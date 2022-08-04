From the Podium: Sean McVay, Cooper Kupp and Terrell Lewis react to Day 9 of 2022 Training Camp

IRVINE, Calif. – Head coach Sean McVay, wide receiver Cooper Kupp and outside linebacker Terrell Lewis each held press conferences with local media following Wednesday's practice at 2022 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union, covering Tutu Atwell's performance (Kupp), individual motivation for the upcoming season (Lewis), and more.
Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:
"(Van Jefferson's knee surgery) went really well." – McVay
- The Rams got encouraging feedback on Jefferson's minor knee surgery Tuesday.
- However, McVay didn't want to specify an exact timetable just yet.
"(Atwell) has been great. See him out here, slowed down mentally, but physically, being able to do all the things you want." – Kupp
- Kupp is pleased with what he's seen so far from Atwell.
- "I think he's done a really good of stepping up to the plate to this point," Kupp said.
"When you're around people like Aaron Donald, Bobby Wagner, Jalen Ramsey, you know when you see them on the field, you feel their presence, so I want to put myself over that pedestal where it's like, 'OK, now that I'm healthy, I can show you that every day' and there won't be no doubt after that." – Lewis
- After everything he's been through injury and non-injury-wise over the last 18 months, Lewis is hungry to prove to himself that he's the player he knows he's capable of being.
- "I feel like I have a huge chip on my shoulder to prove myself right," Lewis said.