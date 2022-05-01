Three takeaways from Rams GM Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay's press conference following Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft

Defensive back was a strategic target

Of the Rams' eight selections in this year's draft, four were defensive backs. Add in the trade for cornerback Troy Hill, and collectively they added five to their roster.

Snead indicated addressing the defensive back room was a goal coming into this draft.

"DB was definitely something we were going to strategically target," Snead said. "There was a moment where players we liked were still on the board, and let's double-down, triple-down."

Ultimately, the Rams were able to bring in players with different skillsets that will create competition and depth within the group, according to Snead.

Talks with the Browns about re-acquiring Hill accelerated during the draft

The Rams had been having conversations with the Browns about Hill during the draft. Once the Browns took a cornerback earlier in it, trading for him became more of a possibility.

The anticipated comp picks in 2023 also played a role in making the deal happen.

"(Browns general manager) Andrew (Berry) and I were talking about it and we were discussing ways to get it done, and at the end of the day, (it was) going to the comps," Snead said. "Because we probably have seven picks next year and expect to get four comps. Now, we can't trade comps yet, that's just an expectation, it will probably happen. But it does allow you to go, 'OK, we've got 11 picks,' and the Browns, they had a lot of picks on the second day, so we said, 'You know what, it's probably best that we do something – better for both of us – that we do something in the future."

Returning to the small-school well