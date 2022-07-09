Newcomer update: Derion Kendrick

What's Next: Competing for playing time. As mentioned in the newcomer update on Durant, Darious Williams' departure opens up snaps for other cornerbacks to earn in the rotation. Bleacher Report NFL Scout Cory Giddings noted Kendrick's versatility in his evaluation prior to the draft , which could help him see the field sooner than later, though like all rookies, that will depend on his development and progress in Year 1.

Quotable: "This is the best time to get those kinds of guys, right, the guys in the shorts. You get those guys out there that can run around, and you get those guys, you can really evaluate the movement, you can evaluate ball skills, you can evaluate a lot more than you can from the people up front. So it's been really fun watching those guys compete and go at it, and it's been really fun watching the evaluations of (general manager) Les (Snead) and his staff, and our coaching staff, all come to fruition." – Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris on the competitiveness between the younger and older defensive backs