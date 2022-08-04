From the Podium: Sean McVay, Cooper Kupp and Terrell Lewis react to Day 9 of 2022 Training Camp

"When you're around people like Aaron Donald, Bobby Wagner, Jalen Ramsey, you know when you see them on the field, you feel their presence, so I want to put myself over that pedestal where it's like, 'OK, now that I'm healthy, I can show you that every day' and there won't be no doubt after that." – Lewis

After everything he's been through injury and non-injury-wise over the last 18 months, Lewis is hungry to prove to himself that he's the player he knows he's capable of being.

"I feel like I have a huge chip on my shoulder to prove myself right," Lewis said.