East West Bank named an Official Community Banking Partner of the Los Angeles Rams

East West Bank and the Los Angeles Rams today announced a new multi-year partnership, making East West Bank an Official Community Banking Partner of the team. The partnership brings together two deeply rooted Los Angeles brands: a storied football franchise, and one of the nation's top-performing financial institutions that stands as the largest independent bank headquartered in Southern California.

The partnership creates meaningful opportunities for collaborative marketing, advertising, and community engagement initiatives that enhance brand visibility and expand the organizations' collective impact across Southern California. Together, they bring excellence in sports and financial services, united by a shared commitment to the region they both call home and the communities they serve.

"East West Bank believes in building bridges that connect people, cultures and communities in ways that help everyone reach further and win," said Deborah Leerhsen, Executive Vice President and Head of Global Banking at East West Bank. "Partnering with the Los Angeles Rams gives us a powerful opportunity to advance that mission by unifying through sports, building stronger connections, expanding opportunity and strengthening the communities we both proudly serve across Southern California."

"The Rams are committed to partnering with organizations that are leaders in their industries, and East West Bank has built a reputation for high performance that mirrors what we strive for on and off the field," said Jennifer Prince, Chief Commercial Officer, Los Angeles Rams. "As we look toward the opportunities ahead for our organization and our hometown region, we are proud to welcome East West Bank as an Official Community Banking Partner. We believe in the power of partnering with purpose and look forward to the impact we can make together."