From the Podium: Rams WR Robert Woods on voter registration initiatives, getting back to football

Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Rams wide receiver Robert Woods held a video conference with local media on Thursday to discuss his commitment to voter registration efforts and returning to the team's facility, among other important topics. Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from that virtual conversation:

"For me being here in LA, it's just getting our community involved, getting the young people of age to be registered and be able to vote. To really be able to make an impact with our youth and the young to make sure our voice is heard."

  • As the NFL launched its "NFL Votes" voting initiative today, Woods reaffirmed his commitment that he made earlier this summer to the cause.
  • In aiming to impact young people in Los Angeles and assist voter registration efforts, Woods said he wants to make "our voices heard." He reiterated making an appearance to drive voter registration as his primary idea.

"Everybody was able to get some good quality work. It felt like a good OTA practice."

  • While the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of traditional on-field work in the spring, Woods, Goff and some of their Rams teammates still managed to conduct some throwing sessions while adhering to public health guidelines.
  • According to Woods, these sessions were "very big" in helping the Rams transition seamlessly into walkthrough sessions that have been taking place during this week's acclimation period at the facility.

"I like being here rather than doing the virtual stuff, and being able to see our guys' faces and being able to have some contact with him."

  • Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union looks different this year due to COVID-19 protocols at the facility, but for Woods, using apps to order meals and complete other tasks, daily testing and temperature checks and questionnaires upon arriving, are doable after not seeing the majority of his teammates during the offseason program.
  • Once they get going on the field or lifting weights, though, Woods said everything feels normal – even their team meetings in an open-air tent that account for physical distancing.

