Micah Kiser named NFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 2

Sep 23, 2020 at 05:29 AM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Rams linebacker Micah Kiser has been named NFC Defensive player of the Week for Week 2, it was announced Wednesday morning on Good Morning Football.

Kiser led Los Angeles' defense with 16 total tackles in their 37-19 win at Philadelphia last Sunday, also adding a forced fumble which set up L.A.'s first points of the game. His 17 solo tackles are most in the NFL, while his 23 total tackles on the season are tied with Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith and Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks for third-most in the league.

"I'm just out there playing as fast as I can," Kiser told reporters in his postgame video conference last week. "That's just one thing you're going to get out of me, is always running to the ball, always trying to be around the ball and trying to get guys down. Our front is awesome. When you have guys like Foxy (Morgan Fox), Brock (Michael Brockers), AD (Aaron Donald), Sea Bass (Sebastian Joseph-Day), and Greg Gaines up there hitting guys, it makes your job pretty fun to be back there just flowing and making plays."

The 2018 fifth-round pick out of Virginia will look to add to his tackle total this Sunday when the Rams take on the Bills in Buffalo, New York (10 a.m. pacific time, FOX).

