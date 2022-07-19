Newcomer update: A.J. Arcuri

How He Got Here: The Rams used their eighth selection in the 2022 NFL Draft on Arcuri, taking him 261st overall in the seventh round.

What's Next: Competing to be part of the rotation. Los Angeles is established at each of the tackle positions with Joe Noteboom at left tackle and veteran Rob Havenstein at right tackle, so a starting role is unlikely in Year 1 for Arcuri. That doesn't mean he won't have the chance to compete for a role in the rotation, but that experience and the returning depth at tackle on the roster will create a lot of competition in training camp.

Bet You Didn't Know: Like rookie classmate Russ Yeast, Arcuri was also a two-way player in high school, seeing snaps at both offensive tackle and defensive end for Powell (Ohio) Olentangy Liberty High.