Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Newcomer update: A.J. Arcuri

Jul 19, 2022 at 09:42 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

With the offseason program complete and Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union starting up later this month, it's time to look ahead. As part of the preparation for training camp, theRams.com will be spotlighting a handful of players new to the Rams' roster. Continuing the series is rookie offensive tackle AJ Arcuri.

220719_NewcomerUpdateArcuri_16x9

How He Got Here: The Rams used their eighth selection in the 2022 NFL Draft on Arcuri, taking him 261st overall in the seventh round.

What's Next: Competing to be part of the rotation. Los Angeles is established at each of the tackle positions with Joe Noteboom at left tackle and veteran Rob Havenstein at right tackle, so a starting role is unlikely in Year 1 for Arcuri. That doesn't mean he won't have the chance to compete for a role in the rotation, but that experience and the returning depth at tackle on the roster will create a lot of competition in training camp.

Bet You Didn't Know: Like rookie classmate Russ Yeast, Arcuri was also a two-way player in high school, seeing snaps at both offensive tackle and defensive end for Powell (Ohio) Olentangy Liberty High.

Quotable: "Each one of those picks, there's a lot of man hours from a lot different people – that aren't just in coaching in scouting – that goes into their case. So we're jacked to have them." – Rams GM Les Snead after Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft

Related Links

Related Content

news

Behind the Grind extra: Allen Robinson II

Go behind the offseason grind of Rams wide receiver Allen Robinson II as he looks to continue mastering his craft and make the most of his new opportunity.

news

Countdown to Camp: Running backs have unfinished business in 2022

Previewing the running backs heading into Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.

news

Countdown to Camp: Led by Aaron Donald's return, defensive line poised to be a team strength once again in 2022 and looks to continue adapting

Previewing the defensive line heading into Rams Training Camp 2022 presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.

news

Newcomer update: Russ Yeast

Continuing our offseason series of updates on players new to the Rams' roster in 2022, theRams.com examines defensive back Russ Yeast.

news

Rams Breakout Candidates: 2018 Draft Class | Joe Noteboom & Brian Allen

Of the 11 players drafted by the Rams in 2018, only three still remain on the roster. In this fifth installment, J.B. Long examines which of those three players are most primed for a breakout season in Year 5.

news

Countdown to Camp: Offensive line heads into 2022 with starting left tackle settled but right guard in an open competition

Previewing the offensive line heading into Rams Training Camp 2022 presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.

news

Behind the Grind extra: Jordan Fuller

As a supplement to the corresponding Behind the Grind episode, a behind-the-scenes visual look at Rams safety Jordan Fuller's offseason rehabilitation as he makes his comeback from last year's season-ending ankle injury.

news

Cobie Durant's underdog mentality carries him to the NFL

Rams rookie defensive back Cobie Durant has never let the odds or obstacles define his path.

news

Newcomer Update: Daniel Hardy

Continuing our offseason series on players new to the Rams roster in 2022, theRams.com examines outside linebacker Daniel Hardy.

news

Behind the Grind extra: Cooper Kupp

As a supplement to the corresponding Behind the Grind episode, a behind-the-scenes visual look at Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp's offseason drive following a historic 2021 campaign.

news

Newcomer update: Derion Kendrick

Continuing our offseason updates on players new to the Rams' roster in 2022, theRams.com examines rookie defensive back Derion Kendrick.

Advertising