee during 7-on-7 drills and connecting with running back Darrell Henderson Jr. on a screen pass for a 25-yard touchdown.

7) Gaining on him: Defensive lineman Greg Gaines made his presence felt Thursday, teaming up with Donald for a "sack" against Bryce Perkins early on in 11-on-11 and later notching two more. The quotation marks are used because the quarterbacks are wearing red, non-contact jerseys, so they can't be taken down like in a normal game, but the play was blown dead given Gaines (and Donald's, in the instance of the first sack) proximity to the quarterback each time.

8) Operating in a tight space: Wide receiver Ben Skowronek somehow managed to hang on to the ball after making a competitive catch in traffic with three defenders around him.

9) Almost: Cornerback David Long Jr. nearly made a leaping interception near the sideline in 11-on-11 drills, almost intercepting a pass Wolford threw toward the sideline intended for Atwell.

10) Nice recovery: During individual drills, Skowronek momentarily stumbled out of his break, but regained his footing in time to make a nice one-handed grab on a pass from Stafford.

Related Content

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Allen Robinson II and Taylor Rapp react to Day 10 of 2022 Training Camp

Key quotes and notes from head coach Sean McVay, wide receiver Allen Robinson II and safety Taylor Rapp's press conferences following Day 10 of 2022 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Cooper Kupp and Terrell Lewis react to Day 9 of 2022 Training Camp

Key quotes and notes from head coach Sean McVay, wide receiver Cooper Kupp and outside linebacker Terrell Lewis' press conferences following Day 9 of 2022 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.

news

Allen Robinson II and Tutu Atwell shine, plus a pick for Nick Scott: 10 Observations from the fifth open practice of 2022 Training Camp

Here are 10 things that stood out from the fifth open practice of 2022 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.

news

Ernest Jones: Working with Bobby Wagner "highlight of my career so far"

For Rams second-year linebacker Ernest Jones, the presence of veteran and new addition Bobby Wagner has been invaluable to his development.

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Joe DeCamillis and David Long Jr. react to Day 8 of 2022 Training Camp

Key quotes and notes from head coach Sean McVay, special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis and cornerback David Long Jr. following Day 8 of 2022 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.

news

Robert Rochell's playmaking, extended reps for John Wolford: 10 Observations from fourth open practice of 2022 Training Camp

Here are 10 things that stood out from the fourth open practice of 2022 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.

news

McVay: Van Jefferson has "a little knee tweak," status for Week 1 to be determined

Head coach Sean McVay provides the latest on the status of wide receiver Van Jefferson following Day 8 of 2022 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.

news

Rams Camp Daily, Aug. 1: Team welcomes fans for fourth open practice

Here's what you need to know before you head to Monday's open practice at 2022 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.

news

Rookie defensive backs make strong early impression in training camp

Early returns are promising on a position the Rams strategically targeted in this year's draft, with rookie defensive backs Derion Kendrick and Cobie Durant flashing in the first week of training camp.

news

From the Podium: Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and offensive coordinator Liam Coen discuss progress of units through first seven training camp practices, newcomers' impacts so far

Key quotes and notes from defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and offensive coordinator Liam Coen's press conferences following Sunday's practice at 2022 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Ernest Jones, Joe Noteboom and Matthew Stafford react to Day 6 of 2022 Training Camp

Key quotes and notes from head coach Sean McVay, linebacker Ernest Jones, offensive lineman Joe Noteboom and quarterback Matthew Stafford's press conference following Day 6 of 2022 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.

Advertising