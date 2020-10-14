Aaron Donald named Week 5 NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Oct 14, 2020 at 05:29 AM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

After tying his career-high for sacks in a single game with four against Washington, Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald has been named NFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 5.

Donald first recorded four sacks in a game in Week 7 of the 2018 season against the San Francisco 49ers. Last week's performance brought Donald to 7.5 sacks on the 2020 season, most in the NFL entering Week 6.

In addition to those four sacks, Donald also tallied one forced fumble, three tackles for loss and three quarterback hits. His tackles for loss were a team-high, while his quarterback hits tied with linebacker Troy Reeder for the team lead.

This marks the seventh time in Donald's career that he has won conference defensive player of the week honors, most recently receiving the recognition in Week 11 of the 2019 season.

Related Content

news

Micah Kiser named NFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 2

Following his strong performance against the Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Rams linebacker Micah Kiser has been named NFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 2. 
news

Johnny Hekker named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 17 

Los Angeles Rams punter Johnny Hekker is the NFC's Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 17. 
news

Donald named NFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 11

Los Angeles Rams DT Aaron Donald is the NFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 11 after a standout performance against the Chicago Bears on SNF.
news

Donald Named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

After a record-setting performance against the Cardinals, defensive tackle Aaron Donald has been named NFC Defensive Player of the Week.

news

Gurley Named NFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 13

After picking up 165 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns in the win over the Lions, RB Todd Gurley has been named NFC Offensive Player of the Week for the second time in 2018. 
news

Aaron Donald Named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

After recording 4.0 sacks and six tackles for loss, DT Aaron Donald has been named NFC Defensive Player of the Week. 
news

Todd Gurley Named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

After a career day with 208 yards rushing and a pair of rushing touchdowns, running back Todd Gurley has been named NFC Offensive Player of the Week. 
news

Jared Goff Named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

After a career-best performance on Thursday Night Football, QB Jared Goff has been named NFC Offensive Player of the Week for the second time in his career. 
news

Zuerlein Named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Rams K Greg Zuerlein has been named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance in Los Angeles' Week 1 victory over Oakland. 
news

Gurley Named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

After a tremendous performance against the Titans, RB Todd Gurley has been named NFC Offensive Player of the Week. It's the first time in franchise history a player has received the honor in back-to-back weeks.
news

Gurley Named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

After racking up 180 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns in the 42-7 victory over Seattle, RB Todd Gurley has been named NFC Offensive Player of the Week for the second time in 2017.

Advertising