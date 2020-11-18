Leonard Floyd named Week 10 NFC Defensive Player of the Week

After setting a new career-high for sacks in a single game with three against the Seahawks, Rams outside linebacker Leonard Floyd has been named NFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 10.

In addition to those three sacks, Floyd also finished with a team-high five QB hits, two tackles for loss and one fumble recovery. The former University of Georgia standout now has seven sacks on the season, which matches his career-high set as a rookie in 2016.