Johnny Hekker named Week 7 NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Oct 28, 2020 at 05:29 AM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Rams punter Johnny Hekker has been named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 7, it was announced Wednesday morning on NFL Network's Good Morning Football.

Each of Hekker's five punts against the Bears landed at or inside Chicago's 10-yard line in Los Angeles' 24-10 Monday Night Football victory. The first four created advantageous situations for the Rams' defense which then directly led to each of L.A.'s four scoring scoring drives.

Overall, Hekker has had 255 punts land inside an opponent's 20-yard line in his nine-year NFL career.

This marks the fourth time in Hekker's career that he has won conference special teams player of the week honors, most recently receiving the recognition in Week 17 of the 2019 season. Hekker is the third Ram to earn player of the week recognition this season, joining defensive lineman Aaron Donald (Week 5) and linebacker Micah Kiser (Week 2).

