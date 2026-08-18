Rams announce line up of fan activities around first-ever regular season NFL game in Australia

Stephanie Cheng, VP/Head of International, Los Angeles Rams said: "This is about more than a game. It's an opportunity to build on our efforts over the past four years in Australia to deepen our connection with our fans, showcase the energy and culture that make NFL football so special, and create lasting connections with local communities. Whether you're a lifelong supporter or completely new to the sport, we've designed a week of activity to give everyone a chance to get involved and be part of NFL history in Australia."

Crown Melbourne CEO, Ed Domingo, said: "This partnership brings the energy and excitement of Los Angeles Rams football to the heart of Melbourne. Crown will be home base – from the Riverwalk fan zone to exclusive events across the resort – delivering the kind of atmosphere and access you'd expect for such a milestone sporting event."

Here are details about what the Rams have planned for fans and the community around this historic game.

Rams House: The LA Tailgate Experience

Thursday 10th September – Saturday 12th September, Crown Riverwalk

In partnership with Crown, the Southbank Riverwalk will be transformed into an immersive Los Angeles Rams fan zone, known as Rams House: The LA Tailgate Experience, giving guests the opportunity to experience the atmosphere and traditions of a Rams home game.

Rams House will be free and open to the public and consists of two parts – The Deck presented by Microsoft Surface and The Tailgate.

The Tailgate will feature numerous activations including Chevrolet Silverados set up to mimic an authentic tailgate, a one-of-a-kind GMC Yukon, a LA Rams-branded lowrider, a LA-inspired food truck, a merchandise kiosk, a bar and more. The full experience will showcase live music and entertainment featuring the Rams Cheerleaders, the Rams Mariachi band, a DJ, and more. Rams House will bring one of America's most iconic sporting traditions to Melbourne Fans with exclusive access moments, including the chance to take photos with the Super Bowl LVI trophy, hang out with the Rams mascot, Rampage, and meet Rams Legends.

Within the Tailgate, Grapes From California will be presenting the Rams 'High Jump' activation, where fans can test their catching ability, inspired by Grapes' endorsement with Rams wide receiver Davante Adams. Also, National Storage will have a co-branded trading card activation where fans can take a photo and walk away with a custom card of themselves.

The Deck presented by Microsoft Surface will feature a 22-yard (20 meters) long floating football field, a giant screen for fans to watch the game, and a viewing area.

Additional fan experiences, entertainment and programming will be announced in the lead-up to the event, turning Melbourne's riverfront into a sea of Rams Royal Blue and Sol.

Los Angeles Rams Community Flag Football Program

Tuesday, September 8th and Wednesday, September 9th

Select Victorian schools will participate in the Los Angeles Rams' inaugural Flag Football Community Day, designed to introduce students to the fast-growing sport and support grassroots participation ahead of the NFL's Australian debut.

The LA Rams ANZ Community Program is a grassroots initiative designed to introduce and grow flag football participation across Australian schools, using the LA Rams' Melbourne game as a catalyst for long-term community impact. The program focuses on teacher training, student participation, equipment provision and school engagement, creating a sustainable pathway for young Australians to experience the sport.

The program will engage up to 50 Victorian government schools alongside a founding group of independent schools. Teachers will receive specialist coaching education, students will participate in clinics and gala-day experiences, and schools will be provided with Rams Flag Football Starter Kits to support ongoing participation beyond the initial activation period

Built around the platform "From Schoolyard to Stadium", the initiative aims to create meaningful community legacy by connecting a student's first experience of flag football with the excitement and inspiration of the LA Rams playing at the MCG. The program is designed not as a one-off event, but as the foundation for the continued growth of flag football in Australia.