Aaron Donald named Week 5 NFC Defensive Player of the Week

After tying his career-high for sacks in a single game with four against Washington, Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald has been named NFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 5.

Donald first recorded four sacks in a game in Week 7 of the 2018 season against the San Francisco 49ers. Last week's performance brought Donald to 7.5 sacks on the 2020 season, most in the NFL entering Week 6.

In addition to those four sacks, Donald also tallied one forced fumble, three tackles for loss and three quarterback hits. His tackles for loss were a team-high, while his quarterback hits tied with linebacker Troy Reeder for the team lead.