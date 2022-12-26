Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Big day by Rams defense vs. Broncos highlighted by Cobie Durant's two interceptions, including first pick-six of NFL career

Dec 25, 2022 at 08:31 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – His first interception, he juggled as he momentarily lost the ball in the sun, but still corralled it. The second, he was running to daylight.

On a day where the Rams defense shined bright, rookie defensive back Cobie Durant was one of its brightest stars, responsible for two of their four picks in Sunday's 51-14 win over the Broncos at SoFi Stadium.

"Just big-time execution," Durant said. "Just trusting my instincts, trusting my teammates, the guys beside me on the field. Just dialing in, staying locked in throughout the week, and just coming out and making plays."

Both interceptions effectively bookended the dominant day by Los Angeles' defense.

The first one, Durant intercepted Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and returned it 15 yards to set the Rams up at the Broncos 34. Three plays later, quarterback Baker Mayfield threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to tight end Tyler Higbee to quickly give the Rams a 10-0 lead.

The second came after the Broncos put backup Brett Rypien in for Wilson, and with the game well out of reach. Looking for wide receiver Freddie Swain, Rypien instead saw his pass toward the Rams sideline go into the arms of the instinctive Durant, who went 85 yards to the endzone untouched for his first pick-six of his NFL career and since his high school days.

And unlike Week 2 against the Falcons when he appeared on his way to achieving that feat only to come up short, there would be no touchdown-saving tackle by the opposing team's quarterback, nor a last-minute assist (allegedly) needed from linebacker Bobby Wagner.

"It was amazing," Wagner said of Durant's pick-six. "I kind of messed up his first pick-six, so it was nice for him to be able to get a pick and nobody had to block, he just ran fast. That's what I expected the first time, but he's a playmaker."

With Sunday's performance, Durant now has three interceptions on the season, most on the team. That's in addition to five pass breakups, one sack, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and 11 total tackles in 12 games played.

His phone was already buzzing after Week 2 when he got his first career interception. But after two picks, including his first pick six?

Well, let's just say those expecting a response from him after reaching out may be waiting a little bit.

"It was already crazy when I caught the pick against the Atlanta Falcons. I checked my phone when I got into the locker room, and I'm... not going to be able to reply to nobody tonight," Durant said with a smile. "It's crazy, but I'm thankful for it. I wouldn't be in this position without God. On to the next game."

