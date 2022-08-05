Tutu Atwell continues strong performances: 10 Observations from the sixth open practice of 2022 Training Camp

3) Another pick for Durant: Picking up where he left off late last week, rookie defensive back Cobie Durant had yet another takeaway on Thursday, intercepting a Bryce Perkins pass intended for Atwell on the sideline.

4) Jacob Harris sidelined: McVay said after Thursday's practice that the second-year wide receiver sustained "a little groin strain" and is expected to miss a couple weeks.

5) Rest day for Kupp: McVay said they ended Kupp's day at the same time as they ended Stafford's, effectively giving the veteran wide receiver a rest day for team drills after he went through individual work. That said, Kupp still gave the crowd a couple catches to cheer about, including a catch on a deep ball from Stafford during individual drills that drew lots of "ooohs."

6) More work for Wolford: Backup quarterback John Wolford still got a healthy amount of work after Stafford was shut down, highlighted by a touchdown pass to tight end Tyler Higbee during 7-on-7 drills and connecting with running back Darrell Henderson Jr. on a screen pass for a 25-yard touchdown.

7) Gaining on him: Defensive lineman Greg Gaines made his presence felt Thursday, teaming up with Donald for a "sack" against Bryce Perkins early on in 11-on-11 and later notching two more. The quotation marks are used because the quarterbacks are wearing red, non-contact jerseys, so they can't be taken down like in a normal game, but the play was blown dead given Gaines (and Donald's, in the instance of the first sack) proximity to the quarterback each time.

8) Operating in a tight space: Wide receiver Ben Skowronek somehow managed to hang on to the ball after making a competitive catch in traffic with three defenders around him.

9) Almost: Cornerback David Long Jr. nearly made a leaping interception near the sideline in 11-on-11 drills, almost intercepting a pass Wolford threw toward the sideline intended for Atwell.