Newcomer update: Derion Kendrick

Jul 09, 2022 at 09:00 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

With the offseason program complete and Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union starting up later this month, it's time to look ahead. As part of the preparation for training camp, theRams.com will be spotlighting a handful of players new to the Rams' roster. Continuing the series is rookie defensive back Derion Kendrick.

How He Got Here: The Rams used their fifth selection in the 2022 NFL Draft on Kendrick, taking him 212th overall in the sixth round.

What's Next: Competing for playing time. As mentioned in the newcomer update on Durant, Darious Williams' departure opens up snaps for other cornerbacks to earn in the rotation. Bleacher Report NFL Scout Cory Giddings noted Kendrick's versatility in his evaluation prior to the draft, which could help him see the field sooner than later, though like all rookies, that will depend on his development and progress in Year 1.

Bet You Didn't Know: Kendrick has experience on the other side of the ball, too. In high school, he played wide receiver as a sophomore and quarterback as a junior and senior.

Quotable: "This is the best time to get those kinds of guys, right, the guys in the shorts. You get those guys out there that can run around, and you get those guys, you can really evaluate the movement, you can evaluate ball skills, you can evaluate a lot more than you can from the people up front. So it's been really fun watching those guys compete and go at it, and it's been really fun watching the evaluations of (general manager) Les (Snead) and his staff, and our coaching staff, all come to fruition." – Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris on the competitiveness between the younger and older defensive backs

