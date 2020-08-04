From the Podium: Rams GM Les Snead, QB Jared Goff discuss acclimation period, changes

"Saw a lot of guys out there in our walkthrough that were going a little bit faster than walkthrough tempo and understandably so. It was fun and it was a good day." – Goff

The Rams officially kicked off their acclimation period of training camp today, which was scheduled to include 60 minutes of strength work, 60 minutes of on-field conditioning work and a 60-minute walkthrough.

Goff could sense the excitement during the team's walk-through session due to releasing built-up energy from the absence of on-field work this spring.

"I may have put on a couple of pounds. I don't know if that's muscle or a couple cheeseburgers. I'm not sure. But I feel good." – Goff

Asked if he did anything different physically this offseason, Goff joked the culmination of his offseason in quarantine could've been from his eating habits or work-out regiment.

On a more serious note, Goff said he did focus on strengthening his core and lower body, as well as improving his footwork and posture in the pocket.

"I think what's been stressed from seeing some of the fallout from that, is that we're not only affecting each other by the decisions we could possibly make off the field, we're affecting each others' families, kids and potentially parents as well." – Goff